Chargers Knocked Out of NJSIAA Central Jersey Group II Wrestling Tournament by Raritan
HAZLET, NJ - The eighth seeded Spotswood High School wrestling team was knocked out of the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group II Wrestling Tournament in the quarterfinal round on Monday by top seeded Raritan High School 78-6. Raritan also won its semifinal matchup with fourth seeded Rumson-Fair Haven High School to move into the finals against second seeded Point Pleasant Boro High School on Wednesday. The results from Monday's Chargers meet with Raritan are as follows: 106 - Nicholas Sheldrick (Raritan) over Valerie Cicero (Spotswood) by a fall 113 - Aidan Davis (Raritan) over Brandon Snyder (Spotswood) by a fall 120 - Matt Erven (Raritan) over Aidan Rizzuto (Spotswood)...
Boys Basketball: Baker, Peterson Lead Hasbrouck Heights Past Boooton
BOONTON, NJ- Jack Baker scored 23 points to lead Hasbrouck Heights to aa 66-56 victory over Boonton in an independent basketball on Monday evening in Boonton. The Aviators improved to 15-6 on the season, while Boonton fell to 8-12. At 15-6, the Aviators are in second place in the NJIC Meadowlands with an 8-2 record, and are fifth in the latest power point ratings. Baker was 7-of-9 from the foul line as the Aviators were 17 of 24 from the foul line in the game. Anthony Peterson drained four three-pointers on his way to a 20-point effort. The Aviators led throughout, taking a 14-8 lead in the first quarter and a 30-25 lead into halftime. Going into the fourth quarter up three, 47-44, the Aviators outscored the Bombers 19-12 in the final stanza to pick up the win. Evan Werner chipped in 10 points for the Aviators offense. Charlie Hurd had 16 points and Ethan Volante had 15 to lead Boonton. Hasbrouck Heights (15-6) 14 16 17 19 66 Boonton (8-12) 8 17 19 12 56 Hasbrouck Heights 2PT 3PT FTM PTS Evan Werner 3 0 4 10 Caden DeRosa 2 0 0 4 Shane Ike 0 0 2 2 Joey Formisano 0 0 2 2 Jack Baker 8 0 7 23 Donovan Auriemma 1 1 0 5 Anthony Peterson 3 4 2 20 Totals: 17 5 17 66 Boonton 2PT 3PT FTM PTS Nick Dicoio 1 0 0 2 Ethan Volante 7 0 1 15 Charlie Hurd 6 0 4 16 Keith Hughes 0 0 1 1 Patrick McMaster 1 0 0 2 Michael Portas 0 0 0 0 Nick Scaltro 2 0 3 7 Sylas White 0 3 0 9 Ben Monrad 0 0 0 0 Antonio DeLaRosa 0 0 0 0 Jayson DeJesus 0 0 0 0 Dominic DeLaRosa 0 0 4 4 Totals: 17 3 13 56
Boys Basketball: 2023 Hudson County Tournament seeds are announced
St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the. NJ.com Top 20, will seek its first Hudson County Tournament title since 2020 as the No. 1 seed, it was announced Tuesday morning. The Marauders (19-3) came in ahead of reigning champion Hudson Catholic (11-9), which lost a 57-56 game to St. Peter’s Jan. 19, and also suffered a surprising 51-43 setback to Bayonne Jan. 24. Bayonne (15-7) is seeded No. 3 and Union City (10-10) No. 4.
Hanover Park wrestling rolls past Hasbrouck Heights for sectional championship
EAST HANOVER – Hanover Park picked up where it last left off. The Hornets repeated as state sectional champions, defeating Hasbrouck Heights, 62-9, on Wednesday in the North 2, Group 1 final at Hanover Park High School. It’s the Morris County school’s 14th sectional title and ninth in the last 12 years. ...
