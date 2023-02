FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Members of Virginia Task Force 1 deployed Monday night to help people impacted by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. The 7.8 magnitude earthquake centered about 33 kilometers from Gaziantep, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. More than 4,000 people have died following the quake that was also felt in Syria and Lebanon.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO