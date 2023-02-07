Read full article on original website
Joe Rogan Says Bill Clinton Is in Hiding: 'The World's Turned on Him'
On the latest episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, the presenter spoke about the former president's whereabouts after his links with Jeffrey Epstein.
Joe Rogan puts leftist mega-donor George Soros on blast: 'He wants cities to fall apart, crime to flourish'
Joe Rogan and a former CIA agent on Wednesday hammered George Soros with host Rogan calling out the liberal mega-donor for "funding corrosion" in politics.
Bill Maher trends on Twitter after getting slammed for being too 'right-wing': 'That smug face'
Liberal pundits roasted Bill Maher for allegedly becoming too "right-wing," making racist comments about minorities and even having a "smug face."
Ex-Twitter employee tells AOC the platform changed its content moderation policy to accommodate Trump's racist 'go back' tweets
"So much for bias against right-wing on Twitter," Ocasio-Cortez said when told of Twitter's actions at the time.
Bari Weiss addresses Elon Musk spat, suggests he retaliated by restricting her access to Twitter Files
Bari Weiss, one of the first journalists to report on the Twitter Files, suggested she was subjected to retaliation by Elon Musk for objecting to his decision to ban certain users.
‘Fox & Friends’ Blames George Soros for Fox Weatherman’s Attack
Following an attack on Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz in the New York City subway, the network’s flagship morning show Fox & Friends has repeatedly blamed the beating on one man: Liberal financier and right-wing catch-all boogeyman George Soros.Over the weekend, Klotz was left with two black eyes, bruised ribs and cuts across his face following an altercation with a group of teens on the 1 train. According to the weatherman, he attempted to stop the young men from hassling an older gentleman, only for the teenagers to attack him instead.After the group of teens beat up Klotz and ran...
Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Marco Rubio Tells a Skeptical Jake Tapper There’s ‘No Comparison’ Between This Chinese Spy Balloon and Those That Flew Above U.S. on Trump’s Watch
Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) argued “no comparison” could be made between this week’s Chinese spy balloon incident, and those that encroached on U.S. airspace back when Donald Trump was president. The Senate Intelligence Committee vice chairman joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday to discuss the political messaging...
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
MSNBC
'Disgusting, like a dog': See the unbelievable Trump-MSNBC segment (Comedian Matt Friend)
In this special comedy interview, actor and impressionist Matt Friend brings his best political impressions to “The Beat.” Among them are Mitch McConnell, Bernie Sanders, and Donald Trump. Friend also discusses his comedy heroes with MSNBC’s Ari Melber.Jan. 25, 2023.
Kamala Harris mocked for repeating several word salads during climate crisis talk: 'WTF is her deal'
Vice President Kamala Harris was mocked for making a series of familiar nonsensical comments during her latest public appearance in Michigan on Thursday.
DirecTV replaces Newsmax with new conservative outlet featuring Bill O'Reilly
DirecTV announced Thursday that it has filled the slot of Newsmax with conservative outlet the First.
Don Jr. Retweets Suggestion U.S. Send China a Balloon With Hilariously Unflattering Portrayal of His Father
Donald Trump Jr. retweeted a meme about the Chinese spy balloon on Sunday, raising eyebrows for an image that was a not-so-flattering portrayal of former President Donald Trump. The balloon was shot down Saturday over Atlantic waters, after spending several days dominating news coverage and inspiring countless memes. The discovery...
Left-wing think tank responsible for thousands of fake Russia stories: new Twitter Files
A left-wing think tank erroneously claiming to track Russian online activity was responsible for thousands of bogus stories asserting the nation’s influence in US politics, according to the latest batch of Twitter Files. The Hamilton 68 “dashboard” was the brainchild of former FBI special agent and MSNBC contributor Clint Watts and operated under the Alliance for Securing Democracy, a think tank founded in 2017 — shortly after former President Trump took office. The ASD Advisory Council included such figures as top Clinton ally John Podesta, Obama-era acting CIA Director Michael Morell, former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, and former...
Damning Montage Exposes Donald Trump’s Fifth Amendment Hypocrisy In Less Than A Minute
The former president used to have a very different opinion of people who invoked the constitutional right.
An ex-Twitter exec told Congress he had to sell his home after a barrage of 'homophobic and antisemitic' harassment over the 'Twitter Files'
Yoel Roth said the release of Elon Musk's "Twitter Files" led to other ex-employees being "doxxed" and having "their families threatened."
Trump Wastes No Time Attacking Facebook After He's Unbanned From Meta
Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, announced Wednesday that the former president will be reinstated to its platforms in the coming weeks.
Trump Misspelling 'Stolen' in Election Rant Sparks Avalanche of Bread Jokes
The latest Donald Trump typo is actually a common mistake made by the former president.
