LOS ANGELES (AP) — Not all of Burt Bacharach's hits were on the charts. The Oscar-winning songwriter and pianist found success at the racetrack, too. He first got into horse racing in 1968, the year in which he co-wrote hits “Do You Know the Way to San Jose” by Dionne Warwick and “This Guy's in Love with You” by Herb Alpert.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO