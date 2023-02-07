Read full article on original website
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas Opens Season at Rebel Kickoff
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks head west to open the 2023 campaign on Feb. 10-12 at the Rebel Kickoff in Las Vegas. Arkansas will face Weber State in its season opener at 4 p.m. CT Friday, Feb. 10 at Eller Media Stadium. The Hogs will take on UNLV in Friday’s nightcap scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Head West for Metroplex Challenge
The Arkansas gymnastics team hits the road for its first of two consecutive road meets this weekend, beginning with the Metroplex Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. Saturday’s appearance will mark the third time that Arkansas has competed in the Metroplex Challenge dating back to 2015, and the first time since 2019. It’s the first quad meet and first on podium for the Gymbacks this season. The No. 16 Hogs will face off against the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners, No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 24 Stanford Cardinal.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Brew 2/9: Remember Me?
Good morning. A huge weekend for the Razorbacks is approaching, but first, women’s basketball has a critical road game to win. We’ll get you set for tonight’s tip-off and update you on the latest around The Hill. Now, what else is steeping in today’s Brew?. Inside...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas hosts Tyson Invitational, distance crew competes in Chicago, Seattle
FAYETTEVILLE – As Arkansas hosts the annual Tyson Invitational this Friday and Saturday in the Randal Tyson Track Center, Razorback distance runners will also be competing in Chicago and Seattle. The bulk of the Arkansas distance runners will compete in the Husky Classic hosted by Washington while Patrick Kiprop...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Wooo Pig Weekend set for April 15
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Wooo Pig Weekend featuring a day full of Arkansas athletics is set for Saturday, April 15 on The Hill. Football kicks off the day at noon with the Razorbacks’ spring game inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Just like on game days in the fall, HogTown – featuring live music, food trucks and more – will be open prior to the game in Lot 44 near Gate 14 on the north side of the stadium. Admission to the spring football game and HogTown will be free.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Stovall, Tygart Earn Preseason All-SEC Honors
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Infielder Peyton Stovall and pitcher Brady Tygart have been named to the preseason All-SEC first team. Stovall and Tygart were voted the first-team second baseman and first-team reliever, respectively, by the league’s 14 head coaches. Arkansas is one of four teams, along with Florida, LSU and Tennessee, with two first-team honorees.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Preview – Arkansas Set to Face Vanderbilt for Second Time
FAYETTEVILLE – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (18-7, 5-5 SEC) is set to face Vanderbilt (10-14, 1-9 SEC) for the second time in a little over three weeks on Thursday night. The game will tipoff at 8 p.m. on SEC Network inside the confines of Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville. Arkansas is seeking for a sweep over Vandy this season after defeating the Commodores at the buzzer in Fayetteville last month.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Women’s Tennis Open Home Season Against Memphis
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The University of Arkansas women’s tennis team open up their home season at Billingsley Tennis Center this weekend after four straight road matches to begin the spring. The Razorbacks, who are 3-1 this dual season, will face the Memphis Tigers at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 10.
Hogs Get Fans Bailing Out of Rupp with Over 4 Minutes Left
Strong impressions after double-digit win will help Razorbacks in March's bracket.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas places 66 on Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll
Birmingham, Ala. – Arkansas placed 66 student-athletes on the 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll as part of 1,154 total student-athletes in the league. The 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of cross country, football, soccer and volleyball. It is based on grades from the 2022 Spring, Summer and Fall terms.
Time for Hogs to 'Put Up or Shut Up' on Nick Smith's Return
Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman says he may be back on court in "near future"
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback 4 x 400 relay garners national accolade
NEW ORLEANS – Producing the second fastest time ever in the 4 x 400m relay to win the event at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic this past weekend earned Arkansas the National Athlete of the Week honor, announced by USTFCCCA on Tuesday. With the Razorbacks world-leading time of 3:01.09,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eric Musselman speaks about offensive changes given the absences of Nick Smith Jr. and Trevon Brazile
Eric Musselman had plenty to be excited about following Tuesday’s win at Kentucky. Arkansas used a red-hot second half to roll to an 88-73 win for Arkansas’ 5th-straight SEC win for the Razorbacks and it was Musselman’s 200th win as a collegiate head coach, his 90th at Arkansas.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks sweep SEC weekly honors
BIRMINGHAM – Impressive winning performances by the Razorbacks during the past weekend in Albuquerque led to Arkansas moving to No. 1 in the national rankings as well as sweeping the three SEC weekly honors. In addition to being named National Athletes of the Week, the Razorbacks 4 x 400m...
bestofarkansassports.com
New Rule Irks DVH, Most Encouraging Part of Latest Scrimmage + More Arkansas Baseball Insights
FAYETTEVILLE — Pace of play has been a hot topic across all levels of baseball and the SEC has made a few adjustments in an effort to speed up games that Arkansas baseball fans might notice in 2023. In addition to limiting the time between pitches, at bats and...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Amanda Fassold earns SEC Co-Field Athlete of the Week
BIRMINGHAM – After sharing the collegiate leading mark the previous week, Amanda Fassold’s winning performance to take sole possession of the collegiate leading mark for 2023 earned her SEC Co-Field Athlete of the Week honors. Vaulting in Albuquerque, Fassold improved her indoor career best to 14-10.75 (4.54). That...
Two Razorbacks among best in nation per PFF
Pro Football Focus has rated two returning Razorbacks among the best in the nation at their positions.
This Huge General Store in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Arkansas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
beckersasc.com
Dr. Kris Hanby completes 1st robotic knee replacement at Arkansas ASC
C. Kris Hanby, MD, on Jan. 19 performed the first robot-assisted total knee replacement in northern Arkansas. Dr. Hanby used Zimmer Biomet's Rosa robot at Precision Surgical Center of Northwest Arkansas in Rogers, according to a Feb. 4 news release. Robot-assisted joint replacement is offered at the ASC by physicians...
Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas
NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring $1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
