Fayetteville, AR

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansas Opens Season at Rebel Kickoff

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks head west to open the 2023 campaign on Feb. 10-12 at the Rebel Kickoff in Las Vegas. Arkansas will face Weber State in its season opener at 4 p.m. CT Friday, Feb. 10 at Eller Media Stadium. The Hogs will take on UNLV in Friday’s nightcap scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Hogs Head West for Metroplex Challenge

The Arkansas gymnastics team hits the road for its first of two consecutive road meets this weekend, beginning with the Metroplex Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. Saturday’s appearance will mark the third time that Arkansas has competed in the Metroplex Challenge dating back to 2015, and the first time since 2019. It’s the first quad meet and first on podium for the Gymbacks this season. The No. 16 Hogs will face off against the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners, No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 24 Stanford Cardinal.
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorback Brew 2/9: Remember Me?

Good morning. A huge weekend for the Razorbacks is approaching, but first, women’s basketball has a critical road game to win. We’ll get you set for tonight’s tip-off and update you on the latest around The Hill. Now, what else is steeping in today’s Brew?. Inside...
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Wooo Pig Weekend set for April 15

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Wooo Pig Weekend featuring a day full of Arkansas athletics is set for Saturday, April 15 on The Hill. Football kicks off the day at noon with the Razorbacks’ spring game inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Just like on game days in the fall, HogTown – featuring live music, food trucks and more – will be open prior to the game in Lot 44 near Gate 14 on the north side of the stadium. Admission to the spring football game and HogTown will be free.
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Stovall, Tygart Earn Preseason All-SEC Honors

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Infielder Peyton Stovall and pitcher Brady Tygart have been named to the preseason All-SEC first team. Stovall and Tygart were voted the first-team second baseman and first-team reliever, respectively, by the league’s 14 head coaches. Arkansas is one of four teams, along with Florida, LSU and Tennessee, with two first-team honorees.
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Preview – Arkansas Set to Face Vanderbilt for Second Time

FAYETTEVILLE – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (18-7, 5-5 SEC) is set to face Vanderbilt (10-14, 1-9 SEC) for the second time in a little over three weeks on Thursday night. The game will tipoff at 8 p.m. on SEC Network inside the confines of Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville. Arkansas is seeking for a sweep over Vandy this season after defeating the Commodores at the buzzer in Fayetteville last month.
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Women’s Tennis Open Home Season Against Memphis

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The University of Arkansas women’s tennis team open up their home season at Billingsley Tennis Center this weekend after four straight road matches to begin the spring. The Razorbacks, who are 3-1 this dual season, will face the Memphis Tigers at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 10.
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansas places 66 on Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

Birmingham, Ala. – Arkansas placed 66 student-athletes on the 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll as part of 1,154 total student-athletes in the league. The 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of cross country, football, soccer and volleyball. It is based on grades from the 2022 Spring, Summer and Fall terms.
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorback 4 x 400 relay garners national accolade

NEW ORLEANS – Producing the second fastest time ever in the 4 x 400m relay to win the event at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic this past weekend earned Arkansas the National Athlete of the Week honor, announced by USTFCCCA on Tuesday. With the Razorbacks world-leading time of 3:01.09,...
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks sweep SEC weekly honors

BIRMINGHAM – Impressive winning performances by the Razorbacks during the past weekend in Albuquerque led to Arkansas moving to No. 1 in the national rankings as well as sweeping the three SEC weekly honors. In addition to being named National Athletes of the Week, the Razorbacks 4 x 400m...
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Amanda Fassold earns SEC Co-Field Athlete of the Week

BIRMINGHAM – After sharing the collegiate leading mark the previous week, Amanda Fassold’s winning performance to take sole possession of the collegiate leading mark for 2023 earned her SEC Co-Field Athlete of the Week honors. Vaulting in Albuquerque, Fassold improved her indoor career best to 14-10.75 (4.54). That...
beckersasc.com

Dr. Kris Hanby completes 1st robotic knee replacement at Arkansas ASC

C. Kris Hanby, MD, on Jan. 19 performed the first robot-assisted total knee replacement in northern Arkansas. Dr. Hanby used Zimmer Biomet's Rosa robot at Precision Surgical Center of Northwest Arkansas in Rogers, according to a Feb. 4 news release. Robot-assisted joint replacement is offered at the ASC by physicians...
5NEWS

Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas

NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring $1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
