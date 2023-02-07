Read full article on original website
Princess Cruises will stop in Yorktown beginning in 2024; State lawmakers propose $7.5M for pier
Princess Cruises made the announcement Thursday that in 2024, two of its ships will call at the historic port city for a grand total of five visits.
"...a whole different world." Peninsula delegates team up for Green Book bill
Two weeks after unanimously passing through the House of Delegates, the Virginia Senate is set to consider Del. Mike Mullin's (D-Newport News) bill to mark Virginia's Green Book sites.
What's going on with the Railyard at Lambert's Point?
Construction is underway to develop The Railyard at Lambert's Point, a ten-building complex filled with retail, office, and restaurant space that spans four city blocks.
'Junk fees' disappearing? How it could save Hampton Roads' residents money
You might notice extra charges when you buy concert tickets or book a hotel room. They’re known as ‘junk fees.’ President Biden is proposing to get rid of those surcharges and help people save money.
Fire on 71st Street in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a fire on 71st Street Wednesday afternoon. The City of Virginia Beach issued a tweet about the fire just after 3:30 p.m. It was declared out at 3:42 p.m. Atlantic Avenue was impassible at 71st Street in...
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia - National Pizza Day
VIRGINIA - If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
Local rescue cat from Virginia Beach up for state-wide contest
Two and half year old Ollie is up for the title "Cutest Cat" in the Virginia KingPet contest.
Townhomes, apartments could be built at former Hampton public housing complex
Townhomes, apartments could be built at former Hampton …. Bill to open up offshore drilling passes House, heads …. The notion of drilling for gas and oil off Virginia's coast may not be as dead in the water as many people think. A bill currently on Capitol Hill, the Strategic Production Response Act, has passed through the House on a party line vote and is now in the Senate.
Few passengers and projected losses raise concerns at Newport New-Williamsburg Airport
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Peninsula Airport Commissioners are taking a close look at the performance of Newport News-Williamsburg Airport executive director Michael Giardino, who's been on the job for five years. In the January 26 meeting during a closed session, commissioners discussed Giardino's performance. They followed up with a...
Emergency water main repair on Independence Blvd in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – An emergency water main repair has caused the closure of two lanes in Virginia Beach. The two inside lanes on southbound Independence Boulevard between N Hessian Road and Hinsdale Street will be closed so repairs can be made. The repair is expected to be...
Dead humpback whale spotted floating off Virginia Beach coast
The Virginia Aquarium Stranding Response Team is working to find out what caused the whale's death.
Traffic Alert: Water main break in Hampton causes issues near Armistead and LaSalle Avenues
HAMPTON, Va. — A water main break near Armistead and LaSalle Avenues in Hampton is causing traffic issues Wednesday, city officials said. As a result, Armistead Avenue is closed in the area. People exiting Interstate 64 westbound at the LaSalle exit are being redirected onto Armistead Avenue toward downtown Hampton.
Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorney reverses move to seal records against Va. Beach pastor
Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorney reverses move …. Elizabeth City officials respond to quadruple shooting. Elizabeth City officials spoke out after four teenagers were taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening at the Walker Landing Apartments. Local organizations providing relief in earthquake-ravaged …. Two local organizations are bringing aid...
Norfolk, VA: The Perfect Match for Meetings
Have you met your match yet—the one that sparks a connection, the one that’s got everything you need and the one that you just know deep down is the right choice? By the way, we’re not talking about a match for love; we’re talking about a match for meetings.
Study finds Virginia Beach spends the most on coffee
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Time to buy a coffee machine! According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ December 2022 Consumer Price Index, the price of coffee has gone up 15.5% in the past year and a new survey found the city that has been affected the most is Virginia Beach.
Accident involving pedestrian and vehicle in Chesapeake Thursday
Police dispatchers confirmed they received the first call about the accident at 4:39 p.m.
Hoarding situation in Richmond causes house to catch on fire twice
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Firefighters in Richmond say an extreme hoarding situation caused a house to catch fire twice Tuesday afternoon and into the evening. On Feb. 8, around 2:45 p.m., crews responded to a home in the 1600 block of North 35th Street for the report of a house fire.
Hampton Restaurant Week is happening for two weeks in March
The promotion is happening from March 5-19.
With VB Strawberry Fest cancelled, residents & businesses say that's 'a bummer'
A staple since the 80’s, the Pungo Strawberry Festival has been cancelled. The big announcement about the prominent event was made Tuesday.
Hague Pharmacy at CHKD closes abruptly
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Hague Pharmacy at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters closed abruptly on Wednesday after its lease was terminated, leaving patients confused and worried about how they’ll get needed medications. “We regret to inform you that our pharmacy will be closing its...
