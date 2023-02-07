Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
State of Wisconsin Not Allowed to do Business with Uber Due to Tax Issues
(WMTV) The State of Wisconsin is not allowed to do business with Uber because of an issue over its taxes. The ride-sharing company’s presence on the list of companies not in compliance with a Wisconsin tax law also has ramifications for UW System schools. While the list affects approved vendors for official state and university system business, it does not mean people who work for either entity are barred from using the app for personal travel.
New Wisconsin license plates delayed; Lawmaker concerned about impacts on violent crime
MILWAUKEE — After meeting with the State Transportation Secretary, Sen. Van Wanggaard says new higher-quality license plates won’t be implemented for another month and a half. “[3M] is having a little challenge with their reflectivity sheeting and it’s in testing,” Wanggaard said. “That should have us online, probably...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Farmers Can Expect to Pay Record High Amounts to Plant Crops this Spring
(By Hope Kirwan, Wisconsin Public Radio) As the calendar ticks down to spring, Wisconsin farmers can expect to pay a record high amount to put their crops in the ground this year. According to Hope Kirwan with Wisconsin Public Radio, ag economist Paul Mitchell said at the Wisconsin Agricultural Outlook...
WSAW
New specialty license plate for Wisconsin received by DMV
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DMV received an application Wednesday requesting a new specialty license plate from the organization, The Fix Is In, Inc. The Fix Is In, Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides financial and logistical support for the spay and neutering of cats and dogs in Wisconsin. Proceeds from the $25 donation, in addition to the regular registration fee for the specialty license plate, will be used to support the organization. Their goal is to reduce the number of cats and dogs taken in by Wisconsin shelters and to reduce the number of animals that do not make it to safe shelters and suffer needlessly due to overpopulation.
wpr.org
Across Wisconsin, developers are finding ways to transform shuttered big-box stores and malls
As one of the Fox Valley's first enclosed shopping malls began to decline in the 2000s, it threatened to leave a major vacancy along the downtown Oshkosh riverfront. The former Park Plaza Mall opened in the 1970s, and was once home to major retailers like JCPenney and Montgomery Ward. It was home to more than 70 storefronts in its prime. But it began to decline as development along the Interstate 41 corridor caused many retailers to relocate in the mid-2000s.
wpr.org
Amid delays, GOP lawmakers order audit into Wisconsin's process for granting professional licenses
Republican lawmakers are ordering an audit of Wisconsin's process for issuing professional licenses following complaints from people forced to wait weeks or months for credentials, many of which are needed to start a job or get a promotion. As of last year, the average wait time to for a license...
cwbradio.com
Bill Would Require Insurers and PBMS to Put Co-Pay Assistance Towards Patients Annual Co-Pay Amounts
(Bob Hague, WRN) Proposed legislation would require Wisconsin insurance plans and pharmacy benefits managers to accept co-pay assistance towards annual drug co-pays. Insurance companies are telling Wisconsin patients like J.P. Summers that financial assistance from some sources doesn’t count towards their drug deductibles. “It's not fair for the insurance companies to accept these funds, use them up and then still expect the patient like myself to keep paying their deductible.”
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Wisconsin Strangles Cases Since November
Since November 2022, there have been reported cases of strangles in nine Wisconsin counties. Below is an overview of confirmed cases and potential exposures. In La Crosse County, a yearling Quarter Horse filly who was rescued from a kill pen a few months ago was sampled on January 30 and reported on February 6. She had a low-positive PCR and had previously experienced nasal discharge. Ten to 15 other horses are located on the premises without clinical signs. The affected horse is under voluntary quarantine.
wearegreenbay.com
What are those large stripes across Wisconsin highways?
(WFRV) – Drivers in Wisconsin may have noticed large stripes that appear to be painted across local highways and might be wondering why they are there, state officials have provided an explanation. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the large stripes are actually thermoplastic coatings that are...
Evers unveils plan to fund local governments with sales tax
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday proposed that counties and more than two dozen large cities in Wisconsin be allowed to ask voters to raise the sales tax to pay for local services such as police and fire protection and road repairs. He first unveiled a...
ibmadison.com
Wisconsin sales tax system scores high nationally
The Council on State Taxation’s (COST) 2022 Sales Tax Scorecard ranked Wisconsin as one of the top four state sales tax systems in the nation. The COST scorecard found Wisconsin has fair sales tax processes and surpasses all states scoring the only A grade on fair audit and refund procedures. COST’s analysis pointed to Wisconsin’s national membership in the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement (SSUTA) and noted the state scored high on parts related to membership in SSUTA.
captimes.com
Opinion | Want regressive taxes and lousy schools? Move to Florida
The Bradley Foundation-supported Badger Institute, which bills itself as a "nonpartisan, not-for-profit" free-market supporting creation, is among those leading the charge to do away with Wisconsin's historic progressive income tax and replace it with a one-size-fits-all flat tax. The former Wisconsin Policy Research Institute, which was its name when it...
ibmadison.com
Wisconsin colleges see smaller enrollment declines than neighboring states
While enrollment at Wisconsin’s public and private colleges declined last fall, the decrease has been more measured than has been recorded in all neighboring states, according to a report from Wisconsin Public Radio. Data from Wisconsin colleges published by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center show statewide enrollment dropped...
ibmadison.com
Evers announces budget initiatives to bolster forestry industry, clean energy jobs, conservation
Gov. Tony Evers announced his 2023–25 biennial budget proposal will include efforts to strengthen Wisconsin’s forestry industry, bolster the state’s clean energy and conservation workforce, and improve transparency and accountability in the state’s allocation of stewardship funds, according to a news release. The governor’s announcement today covers a wide range of investments aimed at promoting sustainability and combatting climate change while providing the training and support to ensure Wisconsinites can meet the state’s clean energy and conservation workforce needs.
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
wpr.org
Wisconsin egg producer says market returning to normal after months of high egg prices, industry profits
Consumer egg prices have been high for months, sparking an abundance of jokes on social media, some conspiracy theories and even an accusation of price gouging by a farm advocacy group. John Brunnquell is CEO of Egg Innovations, which produces free-range and pasture-raised eggs and has 15 farms in Wisconsin....
wearegreenbay.com
DHS launches new campaign reminding Wisconsinites of legal tobacco age
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has launched a public education campaign reminding Wisconsinites the minimum legal sales age for tobacco and vape products is 21 years old. Officials with the DHS say that the campaign’s importance is underscored by recent Synar Surveys, which are the...
wpr.org
Evers' budget will call for spending millions on Wisconsin's clean energy workforce
Gov. Tony Evers will call for spending millions on developing Wisconsin's clean energy workforce during his budget address next week. It's part of a long list of environmental spending initiatives from the governor, who will also call for new spending to help the state plant millions of trees. In a...
ibmadison.com
Evers plans to send 20% of state’s sales tax back to local communities
As part of his 2023–25 proposed biennial budget, Gov. Tony Evers is proposing to send 20% of the state’s sales tax revenue back to local communities for shared revenue. The proposal means more than $500 million more per year in new resources for local communities to invest in local health and human services, transportation, EMS, fire, and law enforcement services, and other challenges facing communities such as PFAS and district attorney recruitment and retention.
ibmadison.com
State Building Commission approves $178M in projects across Wisconsin
Gov. Tony Evers announced the Wisconsin State Building Commission approved a total of approximately $178.3 million in key projects across the state, including the authority to purchase land in the city of Milwaukee for the development and construction of a new Type 1 Juvenile Correctional Facility to continue the administration’s efforts to close and replace the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake facilities.
