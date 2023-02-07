ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Isle City, NJ

Baby Grey Seal Saved on Avalon NJ Beach

The good guys - and gals - of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center have made another save! It's the first stranded baby Grey Seal of the season. According to officials from the Stranding Center, the baby seal - still covered in its white birthing coat - was found on the beach in Avalon on February 1st. The seal was found on the beach at 48th Street. It's age was estimated at 4 - 6 weeks.
AVALON, NJ
Top 5 Best Sports Bars At The Jersey Shore For The Big Game

Are you ready for the big game this weekend? If you're still making your plans don't worry because we've found the top 5 sports bars for you at the Jersey Shore. I don't know about you, but I need beer and wings to watch football. Side note, I want my wings to be so spicy that they hurt when I eat them. I also love being in a great sports bar for the comradery of it all.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
A $100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold In Burlington County, NJ

The Powerball Jackpot has been spiking over the last few drawings, but after last night, there was 1 lucky winner in Washington State who won the $754.6 Million jackpot. The big winner won a cash value of $407.2 million. Although that winner is far away, someone right in Burlington County was pretty excited after last night's drawing. A ticket that was sold at a Wawa in Burlington made one New Jersey resident a whole lot richer.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Toms River, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

