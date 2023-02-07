Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cajun Boil Could Be A Good Place For Dining Out To Celebrate Valentine's DayS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
Last Few Days To See This Play at Pioneer Theatre Company at the University of UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Utah Symphony Will Have Pre-Valentine's Day PerformancesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Clark Planetarium Is a Good Place to Visit in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Shop for Valentines Day and support small businesses
SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Valentine’s Day is all about sharing love with the people you love. It can be difficult buying for everyone, but we have the solution. The Creators Collective is a place to get a gift for everyone. There will be 42 vendors and they will have options for your kids, your galantines, or your sweetheart. For example, they will have things like:
Quick and easy heatless curls with Cozy Confidence
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Do you want to curl your hair but don’t want to damage your hair with all the heat? Cozy Confidence has just what you need! Rachel Sisneros, owner of Cozy Confidence, joined us to talk about how to get the perfect heatless curls without the heat and the hassle.
Ways to show love to your pet this February
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Valentines’ Day is a time for spreading the love for people, but also our furry friends. Salt Lake City County Animal Services is doing a cutest couple contest. By couple they mean, you and your pet. Anyone who would like to participate is welcome. With each admission a $10 donation is required, but all the proceeds will be used to purchase enrichment toys for the shelter pets. On March 1st they will be announcing the winning couple. They will receive a 1 night stay at the Hyatt Place Park City and a personalized gift basket for their pet. All submissions are due no later than February 13th at 5PM. The voting runs between February 16th to 28th.
The Laced Hair Foundation is giving women with hair loss hope
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – It is so common for women to experience hair loss at some point, and it can happen for so many reasons. The Laced Hair Foundation is one way to combat this devastating hair loss, and they’re here to help. Lacy Gadegaard-West joined us to talk about her upcoming Hair for Hope Gala and their mission.
Top 10 spots in SLC for Valentine’s Day dinner according to YELP
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The annual day for romance is fast approaching, with many couples still uncertain about plans to celebrate this Valentine’s Day. While the day is open to adventure, deciding on a worthwhile dinner can often be a hassle — especially if you’re not looking ahead.
Starbucks ‘free’ drinks are about to cost more stars
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The “free” drink reward from Starbucks is about to get a little more expensive, meaning coffee drinkers are going to need to drink a little more before they’re awarded a free cup o’ joe. Beginning Monday, Feb. 13, Starbucks...
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Utah
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Galentine’s Day gala for a good cause
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Valentine’s Day is a day not just about romance but also about love. Celebrate with your girlfriends for this Valentine’s Day with a Galantines gala. It’s an annual celebration of women and the perfect way to share a special night with your besties. It’s also an opportunity to give back and make a difference. All of the proceeds go to a different individual in need. There are 42 vendors that are sponsoring this year’s gala.
Make Valentines special with this tip on romance
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — When you think of men having concerns in the bedroom you wouldn’t think that you would see a woman as such a strong advocate for finding a way to help correct such a taboo subject. Today we have Katelyn Harward...
Grandma Crane’s Delicious Pecan Pie
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – All of the best and most delicious meals come from family recipes, and that is especially true with Grandma Crane’s Pecan Pie! Randy Crane joined us in the kitchen to show us his grandma’s special pie recipe, and not only is this recipe delicious, but it is also extremely easy to make!
Crunchy air fried chickpeas
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) It is always a delight when Randy Crane whips up a tasty treat! This time around, Crane made a simple yet delicious recipe that will be a winner for everyone. Crunchy air fried and seasoned chickpeas are a versatile snack that are tasty on their own or a great topping on a salad. The best part is they are an affordable treat as well.
A dark comedy play perfect for a Valentine’s Day date
SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — If you are looking for an original play to see this Valentine’s Day, we have the perfect show for you. Salt Lake Acting Company presents “Hairy and Sharri” a play written by Adrianne Dawes is a dark comedy show. It is extremely hilarious with few serious and dark moments. The story of “Hairy and Sherri” is all about an interracial couple living in gentrified East Austin. When they very graciously open their home to Ryshi, a 12-year-old former foster care youth with special needs. With this new addition to their family, they are confronted with the ugly realities of their marriage and “good” intentions.”
Popular food chain opening another new location in Utah
A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Utah next week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the popular food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Utah restaurant location in Sandy, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
RootsTech 2023 is a FREE family history event, Don’t miss out on registration!
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — RootsTech 2023 is a global family history event, held virtually and in person at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, UT where people of all ages learn to discover, share, and celebrate their family connections across generations using technology.
Relive your 80s prom with Casey Elliot concert
SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — The perfect way to celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend is to relive your 80s and 90s prom. Casey Elliot, member of GENTRI (The Gentleman Trio) is doing a concert called FOREVER VALENTINE: A celebration of 80s Love songs. This show will be running from February 10 – 14 at Clubhouse in South Temple. A clubhouse is an intimate and sweet venue that will give the illusion of your old high school dances. The show will feature Casey’s legendary vocals with special guest: Ellie Barry as they reimagine your favorite songs from Chicago, Bryan Adams, Billy Joel, Richard Marx, Journey, and many others. The tickets are limited so buy your tickets as soon as they go up. GTU viewers can get 10% off with the code: GTU.
Gardner Village reflects on legacy of founder Nancy Long
Gardner Village founder Nancy Long passed away last November due to complications from a stroke, after battling muscular dystrophy for many years. Friends, family and locals who love Gardner Village gathered for an open-door celebration of life held at the Gathering Place on Jan. 15. Gardner Village has been around...
Get involved in supporting local nonprofits with 100 Women Who Care SLC
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Looking to get involved in a meaningful way? Lisa Evans from 100 Women Who Care SLC has a quick and inexpensive way to donate to local non profits in a way that benefits donors and recipients. Evans calls it, “magic”. After...
Seven layer Greek dip
Charlotte Hancey shows us how to make a seven-layer dip full of Greek flavors for all to enjoy. Charlotte Hancey shows us how to make a seven-layer dip full of Greek flavors for all to enjoy. House Bill 4.15 Sherry Black final vote will be Monday. House Bill 4.15 Sherry...
Utah city ranked as LEAST glamorous in the country
Glamorous might not be the first word that pops into your head when you think of Utah but one area, in particular, has been ranked as the least glamorous city in the U.S.
Queen of SLC: What to Do This Weekend
The Queen of Salt Lake City tells us what are some of the activities we can do this weekend. The Queen of Salt Lake City tells us what are some of the activities we can do this weekend. House Bill 4.15 Sherry Black final vote will be Monday. House Bill...
