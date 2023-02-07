Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
A train derailed in northeast Ohio, sparking a huge fire.Sherif SaadEast Palestine, OH
Related
Man arrested after girlfriend reports jumping through window to escape him
Jacob Carter pleaded not guilty to two first-degree misdemeanor charges of assault and domestic violence as well as a third-degree misdemeanor charge of unlawful restraint.
Hole discovered in county jail’s wall in suspected escape attempt
After receiving an anonymous tip, staff at the Columbiana County Jail found a hole in a wall, which they believe was an escape attempt.
Crawford County man arrested after taking video in PSP lobby
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County man was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and defiant trespass at the Pennsylvania State Police Meadville lobby. According to a PSP report, the 48-year-old Guys Mills man came to the station at about 1 p.m. on Feb. 1 because he was upset with a local district judge. While he […]
Cleveland police: Woman found dead, shot in head in car
Cleveland police are investigating after a woman was found fatally shot in the head inside a car on Wednesday.
cleveland19.com
Duo steal Jeep from Dollar General parking lot, Akron Police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of suspects are wanted for stealing a car from the parking lot of Dollar General, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The silver 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen from 1529 S. Main St. around 9 p.m. on Nov. 14, according to police.
Girl attacked while heading to bus stop: Streetsboro police
Streetsboro police are investigating after a suspect reportedly attacked a minor as she was heading to the bus stop on Wednesday.
Indictment: Carjackers armed with AK-47s targeted women at Cleveland-area gas stations
The three suspects made an illicit enterprise of carjackings across the county, and that they specifically targeted women at area gas stations, according to their indictment.
WFMJ.com
Niles man suspected of sending obscene video to minors
A Niles man remains jailed on $100,000 bond after being arrested on a charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Thirty-year-old Philip Manfredi was arrested Wednesday at his Robbins Avenue apartment and booked into the county jail. According to police report, Manfredi allegedly sent an obscene video to a minor...
cleveland19.com
Crack cocaine, marijuana seized in Ravenna after 6-month investigation
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A six-month drug investigation led to the seizure of crack cocaine, marijuana, and a gun from a Ravenna Township home, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The search warrant was executed by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit, the Portage...
Man accused in fishing scandal faces new charge after bowling alley incident
A Hermitage man charged in an alleged fishing scandal during a competition in Cuyahoga County is now facing a new forgery charge locally.
‘Bizarre:’ Judge sentences man who led officers on chase from OVI checkpoint
Even the judge agrees, if Brian Chrystal had just pulled over in August at an OVI checkpoint, he wouldn’t be going to prison.
5 people arrested in string of burglaries targeting Amish communities in Mercer County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 19-year-old man and four teenagers are accused in a string of burglaries and thefts that targeted Amish communities in Mercer County.State Police say Caden Hinkson and the other boys were behind 21 incidents targeting Amish communities over the last year and a half.They're accused of taking more than $21,000 in items and cash.
Police: Canton murder suspect arrested after jumping from window
CANTON, Ohio — A 22-year-old murder suspect is being treated at a local hospital after Canton police say he was hurt when jumping out of a second-story window “in an attempt to flee from officers.”. The situation started around 5 a.m. Monday when officers with the Canton Police...
Semi flips over: SR-2 ramp to I-90 reopened
The State Route 2 westbound ramp toward Interstate 90 eastbound was closed after a semi-truck flipped over Thursday morning, according to the Euclid Fire Department.
Man ejected from buggy after being hit by semi in Ashtabula County
A man driving an Amish buggy was ejected from his vehicle Wednesday morning after failing to yield at an intersection, Orwell police confirmed to FOX 8.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man charged with murder during Warren burglary
Police have now charged a Youngstown man with murdering a Warren man during a burglary at his home. Ronieque Requel, 26, was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Tuesday on charges of murder, aggravated burglary, and having a weapon under a disability. The charges came after Warren police were called out...
WFMJ.com
Coroner releases identity of body found near Broad Street in Struthers
The Mahoning County Coroner has released the identity of a deceased body that was found near Broad Street Monday evening. According to a press release from the Coroner's Office, the male was identified as 46-year-old Edward Such III. According to a police report, Such's body was found near Broad Street...
Trucks crash at Mahoning County roundabout
The area is still closed and crews are at the scene.
cleveland19.com
Missing 42-year-old Plain Township man last seen Jan. 28
PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office asked the community to help find 42-year-old Richard Nippell, who has been missing since Jan. 28. Nippell was last seen at his home in the 1900 block of Amarillo Street NW, according to SCSO. He was described by SCSO...
WFMJ.com
Columbiana county jail officials thwart attempted escape through hole in wall
Officials at the Columbiana County Jail thwarted an attempted escape through a hole in the wall. According to a press release from Correctional Solutions Group LLC, a small opening in a wall was discovered during a "shakedown" protocol. Inmates were removed from the damaged area and an investigation was conducted,...
Comments / 0