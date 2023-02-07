JCC to host annual Purim Carnival

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – On Sunday, March 5th, the Jewish Community Center of Binghamton will host its annual Purim Carnival from 1 to 3 p.m.

The event celebrates the Jewish holiday Purim, which commemorates the salvation of the Jewish people from the Evil Haman.

According to the JCC, children dress up on this holiday and celebrate by giving gifts and charity.

Everyone is welcome to come dressed as their favorite Purim character or in any costume of their choice.

The event is $5 per child, $1 per adults, with a $20 maximum per family.

It will feature a number of activities geared toward children, including carnival games, inflatable play areas, arts and crafts, and face painting.

All games earn children points that can be traded in at a prize table.

Proceeds will benefit the JC Youth Department.

Any questions can be directed to the JCC office at 607-724-2417.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.