The Arkansas gymnastics team hits the road for its first of two consecutive road meets this weekend, beginning with the Metroplex Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. Saturday’s appearance will mark the third time that Arkansas has competed in the Metroplex Challenge dating back to 2015, and the first time since 2019. It’s the first quad meet and first on podium for the Gymbacks this season. The No. 16 Hogs will face off against the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners, No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 24 Stanford Cardinal.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO