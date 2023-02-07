Gov. Tony Evers announced his 2023–25 biennial budget proposal will include efforts to strengthen Wisconsin’s forestry industry, bolster the state’s clean energy and conservation workforce, and improve transparency and accountability in the state’s allocation of stewardship funds, according to a news release. The governor’s announcement today covers a wide range of investments aimed at promoting sustainability and combatting climate change while providing the training and support to ensure Wisconsinites can meet the state’s clean energy and conservation workforce needs.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO