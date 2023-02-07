Read full article on original website
Betty Eagan Martin, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Eagan Martin, 89 of Alliance, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born on August 6, 1933 in Alliance, Ohio to the late Edward and Flossie (McDaniel) Eagan. Betty went to Alliance...
John J. Spirko, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. “Johnny” Spirko, 71, of Warren passed away on Wednesday morning, February 8, 2023 at Gillette Nursing Home. Johnny was born on June 25, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph and Rose (Costantino) Spirko. Johnny was a 1969 graduate of...
James Robert Shea, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” Robert Shea, 55, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He was born on February 4, 1968 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Terry Leech and Sandra Zahner-Dwyer. Jim honorably served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a procurement analyst...
John “Jack” Kennedy, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. “Jack” Kennedy, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at age 94. He is survived by his children, Robert Kennedy (Barbara, deceased) of Coto de Caza, California, Sandra (Scott) Belliveau of Grove City, Ohio, Patricia (James) Fritz of Sunbury, Ohio and Edward (Linda) Kennedy of Hudson, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Kristy Kennedy (Josh Forgione), Julie Kennedy (Michael Cogar), Sara ( Chris) McKaken, Steven (Briann) Belliveau, Jacob Fritz, Zachary Fritz, Thomas Kennedy and Catherine Kennedy and five great-grandsons, Lucas McMaken, Henry Belliveau, William Belliveau, Judah Forgione and Silas Cogar.
Bruce N. Waller, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bruce N. Waller, 76, of Boardman, died February 8, 2023, at the Hospice House in Poland. He was born August 20, 1946 in Ruston, Louisiana, a son of Luther and Lorena (Norris) Waller. He earned his PhD from the University of North Carolina at Chapel...
LaVerne “Vern” Henry Lutz, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – LaVerne “Vern” Henry Lutz, 87 of Salem, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Vern was born on December 1, 1935, in Monaca, Pennsylvania, the son of Paul LaVerne and Florence Anna (Householder) Lutz. . Vern graduated from...
Jennifer Greenleaf, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennifer Greenleaf, 67, passed away, in the comfort of her home, the morning of Wednesday, February 8, 2023 in Salem, Ohio. Jennifer was born on September 30, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of Robert and Helen Marie Nelson Schilling. Jennifer was a graduate of...
Shirley A. Maichrowicz, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Maichrowicz, 90, of Warren passed away on Monday morning, February 6, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Shirley was born on May 12, 1932 in Portland, Oregon, the daughter of Hubbard Lee and Thelma Elizabeth (Hay) Pierson. Shirley was a homemaker who was...
Larry D. Sly, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Larry D. Sly, 67 of Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital,. Mr. Sly was born December 20, 1955, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Albert Sly and Walletta Crockett. He attended Youngstown City Schools...
Daryl A. Brobst, Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daryl A. Brobst, 54, passed away suddenly, Thursday, January 26, 2023. He was born May 19, 1968. Daryl served his country in the Army. He worked as a driver for FedEx. In his free time, he enjoyed being outdoors, whether it was fishing, boating...
Christopher “Chris” Michael Larsen, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher “Chris” Michael Larsen passed away on December 14, 2022. He was 43 years old. For nearly two decades, Chris struggled with mental illness and drug addiction, like so many people have before him. This tragic combination led to an untimely death. Chris...
Kim Marie Swope, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kim Marie (Boyer) Swope, 61, of Masury, Ohio, passed away the morning of Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Born June 9, 1961, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of William “Bill” and Juanita Boyer. Kim graduated from Sharon High School, class of 1979.
Sharon Lynn Marie Wolfe, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a brief illness, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, Sharon Lynn Marie Wolfe, age 62, of Youngstown, Ohio, died in Hospice of the Valley’s, Hospice House with her family by her side. She was born in Huron, Ohio to Mary Jane Wolfe. Sharon is...
Linda McBeth, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda McBeth, age 81, of Columbiana, died unexpectedly on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at her home. She was born on June 11, 1941, in Canton, a daughter of the late Earl and Margaret Fach Hunter. Linda’s joy and strength grew as her extended family grew...
Ronald Charles Buser II, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Charles Buser II, 57, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 6, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown after a hard-fought battle with ALS. Ron was born October 2, 1965 in Youngstown, a son of the late Ronald C. and Eleanor (Kisak) Buser I...
Adam T. Spaid, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A funeral service will be on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown for Adam T. Spaid, 28, who passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Adam was born on December 13, 1994, in Youngstown, a...
Trevor Lee Reed, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Trevor Lee Reed, age 44, of Salem, died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital due to injuries obtained in an automotive accident. He was born on June 13, 1978, in Steubenville, son of the Tinker and Barbara Snyder Reed.
Vincent Morgione, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent Morgione, 88, passed away peacefully, Monday, February 6, 2023 at Briarfield Place, surrounded by his loving wife Loretta, his children, grandchildren and other family members. Vincent was born July 29, 1934 in Youngstown to Joseph and Anna (Pantaleo) Morgione. He attended St. Dominic School...
Timothy “Tim” Lee Main, Ellsworth, Ohio
ELLSWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy “Tim” Lee Main, 70 of Ellsworth, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his residence, with his wife by his side. Born April 12, 1952 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, Tim was the son of Woodrow and Rose (Rossaci) Main. Tim loved...
Ann Fuller, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Fuller, 83, passed away Friday morning, February 3, 2023 at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge. Ann was born on March 27, 1939 in Woodsfield, Ohio, a daughter of the late James and Luella (Brown) Persons. She attended Labrae High School continued her education at...
