ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Crawford County man arrested after taking video in PSP lobby

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County man was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and defiant trespass at the Pennsylvania State Police Meadville lobby. According to a PSP report, the 48-year-old Guys Mills man came to the station at about 1 p.m. on Feb. 1 because he was upset with a local district judge. While he […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
cleveland19.com

Duo steal Jeep from Dollar General parking lot, Akron Police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of suspects are wanted for stealing a car from the parking lot of Dollar General, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The silver 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen from 1529 S. Main St. around 9 p.m. on Nov. 14, according to police.
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Niles man suspected of sending obscene video to minors

A Niles man remains jailed on $100,000 bond after being arrested on a charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Thirty-year-old Philip Manfredi was arrested Wednesday at his Robbins Avenue apartment and booked into the county jail. According to police report, Manfredi allegedly sent an obscene video to a minor...
NILES, OH
cleveland19.com

Crack cocaine, marijuana seized in Ravenna after 6-month investigation

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A six-month drug investigation led to the seizure of crack cocaine, marijuana, and a gun from a Ravenna Township home, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The search warrant was executed by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit, the Portage...
RAVENNA, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man charged with murder during Warren burglary

Police have now charged a Youngstown man with murdering a Warren man during a burglary at his home. Ronieque Requel, 26, was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Tuesday on charges of murder, aggravated burglary, and having a weapon under a disability. The charges came after Warren police were called out...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Coroner releases identity of body found near Broad Street in Struthers

The Mahoning County Coroner has released the identity of a deceased body that was found near Broad Street Monday evening. According to a press release from the Coroner's Office, the male was identified as 46-year-old Edward Such III. According to a police report, Such's body was found near Broad Street...
STRUTHERS, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing 42-year-old Plain Township man last seen Jan. 28

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office asked the community to help find 42-year-old Richard Nippell, who has been missing since Jan. 28. Nippell was last seen at his home in the 1900 block of Amarillo Street NW, according to SCSO. He was described by SCSO...
STARK COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy