As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
Randolph's Liberty Tree: A Legacy Lives OnMorristown MinuteRandolph Township, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
John “Jack” Kennedy, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. “Jack” Kennedy, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at age 94. He is survived by his children, Robert Kennedy (Barbara, deceased) of Coto de Caza, California, Sandra (Scott) Belliveau of Grove City, Ohio, Patricia (James) Fritz of Sunbury, Ohio and Edward (Linda) Kennedy of Hudson, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Kristy Kennedy (Josh Forgione), Julie Kennedy (Michael Cogar), Sara ( Chris) McKaken, Steven (Briann) Belliveau, Jacob Fritz, Zachary Fritz, Thomas Kennedy and Catherine Kennedy and five great-grandsons, Lucas McMaken, Henry Belliveau, William Belliveau, Judah Forgione and Silas Cogar.
Jennifer Greenleaf, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennifer Greenleaf, 67, passed away, in the comfort of her home, the morning of Wednesday, February 8, 2023 in Salem, Ohio. Jennifer was born on September 30, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of Robert and Helen Marie Nelson Schilling. Jennifer was a graduate of...
Harry “Dale” Dennison, Jr., Liberty Township, Ohio
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry “Dale” Dennison, Jr., 66 of Liberty Township, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. Dale was born May 8, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Harry and Anna (Martin) Dennison, Sr. Dale was...
Margaret “Maggie” Hughes, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret B. Hughes, 92, of Poland, departed her mortal body Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Margaret was born September 9, 1930, on the east side of Youngstown, a daughter of Fred and Maedela (Dozer) Banks. Margaret grew up on the east side and was a graduate of Scienceville High School.
LaVerne “Vern” Henry Lutz, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – LaVerne “Vern” Henry Lutz, 87 of Salem, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Vern was born on December 1, 1935, in Monaca, Pennsylvania, the son of Paul LaVerne and Florence Anna (Householder) Lutz. . Vern graduated from...
Tessie Mae McGinnis, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tessie Mae McGinnis, 89, of Girard passed away Tuesday morning, February 7, 2023 at Mercy Health – St. Joseph Hospital. Tessie was born January 18, 1934 in Curtin, West Virginia, the daughter of Clyde Cottrell and Minnie Morton. She was a graduate of Burnsville...
John J. Spirko, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. “Johnny” Spirko, 71, of Warren passed away on Wednesday morning, February 8, 2023 at Gillette Nursing Home. Johnny was born on June 25, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph and Rose (Costantino) Spirko. Johnny was a 1969 graduate of...
Betty Eagan Martin, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Eagan Martin, 89 of Alliance, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born on August 6, 1933 in Alliance, Ohio to the late Edward and Flossie (McDaniel) Eagan. Betty went to Alliance...
Charlene Ann Platt, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlene Ann Platt (Burley) peacefully left this earth on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was 74. Born February 19, 1948, Charlene graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1966. She spent her entire working career with Ohio Bell, later AT & T, retiring after 30...
James Robert Shea, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” Robert Shea, 55, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He was born on February 4, 1968 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Terry Leech and Sandra Zahner-Dwyer. Jim honorably served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a procurement analyst...
Eileen Necastro, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen Necastro, age 75, of Austintown, Ohio passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by love on Saturday, February 4. Born October 20, 1947, she was the daughter of Raymond and Jean Thomas Sturm. Eileen married Donald Necastro, in Lowellville, Ohio on November 15, 1975.
Larry D. Sly, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Larry D. Sly, 67 of Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital,. Mr. Sly was born December 20, 1955, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Albert Sly and Walletta Crockett. He attended Youngstown City Schools...
Christopher “Chris” Michael Larsen, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher “Chris” Michael Larsen passed away on December 14, 2022. He was 43 years old. For nearly two decades, Chris struggled with mental illness and drug addiction, like so many people have before him. This tragic combination led to an untimely death. Chris...
James Henry Sutton, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. James Henry Sutton will be held Friday, February 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. James Henry Sutton, 80 of Youngstown passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31,...
Trevor Lee Reed, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Trevor Lee Reed, age 44, of Salem, died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital due to injuries obtained in an automotive accident. He was born on June 13, 1978, in Steubenville, son of the Tinker and Barbara Snyder Reed.
Adam T. Spaid, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A funeral service will be on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown for Adam T. Spaid, 28, who passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Adam was born on December 13, 1994, in Youngstown, a...
Mark A. Fry, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark A. Fry, 57, died Monday morning, January 31, 2023 at his home. He was born August 10, 1965 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Peter O. and Mary Janice Chuey Fry. He was a 1983 graduate of Hubbard High School. Mr. Fry was a...
Sharon Lynn Marie Wolfe, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a brief illness, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, Sharon Lynn Marie Wolfe, age 62, of Youngstown, Ohio, died in Hospice of the Valley’s, Hospice House with her family by her side. She was born in Huron, Ohio to Mary Jane Wolfe. Sharon is...
Ronald Charles Buser II, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Charles Buser II, 57, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 6, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown after a hard-fought battle with ALS. Ron was born October 2, 1965 in Youngstown, a son of the late Ronald C. and Eleanor (Kisak) Buser I...
Poland record breaker named Student Athlete of the Week
Poland Bulldogs record breaker Ariana Daniels named WYTV Student Athlete of the Week. Poland record breaker named Student Athlete of the …. Poland Bulldogs record breaker Ariana Daniels named WYTV Student Athlete of the Week. Bee yard inspector needed in Columbiana and Mahoning …. Mahoning County has 131 bee yards....
