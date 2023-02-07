ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kalb.com

4 teens arrested after leaving Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Four teenage girls were arrested after they walked away from the Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility and later located. According to the Alexandria Police Department (APD), a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and two 16-year-old teens left the facility on February 7 sometime before 9:30 p.m. They were found the next day on February 8 around 3 p.m. at an abandoned house on Rosalie Street.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
WAFB

New lead in year-old unsolved murder; officials seek help

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the one-year anniversary approaching of the death of Jacoby Queen, officials are asking for help identifying a vehicle and person connected to his deadly shooting. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they responded to a shooting on Feb. 16, 2022, around 5 p.m. where...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Woman says aunt was carjacked at gunpoint in middle of afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was allegedly forced out of her car at gunpoint by a pair of robbers looking to steal her car on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The crazy part is it happened in the middle of the afternoon. The victim’s niece said it all happen so fast that it only felt like seconds before the car was gone.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

37-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 328 After Running Off Roadway and Striking a Culvert

37-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 328 After Running Off Roadway and Striking a Culvert. St. Martin Parish, Louisiana – A 37-year-old unrestrained Louisiana woman died as a result of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on LA 328 after the vehicle ran off the roadway, into a ditch, and struck a culvert.
KAPLAN, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: Man arrested after killing wife, shooting another person in trailer home

JARREAU - A man was arrested for murder and attempted murder after killing his wife and shooting another person Wednesday afternoon. According to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, Clyde Roy Sr., 78, shot and killed his wife, 80-year-old Catherine Roy, in their Jarreau trailer home on Pecan Lane. Roy also shot another man who was in the trailer.
JARREAU, LA
WAFB

WAFB

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy