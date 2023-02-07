Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Becky Lynch & Lita After WWE RAW Went Off The Air
Becky Lynch remains one of the biggest names on WWE television, and so it comes as no surprise she has transcended professional wrestling and made her way into the mainstream. She had a big match on RAW this week, and it featured timely assistance from Lita. It seems Lynch shared a moment with Lita after RAW went off the air.
tjrwrestling.net
Brock Lesnar Makes Raunchy Reference To Ex-WWE Star On Raw
Brock Lesnar laid down a major challenge on Monday Night Raw but not before making a decidedly non-PG reference to a former WWE star. The 6th of February edition of Monday Night Raw was full of thrills and spills as both the women’s and the US Championship Elimination Chambers filled up for the event on February 18th. In addition, Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with Roman Reigns’ Special Counsel Paul Heyman who ended up in tears as a result.
411mania.com
Abdullah the Butcher, Kevin Nash, More Announced for The Gathering IV
– Tmart Promotions more guests and events for The Gathering IV in Charlotte, North Carolina scheduled for August 3-6. On Friday, August 4, there will be a special Night to Remember Banquet, with a ceremony honoring Abdullah the Butcher, Greg Gagne, and the late Verne Gagne. Additionally, two Q&A sessions...
wrestletalk.com
Another Anoa’i Family Member Pitched For WWE Bloodline Faction
Another Anoa’i family member has been pitched for WWE’s Bloodline faction, led by WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. There is currently a lot of uncertainty surrounding the popular faction, following an angle which many fans have argued was WWE’s best in years. At the January 28...
ringsidenews.com
New Match Made Official For WWE RAW Next Week
WWE is always striving to give the best product for their fans, especially after Triple H took over as Creative head of the company. This is especially true for Monday Night RAW, which is the case for next week’s show as well, as they have just booked another match.
wrestlinginc.com
Carmella Picks Up Big Win In WWE Return Match
In her first taste of in-ring action since August 2022, Carmella defeated "Michin" Mia Yim, Candice LeRae and Piper Niven in a Fatal 4-Way Match on the 2/6 "WWE Raw" in Orlando Florida. Towards the closing stages of the match, Niven seemed to gain the upper hand by nailing LeRae...
Yardbarker
Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley Set For WWE Elimination Chamber
Edge and Beth Phoenix are determined to get revenge. The two WWE Hall of Famers returned at WWE Royal Rumble after they had been absent since Extreme Rules, where Balor defeated Edge in an “I Quit” Match and Ripley attacked Phoenix. The two stars set their sights on The Judgment Day, the same group that took them out of action. Edge eliminated Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio from the Men’s Royal Rumble. Ripley then attacked him from behind, but Phoenix made the save. The next night on WWE RAW, Phoenix and Edge brawled with The Judgment Day again.
411mania.com
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Reunites With Her Family, New Book Will Celebrate 60 Years of WWE, Match Locally Advertised For Monday’s RAW
– PWInsider reports that Rhea Ripley had been away from her family in Australia for years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions. She was able to reunite with them this week. Ripley posted a photo with her family on Twitter. – DK Publishing is working on a...
Wrestle Zone
Report: Alexa Bliss Taking Time Off From WWE
Alexa Bliss is reportedly taking time off. Mike Johnson ofPWInsider reports that Alexa Bliss is taking some time off from being on the road with WWE. This new was said to be known by WWE officials going into the Royal Rumble event where Bliss came up short in challenging Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Johnson noted that Bliss is not injured, but she will not be factored into storylines for the time being.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Abandoned Plans For New Title At WrestleMania 39
A new report has suggested WWE has scrapped potential plans to create a major new championship at WrestleMania 39. For months – if not years – it had been rumoured that The Rock could be the one to come back to WWE and finally settle Roman Reigns’ claims about who sits at The Head of The Table once and for all. A major match between the two stars had been mooted for WrestleMania 39 as the event returns to Los Angeles, CA but that bout is now off the table.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On JBL's WWE Status
For the past few months, WWE Hall of Famer JBL has accompanied Baron Corbin to the ring for his matches, touting the former United States Champion as the "Modern Day Wrestling God." However, JBL's opinion on Corbin drastically changed following his pinfall loss to Dexter Lumis on the February 6 edition of "WWE Raw," as he told Corbin backstage after the match that he was done with him. PWInsider have since reported that moving forward, JBL is not currently scheduled to be appearing on "Raw" or WWE TV at all moving forward.
