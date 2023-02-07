Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
nbc15.com
A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is slated to close
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The latest round of Bed Bath and Beyond closures will hit home in Madison as well as three other Wisconsin cities. The struggling home goods store announced Wednesday scores more of its stores will close, including four in Wisconsin. For Madison, that means the one...
5 Hilariously Awkward Street Names We Can’t Believe Were Approved in Wisconsin
Every state has its own share of weird road and street names, but these 5 in Wisconsin might just top the list. This morning I got a good laugh when I came across this article about weird street and road names in Wisconsin, but it also left me wondering how some of them actually got approved. Do they not have rules or procedures for naming roads in Wisconsin?
Wisconsin Restaurant Has Epic Way to Handle Ex’s – FIRE!
I know we are supposed to love everyone, but if you've ever had a relationship end because...let's just say hypothetically speaking, the guy was an absolute jerk and cheated on you, a little revenge can be fun. 💔 Yes, the comfort from friends when they say "you are so better off without him" is nice but a restaurant in Wisconsin has something better to heal your broken heart - FIRE. 🔥🔥🔥
wiproud.com
This Wisconsin restaurant always has a line out the door, here’s why
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The sign of a great Wisconsin restaurant is a long line out the door. A restaurant just like that can be found on the east side of Madison. The tiny Wisconsin diner with a big following, Ogden’s North Street Diner, has the perfect breakfast for you.
ibmadison.com
Madison schools superintendent Carlton Jenkins retiring
Dr. Carlton Jenkins, superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District, will retire at the end of July, according to a report from WMTV NBC-15. Jenkins’ career in education has lasted for more than 30 years. He served as superintendent in Robbinsdale, Minnesota, and Saginaw, Michigan. He was also the chief academic officer for Atlanta’s public school system. During his time in Michigan, Jenkins was president of the African American Superintendents Association.
nbc15.com
I-39/90 North completely closed near U.S. 12/18 interchange
With wintry weather hitting the Madison area, some people brought the winter activities out onto the ice. Madison area crews say heavy snow will take time to clear. Part of the challenge specific to this storm is the weight of the snow. A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is...
nbc15.com
Spectators line up to watch Air Force One land in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A line of nearly 20 cars waited to catch a glimpse of Air Force One Wednesday morning as it landed in Madison. “It’s not very often you see the president land, he’s coming in with his crew to Madison so I thought I’d come out and look at it,” said spectator Gerhard Peckman.
Channel 3000
Woman loses thousands to scammer posing as Sun Prairie police officer
MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a scammer posing as a Sun Prairie police officer recently conned a woman out of thousands of dollars. Authorities say the woman from the Town of Bristol originally paid the man, who told her she had been subpoenaed and needed to pay him under the threat of being charged with a crime, a total of more than $7,000 through two different money transfer apps.
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie Costco employee pays tribute to beloved coworker
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Costco employee and shoppers are remembering a beloved store worker who passed away suddenly this week. According to Mike Fitzpatrick’s family, the 62-year-old Sun Prairie man died due to a heart attack. Costco Customer Service employee Kyle Obroslinski heard the news Thursday morning...
nbc15.com
Hy-Vee grocery store locations opening in Janesville, Oregon Tuesday
The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the inmate who died Thursday morning after she was found lying on the floor of her cell. A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire early Tuesday. Shooting outside...
news8000.com
ALERT DAY Thursday Due to Snow For Parts of Area
WHAT I'M TRACKING: Most forecast models have now jumped on board with the southeast shift in Thursday's storm track that I first talked about Tuesday night. As a result, the best chance for the highest snowfall totals will be closer to the Madison area, with little if any snow accumulations expected in the La Crosse area. In fact, no winter weather alerts are currently in effect for La Crosse County and points north and west.
ibmadison.com
No tips for servers at new Willy Street restaurant
Restaurant-goers at Sultan Restaurant, which is opening this spring on Madison’s Williamson Street, will not be expected to tip their servers, according to a report from the Wisconsin State Journal. Employees of the Pakistani restaurant will make $20 an hour plus a 5% profit share, notes owner Sultan Ahmed,...
ibmadison.com
Nonprofit awarded $30K grant to hire first full-time employee
Logan’s Heart and Smiles has received a $30,000 Community Impact Grant from the Madison Community Foundation (MCF). With this grant, the volunteer-based nonprofit, helping construct accessible, safe homes for children with disabilities, is now able to hire its first full-time employee, Angela Wallace. Wallace will step into the role...
retailleader.com
Hy-Vee opens 2 new stores, including a ‘reimagined’ location
The Midwest grocer’s new location in Janesville, Wisconsin, features a large, open food hall for fast-casual dining. Hy-Vee opened two new grocery stores in Wisconsin. The new store in Janesville, Wisconsin, includes a “totally reimagined” experience, including an open Food Hall and pub. The other location is...
ibmadison.com
Registration closing soon for United Way of Dane County Centennial Celebration
On March 1, United Way of Dane County is wrapping up its centennial year with a night of celebration, dinner, and dancing, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Monona Terrace. Semi-formal or cocktail attire is encouraged, but not required. Registration for the event is open through Wednesday, Feb. 15, at unitedwaydanecounty.org.
OnlyInYourState
The Little-Known Corner In Wisconsin That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter
Every year, something magical appears outside of a Lake Geneva area resort. Destination Geneva National hosts an annual event that takes visitors into another world: Ice Castles. These colorful frozen creations don’t last long but they are one of Wisconsin’s best winter attractions. Here’s what you need to know about the ice castles.
nbc15.com
Air Force One brings Wisconsinites together
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Oh there he is! Oh my gosh! I need to tell my wife,” Bob Manor said, pointing up at the sky with his finger as the plane flew over everyone’s heads before sticking a smooth landing at Madison’s Truax Field. Onlookers pulled...
ibmadison.com
Council says former credit union building facing demolition is not a landmark
In spite of a unanimous recommendation from the city’s Landmark Commission to designate the Filene House near Tenney Park as a landmark, the Madison City Council has — for now — declined to give the building the special status, paving the way for it to be demolished and replaced with a new development, according to a report from the Wisconsin State Journal.
Channel 3000
'Without that, we would definitely be a food desert': Grand opening of grocery chain a relief for Oregon
OREGON, Wis. -- Two new grocery stores had their grand opening in Southern Wisconsin on Tuesday. Hy-Vee has opened grocery stores in both Janesville and Oregon: something one of those communities was previously in need of replacing.
ibmadison.com
Middleton Outreach Ministry needs paper grocery bags
Middleton Outreach Ministry (MOM) is looking for paper grocery bags for its food pantry. Paper bags are expensive, and the nonprofit organization spends a significant amount each year to ensure every guest can get their groceries home. While many food pantry clients bring bags back to the pantry to use again, the pantry still needs additional bags.
Comments / 1