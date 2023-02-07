ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

U.S. sports betting: Here's where all 50 states stand on legalizing sports gambling, American mobile bets

USA sports betting is one of the most talked-about topics as more states are making the push to legalize U.S. sportsbooks either in-person or online. This wasn't the case five years ago, when Nevada was the only state with legal sports betting in the United States. A major Supreme Court ruling in May 2018 changed all of that by giving states the individual power to legalize and regulate U.S. sports betting as they see fit. As of February 2023, over 30 states have legalized some form of sports betting and a handful of others are debating whether to do the same this year.
COLORADO STATE
KFVS12

Missouri Legislature considering legalizing sports betting

MISSOURI (KMOV) - Fifty million people are expected to bet on the upcoming Super Bowl, but despite the demand, none of those people will be making those legal bets in Missouri. If a St. Louis resident wants to legally bet now, they’d have to drive to Illinois and bet on...
MISSOURI STATE
gamblingnews.com

Kentuckians Keen on Sports Wagering, GeoComply Data Suggests

Wagering on sports in Kentucky continues to be illegal but this did not prevent residents of the state that is more popular with horse racing to open sports betting accounts in neighboring six states. Legalize Sports Betting or Continue Losing Revenue. According to data released by geolocation services provider GeoComply,...
KENTUCKY STATE
oxfordobserver.org

Ohio college students take advantage of new gambling laws

Since sports betting for people 21 and over was legalized in January, Ohioans have created more than 2 million new online sports betting accounts and placed more bets online than residents of New York, according to geolocation tracking company GeoComply. There are two different kinds of bettors in Oxford: People...
OHIO STATE
nrn.com

Wager records are expected for the Super Bowl. That’s good news for restaurants offering sports betting

A record 50.4 million American adults, or about one in five, plan to place a bet on this year’s Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, according to the American Gaming Association. The association predicts they’ll wager a total of $16 billion on the game. This could provide quite a lift for restaurants that have embraced sports betting in one of the 36 states where such activity is now legal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WHYY

Dems reshuffle primaries to stress diversity over tradition

The Democratic Party on Saturday approved reordering its 2024 presidential primary, replacing Iowa with South Carolina in the leadoff spot as part of a major shake-up meant to empower Black and other minority voters critical to its base of support. Although more changes are possible later this year, the formal...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS Boston

Mass casinos took illegal sports bets; Commission sets target mobile launch

BOSTON – Two Massachusetts casinos have already broken the rules of sports betting just one week in.The Massachusetts Gaming Commission said Plainridge Park Casino and Encore Boston Harbor both allowed bets on college teams that play in Massachusetts.The new sports betting law does not allow for wagers to be placed on in-state teams unless they are in tournaments.On Thursday, the commission said a wager was placed on a Boston College women's basketball game and another on a Merrimack College basketball game.The commission said both casinos brought the problems to their attention.A review is underway and is expected to be completed soon.Also on Thursday, regulators announced the anticipated launch date for mobile sports betting in the state. The preliminary starting date is March 10.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
gamblingnews.com

Hawaii Sees Legal Sports Betting Attempts Fold for 2023

The Aloha State’s dogged resistance to the introduction of legalized gambling is finally beginning to fade, as more legislators have been insisting that the state desperately needs a tourism boost and a way to generate more revenue while taking aim at illegal gambling. Despite the gathering momentum, a proposal...
HAWAII STATE
CBS Sports

Sports betting in California: When it will be legalized, how to bet online, where to see picks, recent promos

Is the next push to legalize California sports betting already in the works? Two propositions to legalize sports betting in California failed in the November 2022 election thanks to confusing TV advertisements and pushback from California Tribes, who run in-state casinos and horse racetracks. But it looks like legislators are ready to make another push in 2023 to bring legal sports betting in California to the Golden State. There is still opposition from local tribes and over governing parties, but a push in 2023 could mean that California mobile sports betting could launch as soon as 2024.
CALIFORNIA STATE
gamblingnews.com

Betfred Enters Nevada Market with Mohegan Sun Sportsbook

This marks the company’s first move into the Nevada sports betting market. Betfred’s New Sportsbook Opens Doors on February 9. The new sportsbook, located inside the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, will open its doors on Thursday, February 9. Betfred was given the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
