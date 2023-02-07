As part of his 2023–25 proposed biennial budget, Gov. Tony Evers is proposing to send 20% of the state’s sales tax revenue back to local communities for shared revenue. The proposal means more than $500 million more per year in new resources for local communities to invest in local health and human services, transportation, EMS, fire, and law enforcement services, and other challenges facing communities such as PFAS and district attorney recruitment and retention.

