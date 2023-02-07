ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Ex on the Beach Couples' Are at a Crossroads in Exclusive Premiere Sneak Peek

Ex on the Beach is going to look a bit different this time around. Instead of featuring singles mingling on the beach amongst their exes, MTV's dating series is doing a special Ex on the Beach Couples edition. In advance of the show's premiere, which drops on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV, PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek of the first five episodes of the new season.
Elite Daily

Bachelor Fans Are Convinced They Know Who The Next Bachelorette Is

If there’s anything Bachelor Nation fans know, it’s that Bachelor Nation never sleeps. Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor has only just begun, but that doesn't mean fans can’t start speculating about the next season of The Bachelorette. In fact, the producers are likely behind the scenes planning for The Bachelorette Season 20 right now, and a lot of fans think they know who the lead will be. There are a bunch of clues from The Bachelor Season 27 that point to Christina Mandrell being the next Bachelorette.
OK! Magazine

Savannah Chrisley Gives Glimpse Into Life With 10-Year-Old Chloe After Taking Custody While Todd & Julie Are In Prison

Savannah Chrisley just gave her followers insight into her new life as a guardian to her sister and brother. On Wednesday, January 25, the Chrisley Knows Best star took to Instagram to share a funny clip of 10-year-old Chloe sitting at the kitchen table chatting with her sibling."Don't be a Karen today," Savannah wrote alongside the video of her biological niece, who was taken in by Todd and Julie Chrisley in 2016 from the patriarch's eldest son, Kyle Chrisley. SAVANNAH CHRISLEY IS 'GRIEVING THE LOSS OF PARENTS THAT ARE STILL ALIVE' AHEAD OF TODD & JULIE CHRISLEY'S PRISON SENTENCESThe 25-year-old...
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Lets Loose With Hilarious TikTok Dance Challenge

She's got the moves! Sister Wives star Christine Brown proved she's not afraid to get a little bit silly as she showcased her dance skills to friends and fans on TikTok and Instagram."My daughter made me do it Ft. Truely," she captioned the playful Friday, January 13, video clip, followed by a series of hashtags including "#itried" and "#nextchallengeplease."The TLC star grooved to a remix of "Bloody Mary" by Lady Gaga — a TikTok challenge that gained popularity shortly after Netflix's Wednesday was released, which featured a similar dance number. Part way through the clip, Christine's youngest daughter, 12-year-old Truely,...
tvinsider.com

‘The Bachelor’ Sneak Peek: Kaity Gets Very Early Overnight Date With Zach at Museum (VIDEO)

An overnight date, already?! Things are moving fast between Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar in The Bachelor Episode 3, airing Monday, February 6. In the TV Insider exclusive clip above, Zach invites Kaity to spend the night with him at The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. The museum is empty for the night, making Zach and Kaity’s only companions the skeletons and animal recreations throughout the exhibits.
HollywoodLife

Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer Reveal Why They Decided To Return To TV After Leaving ‘Teen Mom’ (Exclusive)

Isn’t this fab?! Chelsea Houska DeBoer and her hubby Cole DeBoer have given their lives a full renovation, transitioning from starring on MTV’s Teen Mom 2, to flipping homes in South Dakota on HGTV’s Down Home Fab! The creative couple’s new series premiered on January 16th and showcased design guru Chelsea and handy Cole take on the project of fixing up their wedding planner’s home. The HGTV show comes after the couple decided to leave Teen Mom in 2020 after almost 10 years. “It was a process,” Chelsea admitted in an EXCLUSIVE interview on the HollywoodLife Podcast, about the decision to put her family back on television. “There wasn’t a point when we left Teen Mom where we thought we wouldn’t ever be back on TV again, because we liked that whole process, it just wasn’t the right situation.”
HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom’: 2 Surprise Guests Join ‘Family Reunion’ As Maci Grapples With Jen & Larry Drama

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Kayla Sessler and Amber Portwood — along with a couple of their moms — remained in quarantine during the Feb. 7 episode of Teen Mom Family Reunion after they all tested positive for COVID. So the last moms standing — Jade Cline, Maci Bookout, Kiaya Elliott, and Cheyenne Floyd — tried to make the best of their situation by going white water rafting.
Bustle

All The Clues About Aly & Zach’s Relationship Status After The Bachelor

In The Bachelor’s Jan. 30 episode, Season 27 contestant Alyssa “Aly” Jacobs joined Zach Shallcross for a group date — but a major portion of the outing ended up on the cutting room floor. Prior to the cocktail party fans saw on TV, the women reportedly put on a puppet show with Zach’s famous uncle, Patrick Warburton, aka Puddy from Seinfeld, that inexplicably never made it to air. According to Reality Steve, Aly volunteered to go first, performing a bit in which puppet versions of herself and Zach shared their first kiss, prompting audience encouragement for them to make it happen in real life. Though Zach didn’t kiss Aly in the unaired scene, previews already teased that he chose the 26-year-old healthcare strategist to take a leap of faith by going skydiving for a one-on-one date in the Feb. 6 episode. “The things you do for love,” she jokes in one clip.