NJSIAA Swim Tournament; Madison Defeats McNair; Advances to Quarterfinals
MADISON, NJ - Fifth-seeded Madison defeated eighth-seeded McNair, 101-69, in the first round of the North 2, Group C state tournament on Tuesday. The Dodgers advanced to take on fourth-seeded Bernards in the quarterfinals. Winners included: Owen Weller, Anuthra Abeysinghe, Ethan Simms, Jacques Chemaly in the 200MR Anuthra Abeysinghe in the 100 breast Weller in the 100 back and 200free Chemaly in the 500 free and 50 free Chou in the 100 free Evan Katz, Chou, Weller, Chemaly in the 400 FR
Boys Ice Hockey: Brick and Manasquan-Point Beach victorious in Handchen Cup quarters
Brendan Shaughnessy scored the game winning goal in overtime as fourth-seeded Manasquan-Point Pleasant Beach defeated fifth-seeded Howell-Matawan 5-4 in the quarterfinals of the Handchen Cup at Jersey Shore Arena, in Wall. Manasquan-Point Beach (8-8-1) has won four out of its last five games, and has defeated Howell-Matawan in each of...
Boys ice hockey: No. 6 Gloucester Catholic ousts No. 7 Princeton Day - Gordon Cup quarterfinal
Billy Sheridan marked two goals and two assists to help lead fourth-seeded Gloucester Catholic, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-3 win over fifth-seeded Princeton Day, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, in the quarterfinal round of the Gordon Cup at Hollydell Arena in Sewell. Gloucester...
Freehold Borough defeats Pinelands - Girls basketball recap
Sayuri Penaranda posted a solid game, tallying 21 points, six rebounds, three assists, six blocks and eight steals as Freehold Borough defeated Pinelands 49-39 in Freehold. Christina Sikaras also had 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and four steals with Breanna Cies snagging down 13 rebounds and Ruby Fogel tallying seven blocks.
Warren Hills edges out Pingry by one - Girls basketball recap
Jaelyn Morris posted 20 points to lead Warren Hills as it defeated Pingry 58-57 in Washington. Warren Hills trailed 33-19 at the half, but outscored Pingry 39-24 in the second half including a 19-10 run in the third quarter and a 20-14 run in the fourth to get the one-point win.
Boys Ice Hockey: No. 8 Bergen Catholic, No. 4 Don Bosco Prep reach Bergen County Tournament final
Freshman Tom Keough couldn’t pick a more opportune time for his first varsity goal. Keough struck at 2:48 into overtime, giving third-seeded Bergen Catholic, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, a 5-4 victory over second-seeded and No. 3 Northern Highlands in the Bergen County Tournament semifinals at Ice Vault in Wayne.
Boys Ice Hockey: Summit comes back to tie No. 17 Ridge
Summit scored two third period goals to come back and tie Ridge, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a final of 2-2 at Warinanco Skating Center, in Roselle. Ridge (12-5-4) got a goal in the first period from Niccolo Evangelista and later on in the third from Egor Barabanov to take a 2-0 lead before Summit (8-6-7) came back.
Boys Basketball: No. 5 Ramapo picks up key divisional win over Ridgewood
Ramapo, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, narrowly defeated Ridgewood 51-48 and picked up a key Big North-Freedom division win, in Ridgewood. With the win, Ramapo (22-2) stayed undefeated in division play and two games up on Ridgewood for the division lead. The Raiders have one more divisional game this season on Feb. 7 against fourth place Hackensack.
Boys ice hockey: Big North Silver Cup, Preliminary Round recap
Brandon Field posted two goals and two assists for seventh-seeded Old Tappan as it defeated 10th-seeded Fair Lawn 6-2 at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Old Tappan (6-10-2) scored three goals in the first period to take a 3-0 lead, added another in the second and two more in the third. It outshot Fair Lawn 29-14 in the game, also converting on its only power-play chance.
Let the party begin, Haddonfield celebrates long-awaited sectional title
HADDONFIELD – The light poles on Kings Highway weren’t greased in preparation, but this was the type of victory that might have warranted it. For the long drought without a sectional championship is over for the Haddonfield Memorial High School wrestling team. ...
Boys basketball: Elmwood Park defeats Weehawken in NJIC Tournament semifinal
David Forzani and DeWayne Carter scored 16 points apiece to lead third-seeded Elmwood Park to a victory on the road over second-seeded Weehawken, 61-47, in the semifinal round of the NJIC Tournament. Essam Assaf finished with 14 points while Ivan Corcino Mejia added 11 points for Elmwood Park (18-4), which...