wrestletalk.com
Major Scrapped Plans For New WWE Championship At WrestleMania 39
Major scrapped plans appear to have been revealed for a new WWE Championship that was to be created for WrestleMania 39. As we all know by now, WWE was hoping The Rock would be available for a main event match against Roman Reigns, but that’s not on the cards due to Rock not having time to prepare, so Reigns is facing Cody Rhodes instead.
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Loves Sponsored WWE Matches
WWE has achieved all-time levels of success under Chief Content Officer Triple H, breaking multiple records during his brief tenure. The most recent example came at WWE Royal Rumble, recording the biggest live gate in show history, and also garnering a 52% increase in viewership from last year's show. The Rumble, boosted by Sami Zayn turning on Roman Reigns, also smashed its previous merchandise sales record with a 135% increase.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Praises Sami Zayn's Turn At WWE Royal Rumble
Following Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns' intense match at the Royal Rumble, Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline continued their vicious beat down Owens. However, when Sami Zayn interceded and was then tasked with delivering a chair shot to a helpless Owens by the "Tribal Chief," it was Reigns who found himself on the receiving end of Zayn's swing. Naturally, Zayn was decimated for the choice he made, with Jey Uso walking out of the violent affair, turning his back on his family.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Scrapped WrestleMania 39 Plans For Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes may have promised to take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns during his promo exchange with Paul Heyman last night on "WWE Raw," but at one point in time WWE had other plans for him in regard to WrestleMania 39, according to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio."
wrestlinginc.com
Jim Ross Shares Update After Speaking With Jerry Lawler
Monday afternoon, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler was hospitalized after suffering a stroke outside of his Florida condo. He underwent surgery, and since, many of his friends across the wrestling industry, such as Dutch Mantell, have been providing updates on Lawler's condition. Late last night, Lawler's former WWE broadcast colleague Jim Ross had news on the status of "The King" after having talked with him directly.
411mania.com
Pantoja’s NJPW The New Beginning In Sapporo Night 2 Review 2.5.23
Pantoja’s NJPW The New Beginning In Sapporo Night 2 Review 2.5.23. February 5th, 2023 | Hokkaido Sports Center in Hokkaido, Sapporo | Attendance: 3,316. We’ve got a slightly bigger crowd on hand for night two. DOUKI, Taichi, TAKA Michinoku and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Francesco Akira, The Great-O-Khan, TJP...
PWMania
Eight Matches Confirmed for AEW Dark; Former WWE and MLW Star to Debut
For tonight’s AEW Dark episode, eight matches have been announced. EJ Nduka, a former WWE and MLW star, makes his AEW debut tonight against Konosuke Takeshita, who is preparing to face AEW World Champion MJF in a World Title Eliminator Match on Wednesday’s Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite.
411mania.com
Kota Ibushi Offers Updates On His Recovery, Says He’s ’90 Percent’ Better
In a recent interview with Weekly Pro Wrestling, Kota Ibushi shared some details on his recovery after injuring his shoulder in 2021’s G1 Climax finals. Ibushi plans to re-enter the ring this year, having already booked a match at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport against Mike Bailey for late March with another fight at Joey Janela’s Spring Break on the day following. You can read a highlight from the interview with Ibushi below.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Raves About Paul Heyman’s Raw Promo
A WWE Hall of Famer has waxed lyrical about Paul Heyman’s recent encounter with Cody Rhodes, calling it their favourite thing Heyman has done in his career. On Monday Night Raw in Orlando, Florida Paul Heyman came face-to-face with Cody Rhodes as The American Nightmare picks up the pace on his Road to WrestleMania where he is due to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship – if Reigns can survive the challenge of Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber.
