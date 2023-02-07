ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Fire on 71st Street in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a fire on 71st Street Wednesday afternoon. The City of Virginia Beach issued a tweet about the fire just after 3:30 p.m. It was declared out at 3:42 p.m. Atlantic Avenue was impassible at 71st Street in...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
East Coast Traveler

Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia - National Pizza Day

VIRGINIA - If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Townhomes, apartments could be built at former Hampton public housing complex

Townhomes, apartments could be built at former Hampton …. Bill to open up offshore drilling passes House, heads …. The notion of drilling for gas and oil off Virginia's coast may not be as dead in the water as many people think. A bill currently on Capitol Hill, the Strategic Production Response Act, has passed through the House on a party line vote and is now in the Senate.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorney reverses move to seal records against Va. Beach pastor

Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorney reverses move …. Elizabeth City officials respond to quadruple shooting. Elizabeth City officials spoke out after four teenagers were taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening at the Walker Landing Apartments. Local organizations providing relief in earthquake-ravaged …. Two local organizations are bringing aid...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
visitnorfolk.com

Norfolk, VA: The Perfect Match for Meetings

Have you met your match yet—the one that sparks a connection, the one that’s got everything you need and the one that you just know deep down is the right choice? By the way, we’re not talking about a match for love; we’re talking about a match for meetings.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Study finds Virginia Beach spends the most on coffee

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Time to buy a coffee machine! According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ December 2022 Consumer Price Index, the price of coffee has gone up 15.5% in the past year and a new survey found the city that has been affected the most is Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Hague Pharmacy at CHKD closes abruptly

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Hague Pharmacy at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters closed abruptly on Wednesday after its lease was terminated, leaving patients confused and worried about how they’ll get needed medications. “We regret to inform you that our pharmacy will be closing its...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy