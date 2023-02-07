ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ibmadison.com

Northwestern Mutual plans to bring 2K employees back to Milwaukee

Remote work may not be losing its popularity, but Northwestern Mutual is planning to bring a major portion of its workforce back to downtown Milwaukee over the next three to five years, according to a report from Wisconsin Public Radio. Northwestern Mutual plans to move nearly 2,000 employees back in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ibmadison.com

Evers plans to send 20% of state’s sales tax back to local communities

As part of his 2023–25 proposed biennial budget, Gov. Tony Evers is proposing to send 20% of the state’s sales tax revenue back to local communities for shared revenue. The proposal means more than $500 million more per year in new resources for local communities to invest in local health and human services, transportation, EMS, fire, and law enforcement services, and other challenges facing communities such as PFAS and district attorney recruitment and retention.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy