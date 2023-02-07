Read full article on original website
Related
ibmadison.com
Evers announces budget initiatives to bolster forestry industry, clean energy jobs, conservation
Gov. Tony Evers announced his 2023–25 biennial budget proposal will include efforts to strengthen Wisconsin’s forestry industry, bolster the state’s clean energy and conservation workforce, and improve transparency and accountability in the state’s allocation of stewardship funds, according to a news release. The governor’s announcement today covers a wide range of investments aimed at promoting sustainability and combatting climate change while providing the training and support to ensure Wisconsinites can meet the state’s clean energy and conservation workforce needs.
ibmadison.com
State Building Commission approves $178M in projects across Wisconsin
Gov. Tony Evers announced the Wisconsin State Building Commission approved a total of approximately $178.3 million in key projects across the state, including the authority to purchase land in the city of Milwaukee for the development and construction of a new Type 1 Juvenile Correctional Facility to continue the administration’s efforts to close and replace the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake facilities.
ibmadison.com
Uber listed as ineligible vendor with state agencies, UW System
A tax issue has apparently landed ride-share service Uber on a list of vendors the state of Wisconsin and UW System cannot do business with, according to a report from WMTV NBC-15. A spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Administration explained that the ineligibility stems from Uber not being registered,...
ibmadison.com
Wisconsin colleges see smaller enrollment declines than neighboring states
While enrollment at Wisconsin’s public and private colleges declined last fall, the decrease has been more measured than has been recorded in all neighboring states, according to a report from Wisconsin Public Radio. Data from Wisconsin colleges published by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center show statewide enrollment dropped...
ibmadison.com
Northwestern Mutual plans to bring 2K employees back to Milwaukee
Remote work may not be losing its popularity, but Northwestern Mutual is planning to bring a major portion of its workforce back to downtown Milwaukee over the next three to five years, according to a report from Wisconsin Public Radio. Northwestern Mutual plans to move nearly 2,000 employees back in...
ibmadison.com
Wisconsin Republicans to order audit of licensing backlog
Republican lawmakers are poised to order an audit of a Wisconsin agency that has taken weeks to issue professional licenses, causing lengthy delays for thousands of workers across the state, according to a report from the Associated Press. The Department of Safety and Professional Services oversees licensing for hundreds of...
ibmadison.com
New service to help medical professionals manage continuing education requirements
Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services Secretary-designee Dan Hereth announced a new partnership with CE Broker to offer a cloud-based continuing education management platform to Wisconsin credential holders. Wisconsin joins states including Texas, Wyoming, and New Mexico in offering CE Broker services to individuals who must satisfy continuing education requirements to maintain their occupational licenses.
ibmadison.com
Entrepreneurship program aims to reduce racial wealth gap
Molson Coors is partnering with Greater Milwaukee Urban League (GMUL), a Milwaukee-based nonprofit offering programs in education and employment for African Americans living in the greater Milwaukee area, to launch the GMUL Entrepreneurship Connection. As part of this program, local Black entrepreneurs will have access to business resources and year-round networking opportunities with likeminded business leaders.
