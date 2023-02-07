Read full article on original website
Evers plans to send 20% of state’s sales tax back to local communities
As part of his 2023–25 proposed biennial budget, Gov. Tony Evers is proposing to send 20% of the state’s sales tax revenue back to local communities for shared revenue. The proposal means more than $500 million more per year in new resources for local communities to invest in local health and human services, transportation, EMS, fire, and law enforcement services, and other challenges facing communities such as PFAS and district attorney recruitment and retention.
Uber listed as ineligible vendor with state agencies, UW System
A tax issue has apparently landed ride-share service Uber on a list of vendors the state of Wisconsin and UW System cannot do business with, according to a report from WMTV NBC-15. A spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Administration explained that the ineligibility stems from Uber not being registered,...
State Building Commission approves $178M in projects across Wisconsin
Gov. Tony Evers announced the Wisconsin State Building Commission approved a total of approximately $178.3 million in key projects across the state, including the authority to purchase land in the city of Milwaukee for the development and construction of a new Type 1 Juvenile Correctional Facility to continue the administration’s efforts to close and replace the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake facilities.
New service to help medical professionals manage continuing education requirements
Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services Secretary-designee Dan Hereth announced a new partnership with CE Broker to offer a cloud-based continuing education management platform to Wisconsin credential holders. Wisconsin joins states including Texas, Wyoming, and New Mexico in offering CE Broker services to individuals who must satisfy continuing education requirements to maintain their occupational licenses.
Stewardship Friends Grants approved for 29 DNR improvement projects
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the approval of stewardship funding for Friends Grants to 25 nonprofit organizations for improvement at DNR properties across the state. Gov. Evers’ State Building Commission approved the funding, which includes 29 projects for a total of $326,600 in stewardship grants, leveraging $371,500 in matching contributions and $3.4 million in total project costs.
