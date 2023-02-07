Read full article on original website
Missouri lawmakers try new hand at legalizing sports betting
Since the start of the NFL season back in September, there's been roughly 8.7 million attempts to place a sports bet in Missouri, according to GeoComply.
Here's the record-breaking amount of bettors expected to wager on the 2023 Super Bowl
It’s going to be a record year of Super Bowl betting if new figures from the American Gaming Association turn out to be true. With the expansion of legal sports betting, they’ll likely be close. According to the AGA, 50.4 million American adults (20%) are expected to bet...
CBS Sports
U.S. sports betting: Here's where all 50 states stand on legalizing sports gambling, American mobile bets
USA sports betting is one of the most talked-about topics as more states are making the push to legalize U.S. sportsbooks either in-person or online. This wasn't the case five years ago, when Nevada was the only state with legal sports betting in the United States. A major Supreme Court ruling in May 2018 changed all of that by giving states the individual power to legalize and regulate U.S. sports betting as they see fit. As of February 2023, over 30 states have legalized some form of sports betting and a handful of others are debating whether to do the same this year.
KAKE TV
Don't bet on Kansas making much money from all that Super Bowl gambling
(Kansas News Service) - Sports bookies like the state make money off losing bets. They try to set odds so the amount bet for or against a team winning (or a point total or even the coin toss) roughly equals out. That’s harder to do on a big game with a local team involved.
KFVS12
Missouri Legislature considering legalizing sports betting
MISSOURI (KMOV) - Fifty million people are expected to bet on the upcoming Super Bowl, but despite the demand, none of those people will be making those legal bets in Missouri. If a St. Louis resident wants to legally bet now, they’d have to drive to Illinois and bet on...
Gambling responsibly ahead of Super Bowl
A record number of approximately 50 million people are estimated to bet on the most-watched event of the year on television.
gamblingnews.com
Kentuckians Keen on Sports Wagering, GeoComply Data Suggests
Wagering on sports in Kentucky continues to be illegal but this did not prevent residents of the state that is more popular with horse racing to open sports betting accounts in neighboring six states. Legalize Sports Betting or Continue Losing Revenue. According to data released by geolocation services provider GeoComply,...
oxfordobserver.org
Ohio college students take advantage of new gambling laws
Since sports betting for people 21 and over was legalized in January, Ohioans have created more than 2 million new online sports betting accounts and placed more bets online than residents of New York, according to geolocation tracking company GeoComply. There are two different kinds of bettors in Oxford: People...
nrn.com
Wager records are expected for the Super Bowl. That’s good news for restaurants offering sports betting
A record 50.4 million American adults, or about one in five, plan to place a bet on this year’s Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, according to the American Gaming Association. The association predicts they’ll wager a total of $16 billion on the game. This could provide quite a lift for restaurants that have embraced sports betting in one of the 36 states where such activity is now legal.
Super Bowl LVII wagers projected to increase 110% as fans get set to bet on coin flips and touchdowns
Gambling on Sunday's Super Bowl between the Eagles and the Chiefs are expected to reach record-breaking levels, according to American Gaming Association.
'It's the Wild Wild West' | Weighing the cost of sports wagering
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On average, Tennesseans bet $1 million a day on mobile sports apps and websites. According to data from the Tennessee Sports Wagering Advisory Council, people bet more than $3.8 billion in 2022. There's a year-over-year rise in popularity. The Super Bowl is set for Sunday, and...
DraftKings Super Bowl Promo Code Rates Among Best Sportsbook Offers
Use our DraftKings Super Bowl promo code to lock-in one of the best sportsbook offers, which includes $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.
'A Ticking Time Bomb': Gambling Addiction Is at an All-Time High (and It's About to Get Worse)
Lexington Law’s credit repair consultants will work on your behalf to dispute mistakes on your report. Start repairing your credit today!. Ted Hartwell has been gambling since childhood. Growing up in Texas, his dad took him to the horse tracks often; always sliding a $20 bill his way before...
Dems reshuffle primaries to stress diversity over tradition
The Democratic Party on Saturday approved reordering its 2024 presidential primary, replacing Iowa with South Carolina in the leadoff spot as part of a major shake-up meant to empower Black and other minority voters critical to its base of support. Although more changes are possible later this year, the formal...
Mass casinos took illegal sports bets; Commission sets target mobile launch
BOSTON – Two Massachusetts casinos have already broken the rules of sports betting just one week in.The Massachusetts Gaming Commission said Plainridge Park Casino and Encore Boston Harbor both allowed bets on college teams that play in Massachusetts.The new sports betting law does not allow for wagers to be placed on in-state teams unless they are in tournaments.On Thursday, the commission said a wager was placed on a Boston College women's basketball game and another on a Merrimack College basketball game.The commission said both casinos brought the problems to their attention.A review is underway and is expected to be completed soon.Also on Thursday, regulators announced the anticipated launch date for mobile sports betting in the state. The preliminary starting date is March 10.
igbnorthamerica.com
Playtech enters US retail sports betting market through Gold Rush Gaming partnership
Playtech has announced a new retail sports betting partnership with Gold Rush Gaming, which will allow Playtech to officially enter the US retail sports betting market. As part of the deal, Playtech will supply its sports betting kiosk software and management systems to Gold Rush, which will be distributed across Ohio.
gamblingnews.com
Hawaii Sees Legal Sports Betting Attempts Fold for 2023
The Aloha State’s dogged resistance to the introduction of legalized gambling is finally beginning to fade, as more legislators have been insisting that the state desperately needs a tourism boost and a way to generate more revenue while taking aim at illegal gambling. Despite the gathering momentum, a proposal...
CBS Sports
Sports betting in California: When it will be legalized, how to bet online, where to see picks, recent promos
Is the next push to legalize California sports betting already in the works? Two propositions to legalize sports betting in California failed in the November 2022 election thanks to confusing TV advertisements and pushback from California Tribes, who run in-state casinos and horse racetracks. But it looks like legislators are ready to make another push in 2023 to bring legal sports betting in California to the Golden State. There is still opposition from local tribes and over governing parties, but a push in 2023 could mean that California mobile sports betting could launch as soon as 2024.
gamblingnews.com
Betfred Enters Nevada Market with Mohegan Sun Sportsbook
This marks the company’s first move into the Nevada sports betting market. Betfred’s New Sportsbook Opens Doors on February 9. The new sportsbook, located inside the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, will open its doors on Thursday, February 9. Betfred was given the...
