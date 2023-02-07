BOONTON, NJ- Jack Baker scored 23 points to lead Hasbrouck Heights to aa 66-56 victory over Boonton in an independent basketball on Monday evening in Boonton. The Aviators improved to 15-6 on the season, while Boonton fell to 8-12. At 15-6, the Aviators are in second place in the NJIC Meadowlands with an 8-2 record, and are fifth in the latest power point ratings. Baker was 7-of-9 from the foul line as the Aviators were 17 of 24 from the foul line in the game. Anthony Peterson drained four three-pointers on his way to a 20-point effort. The Aviators led throughout, taking a 14-8 lead in the first quarter and a 30-25 lead into halftime. Going into the fourth quarter up three, 47-44, the Aviators outscored the Bombers 19-12 in the final stanza to pick up the win. Evan Werner chipped in 10 points for the Aviators offense. Charlie Hurd had 16 points and Ethan Volante had 15 to lead Boonton. Hasbrouck Heights (15-6) 14 16 17 19 66 Boonton (8-12) 8 17 19 12 56 Hasbrouck Heights 2PT 3PT FTM PTS Evan Werner 3 0 4 10 Caden DeRosa 2 0 0 4 Shane Ike 0 0 2 2 Joey Formisano 0 0 2 2 Jack Baker 8 0 7 23 Donovan Auriemma 1 1 0 5 Anthony Peterson 3 4 2 20 Totals: 17 5 17 66 Boonton 2PT 3PT FTM PTS Nick Dicoio 1 0 0 2 Ethan Volante 7 0 1 15 Charlie Hurd 6 0 4 16 Keith Hughes 0 0 1 1 Patrick McMaster 1 0 0 2 Michael Portas 0 0 0 0 Nick Scaltro 2 0 3 7 Sylas White 0 3 0 9 Ben Monrad 0 0 0 0 Antonio DeLaRosa 0 0 0 0 Jayson DeJesus 0 0 0 0 Dominic DeLaRosa 0 0 4 4 Totals: 17 3 13 56

