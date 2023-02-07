ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleton, WI

nbc15.com

A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is slated to close

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The latest round of Bed Bath and Beyond closures will hit home in Madison as well as three other Wisconsin cities. The struggling home goods store announced Wednesday scores more of its stores will close, including four in Wisconsin. For Madison, that means the one...
MADISON, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Wisconsin Restaurant Has Epic Way to Handle Ex’s – FIRE!

I know we are supposed to love everyone, but if you've ever had a relationship end because...let's just say hypothetically speaking, the guy was an absolute jerk and cheated on you, a little revenge can be fun. 💔 Yes, the comfort from friends when they say "you are so better off without him" is nice but a restaurant in Wisconsin has something better to heal your broken heart - FIRE. 🔥🔥🔥
WISCONSIN STATE
ibmadison.com

Madison schools superintendent Carlton Jenkins retiring

Dr. Carlton Jenkins, superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District, will retire at the end of July, according to a report from WMTV NBC-15. Jenkins’ career in education has lasted for more than 30 years. He served as superintendent in Robbinsdale, Minnesota, and Saginaw, Michigan. He was also the chief academic officer for Atlanta’s public school system. During his time in Michigan, Jenkins was president of the African American Superintendents Association.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

I-39/90 North completely closed near U.S. 12/18 interchange

With wintry weather hitting the Madison area, some people brought the winter activities out onto the ice. Madison area crews say heavy snow will take time to clear. Part of the challenge specific to this storm is the weight of the snow. A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Spectators line up to watch Air Force One land in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A line of nearly 20 cars waited to catch a glimpse of Air Force One Wednesday morning as it landed in Madison. “It’s not very often you see the president land, he’s coming in with his crew to Madison so I thought I’d come out and look at it,” said spectator Gerhard Peckman.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Woman loses thousands to scammer posing as Sun Prairie police officer

MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a scammer posing as a Sun Prairie police officer recently conned a woman out of thousands of dollars. Authorities say the woman from the Town of Bristol originally paid the man, who told her she had been subpoenaed and needed to pay him under the threat of being charged with a crime, a total of more than $7,000 through two different money transfer apps.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie Costco employee pays tribute to beloved coworker

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Costco employee and shoppers are remembering a beloved store worker who passed away suddenly this week. According to Mike Fitzpatrick’s family, the 62-year-old Sun Prairie man died due to a heart attack. Costco Customer Service employee Kyle Obroslinski heard the news Thursday morning...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
news8000.com

ALERT DAY Thursday Due to Snow For Parts of Area

WHAT I'M TRACKING: Most forecast models have now jumped on board with the southeast shift in Thursday's storm track that I first talked about Tuesday night. As a result, the best chance for the highest snowfall totals will be closer to the Madison area, with little if any snow accumulations expected in the La Crosse area. In fact, no winter weather alerts are currently in effect for La Crosse County and points north and west.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
ibmadison.com

No tips for servers at new Willy Street restaurant

Restaurant-goers at Sultan Restaurant, which is opening this spring on Madison’s Williamson Street, will not be expected to tip their servers, according to a report from the Wisconsin State Journal. Employees of the Pakistani restaurant will make $20 an hour plus a 5% profit share, notes owner Sultan Ahmed,...
MADISON, WI
ibmadison.com

Nonprofit awarded $30K grant to hire first full-time employee

Logan’s Heart and Smiles has received a $30,000 Community Impact Grant from the Madison Community Foundation (MCF). With this grant, the volunteer-based nonprofit, helping construct accessible, safe homes for children with disabilities, is now able to hire its first full-time employee, Angela Wallace. Wallace will step into the role...
MADISON, WI
retailleader.com

Hy-Vee opens 2 new stores, including a ‘reimagined’ location

The Midwest grocer’s new location in Janesville, Wisconsin, features a large, open food hall for fast-casual dining. Hy-Vee opened two new grocery stores in Wisconsin. The new store in Janesville, Wisconsin, includes a “totally reimagined” experience, including an open Food Hall and pub. The other location is...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Air Force One brings Wisconsinites together

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Oh there he is! Oh my gosh! I need to tell my wife,” Bob Manor said, pointing up at the sky with his finger as the plane flew over everyone’s heads before sticking a smooth landing at Madison’s Truax Field. Onlookers pulled...
MADISON, WI
ibmadison.com

Council says former credit union building facing demolition is not a landmark

In spite of a unanimous recommendation from the city’s Landmark Commission to designate the Filene House near Tenney Park as a landmark, the Madison City Council has — for now — declined to give the building the special status, paving the way for it to be demolished and replaced with a new development, according to a report from the Wisconsin State Journal.
MADISON, WI
ibmadison.com

Middleton Outreach Ministry needs paper grocery bags

Middleton Outreach Ministry (MOM) is looking for paper grocery bags for its food pantry. Paper bags are expensive, and the nonprofit organization spends a significant amount each year to ensure every guest can get their groceries home. While many food pantry clients bring bags back to the pantry to use again, the pantry still needs additional bags.
MIDDLETON, WI

