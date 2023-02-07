ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

New York’s top 10 most-searched snacks for the Big Game, new data reveals

By Megan Hatch
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NFTrR_0kfYFiB300

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The Big Game is almost here and Americans are preparing for a feast as they go grocery shopping for all the best appetizers, ingredients, snacks, drinks and more.

Even though New Yorkers don’t have a state team playing in the Big Game, we will still be watching and eating, including buying or making these most-searched snacks.

New data reveals New York wants this Rihanna song to play at the Big Game

From wings to pizza and chips to dips, there are lots of different Big Game dishes that people love to make and eat during the game as the average American eats around 2,400 calories during the four-hour game.

That’s why Gambling.com used Google search data to find the most searched food items over the Big Game weekend.

From using Google search volumes, 30 of the USA’s most popular Big Game dishes were analyzed to see which item had been searched the most over Big Game weekend last year. These were then compiled, and a top-10 ranking was created.

Top 10 most-searched-for snacks in New York during the Big Game weekend


Food Item 		Number of Searches in New York*
1 Pizza Slices 128,845
2 Burgers 60,664
3 Ice Cream 36,375
4 Chicken Wings 32,228
5 Cookies 24,659
6 Chips n Dips 19,643
7 Sliders 19,631
8 BBQ Ribs 14,607
9 Subs & Sandwiches 14,016
10 Meatballs 13,708

Pizza is the number one searched-for Big Game food item for New Yorkers and close behind with a large search volume is chips and dips.

But what dip do New Yorkers love to eat the most while watching the Big Game?

Top 5 most-searched-for dips in New York during the Big Game weekend:

# Dip Number of Searches in New York*
1 Salsa 4,087
2 Hummus 4,011
3 Buffalo Chicken 3,454
4 Guacamole 3,184
5 Queso 1,917
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
Hudson Valley Post

Over 1,200 New York State Workers Suddenly Out Of Work

Major companies announced layoffs that will impact over 1,200 Empire State workers. Nearly 300 Amazon employees in New York State will be out of work by mid-April. Separations for 299 employees will take place on April 18, 2023, according to a WARN notice. "Economic" and "Plant Layoff" are the reported...
98.1 The Hawk

New Yorkers Notice Their Conversation Candy Hearts Look a Little Different

A recent trip down the candy aisle at a big brand store in Vestal had Sheri stop in her tracks when she spotted a bag of conversation candy hearts. Sheri tells Townsquare Media that she couldn't help but stop and scoop up a bag even though she doesn't particularly like the taste of the candy. When we asked why she felt compelled to buy a bag, she told us it was because the candy reminded her of her childhood.
VESTAL, NY
newyorkupstate.com

This Western NY town was named the most unusual place in the state

Lily Dale, a small town located in Western New York, has been named the state’s most unusual town. The town is a gated community of psychics and mediums, according to BigFrog104. While the town itself has a population of only 275 people, the town’s connection to the spiritual movement brings in thousands of tourists yearly.
LILY DALE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Do You Know What The New York State Motto Actually Means?

Do you know what the New York State motto "Excelsior" actually means?. New York's official state motto is simply one word- Excelsior. The motto appears on everything for New York including the state coat of arms, New York's state seal and state flag. So what does the motto actually mean?
96.1 The Breeze

Get Cheaper Groceries In New York State – Here

The cost of everything is way out of whack these days. For some families, there is a weekly/monthly decision to be made. Pay for food or keep the lights on? That is something that we should all be concerned about and while we wait for some sort of major change in prices, New York State is offering advice.
NEW YORK STATE
Country 106.5 WYRK

Did You Know You Can Still Get Plastic Grocery Bags In New York?

It's been almost three years since New York State banned plastic bags at stores, but there is still a way to get them. In 2020, New York State became the newest state to join in a ban on plastic bags at stores. The new law was from Article 27 of the Environmental Conservation Law (ECL). It was amended to create a new Title 28 for the New York State Bag Waste Reduction Act. It stated that "all plastic carryout bags (other than an exempt bag) became banned from distribution by anyone required to collect New York State sales tax."
NEW YORK STATE
101.5 WPDH

New York State Food Recall: Don’t Eat 70,000 Pounds Of Meat

Health officials are warning to throw out 70,000 pounds of meat sold in New York State. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Daniele International has recalled about 69,255 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage products. Meat Sold In New York May Be Laced With Listeria.
New York Post

Get ready for the lights AND heat to go out

Québec last week avoided a blackout, despite the frigid Arctic cold snap, by importing electricity from New York. But it may be out of luck next time, along with the Empire State itself, thanks to the green rush to kill reliable sources of power. Cuomo-Hochul policies under the Climate Leadership and Protection Act, enforced by the state Climate Action Council, mandate that 70% of New York’s power come from renewables by 2030 and 100% by 2040. As a result, New York’s rapidly losing reliable carbon-based generating capacity — which leaves insufficient backup for when solar or wind plants can’t deliver....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Country 106.5 WYRK

Hottest Summer On Record Coming For New York State?

The weather sure has been weird over the last few months around New York State. One morning it is well below zero and the next afternoon it is raining with 50 degrees! It is bad news for the ski resorts and bars that depend on snowmobile trails to be open. But for those who don't love winter, this may be a good year so far.
Hot 99.1

Can Someone Really Arrest You For Breaking These Ten Insane New York Laws?

Since the 22nd century BC, or thereabout, laws have been created by the few, and laws have been followed by the many. Every single day, we wake up, and have to follow a set of laws in order to make it through our day and get to the next one. Most of these make sense: don't kill people, don't steal things, don't run red lights. Those are the laws we know, we understand, and for the most part, we all abide by.
NEW YORK STATE
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy