Madison police arrested a man suspected of robbing the Park Bank on East Main Street Friday, Feb. 3, according to a statement from the police department. An officer, on a routine patrol, spotted the suspect Saturday at a shelter in the 600 block of E. Washington Ave. and confronted him. The suspect, Richard L. Chapman, ran and hid in the bathroom until he was taken into custody, at which point he spit in an arresting officer’s face.

MADISON, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO