Park Bank robbery suspect spits in officer’s face
Madison police arrested a man suspected of robbing the Park Bank on East Main Street Friday, Feb. 3, according to a statement from the police department. An officer, on a routine patrol, spotted the suspect Saturday at a shelter in the 600 block of E. Washington Ave. and confronted him. The suspect, Richard L. Chapman, ran and hid in the bathroom until he was taken into custody, at which point he spit in an arresting officer’s face.
Middleton Outreach Ministry needs paper grocery bags
Middleton Outreach Ministry (MOM) is looking for paper grocery bags for its food pantry. Paper bags are expensive, and the nonprofit organization spends a significant amount each year to ensure every guest can get their groceries home. While many food pantry clients bring bags back to the pantry to use again, the pantry still needs additional bags.
Madison Bed Bath & Beyond to close
The latest round of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures will impact a location in Madison as well as three other Wisconsin cities, according to a report from WMTV NBC-15. The latest closures are part of a plan to shutter hundreds of locations across the country. The Madison store slated...
Nonprofit awarded $30K grant to hire first full-time employee
Logan’s Heart and Smiles has received a $30,000 Community Impact Grant from the Madison Community Foundation (MCF). With this grant, the volunteer-based nonprofit, helping construct accessible, safe homes for children with disabilities, is now able to hire its first full-time employee, Angela Wallace. Wallace will step into the role...
Council says former credit union building facing demolition is not a landmark
In spite of a unanimous recommendation from the city’s Landmark Commission to designate the Filene House near Tenney Park as a landmark, the Madison City Council has — for now — declined to give the building the special status, paving the way for it to be demolished and replaced with a new development, according to a report from the Wisconsin State Journal.
Stoughton Trailers moving its headquarters
Stoughton Trailers has announced plans to move its headquarters from 416 S. Academy St. to a new, state-of-the art corporate headquarters on 182 acres of company land at the corner of Hwy. 51 and County B as soon as the end of next year, according to a report from the Stoughton Courier Hub.
Myesha Thompson named director of Own It: Building Black Wealth initiative
Own It: Building Black Wealth, a privately funded Madison organization that supports community members of color with homebuying and building wealth, has named Myesha Thompson as its new director, according to a report from Madison365. Thompson has previously worked for the state of Wisconsin in addition to being a licensed...
Madison schools superintendent Carlton Jenkins retiring
Dr. Carlton Jenkins, superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District, will retire at the end of July, according to a report from WMTV NBC-15. Jenkins’ career in education has lasted for more than 30 years. He served as superintendent in Robbinsdale, Minnesota, and Saginaw, Michigan. He was also the chief academic officer for Atlanta’s public school system. During his time in Michigan, Jenkins was president of the African American Superintendents Association.
Registration closing soon for United Way of Dane County Centennial Celebration
On March 1, United Way of Dane County is wrapping up its centennial year with a night of celebration, dinner, and dancing, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Monona Terrace. Semi-formal or cocktail attire is encouraged, but not required. Registration for the event is open through Wednesday, Feb. 15, at unitedwaydanecounty.org.
American Red Cross seeks local heroes
The Red Cross of Southwest Wisconsin is on the hunt for local heroes who will be honored at the Southwest Wisconsin Golf Event on Monday, June 12, at the Legend at Bergamont, 699 Bergamont Blvd., in Oregon. Four individuals from Southwest Wisconsin who have shown courage, dedication, and unselfish character...
No tips for servers at new Willy Street restaurant
Restaurant-goers at Sultan Restaurant, which is opening this spring on Madison’s Williamson Street, will not be expected to tip their servers, according to a report from the Wisconsin State Journal. Employees of the Pakistani restaurant will make $20 an hour plus a 5% profit share, notes owner Sultan Ahmed,...
con vivo! celebrates its 20th season
Con vivo! … music with life, a Madison-based professional chamber music ensemble, continues its 20th season of chamber music concerts with “Next Generation,” a program that will include young musicians from the Madison area. The concert will take place on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 7:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 1609 University Ave. in Madison.
