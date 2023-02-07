ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Results, recaps & coverage for Wednesday, Feb. 8

Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. West Windsor-Plainsboro North 47, Florence 33 - Box Score. Camden Academy Charter 82, Riverside 72 - Box Score. Westampton Tech 68, Doane Academy 60 - Box Score. Burlington Township 66, Trenton Catholic 59 - Box Score. East...
NJ.com

Wrestling: State semifinal lineups and outlooks for all 14 matchups

The field has dwindled to a select few. Twenty-eight wrestling teams remain, and seven of those will hold state championship trophies aloft on Sunday. On Thursday and Friday, the 14 spots in Sunday’s NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics State Championships, being contested at Rutgers for the first time, will be decided. Click...
TAPinto.net

Chargers Knocked Out of NJSIAA Central Jersey Group II Wrestling Tournament by Raritan

HAZLET, NJ - The eighth seeded Spotswood High School wrestling team was knocked out of the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group II Wrestling Tournament in the quarterfinal round on Monday by top seeded Raritan High School 78-6. Raritan also won its semifinal matchup with fourth seeded Rumson-Fair Haven High School to move into the finals against second seeded Point Pleasant Boro High School on Wednesday. The results from Monday's Chargers meet with Raritan are as follows: 106 - Nicholas Sheldrick (Raritan) over Valerie Cicero (Spotswood) by a fall 113 - Aidan Davis (Raritan) over Brandon Snyder (Spotswood) by a fall 120 - Matt Erven (Raritan) over Aidan Rizzuto (Spotswood)...
HAZLET, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Baker, Peterson Lead Hasbrouck Heights Past Boooton

BOONTON, NJ-  Jack Baker scored 23 points to lead Hasbrouck Heights to aa 66-56 victory over Boonton in an independent basketball on Monday evening in Boonton.  The Aviators improved to 15-6 on the season, while Boonton fell to 8-12.  At 15-6, the Aviators are in second place in the NJIC Meadowlands with an 8-2 record, and are fifth in the latest power point ratings. Baker was 7-of-9 from the foul line as the Aviators were 17 of 24 from the foul line in the game.  Anthony Peterson drained four three-pointers on his way to a 20-point effort.   The Aviators led throughout, taking a 14-8 lead in the first quarter and a 30-25 lead into halftime.  Going into the fourth quarter up three, 47-44, the Aviators outscored the Bombers 19-12 in the final stanza to pick up the win. Evan Werner chipped in 10 points for the Aviators offense.   Charlie Hurd had 16 points and Ethan Volante had 15 to lead Boonton. Hasbrouck Heights (15-6) 14 16 17 19 66 Boonton (8-12) 8 17 19 12 56             Hasbrouck Heights 2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Evan Werner 3 0 4 10   Caden DeRosa 2 0 0 4   Shane Ike 0 0 2 2   Joey Formisano 0 0 2 2   Jack Baker 8 0 7 23   Donovan Auriemma 1 1 0 5   Anthony Peterson 3 4 2 20   Totals: 17 5 17 66               Boonton 2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Nick Dicoio 1 0 0 2   Ethan Volante 7 0 1 15   Charlie Hurd 6 0 4 16   Keith Hughes 0 0 1 1   Patrick McMaster 1 0 0 2   Michael Portas 0 0 0 0   Nick Scaltro 2 0 3 7   Sylas White 0 3 0 9   Ben Monrad 0 0 0 0   Antonio DeLaRosa 0 0 0 0   Jayson DeJesus 0 0 0 0   Dominic DeLaRosa 0 0 4 4   Totals: 17 3 13 56  
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: 2023 Hudson County Tournament seeds are announced

St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the. NJ.com Top 20, will seek its first Hudson County Tournament title since 2020 as the No. 1 seed, it was announced Tuesday morning. The Marauders (19-3) came in ahead of reigning champion Hudson Catholic (11-9), which lost a 57-56 game to St. Peter’s Jan. 19, and also suffered a surprising 51-43 setback to Bayonne Jan. 24. Bayonne (15-7) is seeded No. 3 and Union City (10-10) No. 4.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJSIAA Swim Tournament; Madison Defeats McNair; Advances to Quarterfinals

MADISON, NJ - Fifth-seeded Madison defeated eighth-seeded McNair, 101-69, in the first round of the North 2, Group C state tournament on Tuesday. The Dodgers advanced to take on fourth-seeded Bernards in the quarterfinals. Winners included: Owen Weller, Anuthra Abeysinghe, Ethan Simms, Jacques Chemaly in the 200MR Anuthra Abeysinghe in the 100 breast Weller in the 100 back and 200free Chemaly in the 500 free and 50 free Chou in the 100 free Evan Katz, Chou,  Weller,  Chemaly in the 400 FR
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

Freehold Borough defeats Pinelands - Girls basketball recap

Sayuri Penaranda posted a solid game, tallying 21 points, six rebounds, three assists, six blocks and eight steals as Freehold Borough defeated Pinelands 49-39 in Freehold. Christina Sikaras also had 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and four steals with Breanna Cies snagging down 13 rebounds and Ruby Fogel tallying seven blocks.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Warren Hills edges out Pingry by one - Girls basketball recap

Jaelyn Morris posted 20 points to lead Warren Hills as it defeated Pingry 58-57 in Washington. Warren Hills trailed 33-19 at the half, but outscored Pingry 39-24 in the second half including a 19-10 run in the third quarter and a 20-14 run in the fourth to get the one-point win.
WARREN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Ice Hockey: Summit comes back to tie No. 17 Ridge

Summit scored two third period goals to come back and tie Ridge, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a final of 2-2 at Warinanco Skating Center, in Roselle. Ridge (12-5-4) got a goal in the first period from Niccolo Evangelista and later on in the third from Egor Barabanov to take a 2-0 lead before Summit (8-6-7) came back.
SUMMIT, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: No. 5 Ramapo picks up key divisional win over Ridgewood

Ramapo, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, narrowly defeated Ridgewood 51-48 and picked up a key Big North-Freedom division win, in Ridgewood. With the win, Ramapo (22-2) stayed undefeated in division play and two games up on Ridgewood for the division lead. The Raiders have one more divisional game this season on Feb. 7 against fourth place Hackensack.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Big North Silver Cup, Preliminary Round recap

Brandon Field posted two goals and two assists for seventh-seeded Old Tappan as it defeated 10th-seeded Fair Lawn 6-2 at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Old Tappan (6-10-2) scored three goals in the first period to take a 3-0 lead, added another in the second and two more in the third. It outshot Fair Lawn 29-14 in the game, also converting on its only power-play chance.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
