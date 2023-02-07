Read full article on original website
New Jersey Father Of Five Borrowed His Grandmother's Car And VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlantic City, NJ
There will be no more gambling with guns in Atlantic City casinosBrenna TempleAtlantic City, NJ
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in skyRoger MarshSea Isle City, NJ
The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
Ocean City, NJ, Named One of Best Places To Live In New Jersey
Well, while its a small state, there are tons of great places to call home in the Garden State, including one city right in our backyard. America's greatest family resort was just named one of the best places to live in New Jersey, coming in at No. 4 on the list of the Top 8 places to live in the state by the website nomadlawyer.org.
Baby Grey Seal Saved on Avalon NJ Beach
The good guys - and gals - of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center have made another save! It's the first stranded baby Grey Seal of the season. According to officials from the Stranding Center, the baby seal - still covered in its white birthing coat - was found on the beach in Avalon on February 1st. The seal was found on the beach at 48th Street. It's age was estimated at 4 - 6 weeks.
This New Jersey Intersection Is Actually The Worst In The Entire Country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
2 New Jersey Boardwalks Are Among The Best In America
There is no doubt that New Jersey is synonymous with great summer fun, and we have some of the best boardwalks in the whole country, and that fact has just been supported by a major travel website. When a major travel site lists the 15 best boardwalks in all of...
Delicious, People Say This Is New Jersey’s Most Unique Italian Restaurant
They say in life the best things are free, and when you visit what's being called the most unique Italian restaurant in New Jersey that's definitely true. Of course, New Jersey is arguably the Italian food capital of the country. In Ocean County alone, there are countless places to get...
The 13 Most Interesting Spots To Eat Lunch In Ocean County, NJ
It's an age-old question that for me at least is always met with the same answer. Smoked turkey and cheese on wheat toast with a little bit of spicy mustard, to remind my tastebuds to feel something. It's not the most interesting lunch, but it's my lunch. Let's say though,...
Top 5 Best Sports Bars At The Jersey Shore For The Big Game
Are you ready for the big game this weekend? If you’re still making your plans don't worry because we’ve found the top 5 sports bars for you at the Jersey Shore. I don’t know about you, but I need beer and wings to watch football. Side note, I want my wings to be so spicy that they hurt when I eat them. I also love being in a great sports bar for the comradery of it all.
Anger and grief after death of 14-year-old NJ high school student
BERKELEY — Some students at Central Regional High School walked out of their classes on Wednesday, as the community has been in turmoil since a 14-year-old freshman took her own life last week. Adriana Kuch died from suicide on Feb. 3, according to family members in tribute on social...
A $100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold In Burlington County, NJ
The Powerball Jackpot has been spiking over the last few drawings, but after last night, there was 1 lucky winner in Washington State who won the $754.6 Million jackpot. The big winner won a cash value of $407.2 million. Although that winner is far away, someone right in Burlington County was pretty excited after last night’s drawing. A ticket that was sold at a Wawa in Burlington made one New Jersey resident a whole lot richer.
Toms River, NJ man arrested for suspicion of DWI after crashing into Manchester house
🚔 Toms River man crashes into utility pole and residence in Manchester near Jackson border. 🚔 The driver was seen swerving in and out of lanes on Route 571 before crashing into utility pole and residence in Manchester. 🚔 Police arrest Toms River man on suspicion of DWI...
Freehold man the latest of 24 to plead guilty to alleged role in massive NJ drug operation
🚔 Freehold Township man pleads guilty to role in massive drug operation in New Jersey. 🚔 The Freehold man who plead guilty is among the 24 individuals arrested from "Operation Checkmate" investigation for bringing cocaine and marijuana into New Jersey. 🚔 Investigators seized massive amount of drugs, guns,...
Jury has verdict for New Jersey man who shot and killed medical office worker
🚔 Burlington Township man found guilty by jury of shooting and killing medical office worker in Mount Laurel. 🚔 The gunman had worked as a now former Burlington County Corrections Officer. 🚔 Burlington County Prosecutors said that the jurors in the case declined to convict the gunman of...
Ocean County, NJ, Police Search For Dollar General Shoplifting Suspect
Police in one Ocean County municipality are asking for your help locating a suspect wanted for shoplifting from a Dollar General store. The incident happened just before 7:00 Monday night in Manchester Township. The suspect, pictured in this post, shoplifted numerous items from the store and then proceeded to leave...
Southern Regional rolls over Kingsway to win fifth straight South Jersey Group 5 title
Since establishing itself as the favorite in Group 5, Southern has done everything in its capacity to continue on the path toward another state championship. The Ocean County juggernaut took another step on Wednesday with a dominant performance in the sectional final. The top-seeded Rams won seven straight bouts from...
