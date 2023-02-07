ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burt Bacharach was a hit at the racetrack, too

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Not all of Burt Bacharach's hits were on the charts. The Oscar-winning songwriter and pianist found success at the racetrack, too. He first got into horse racing in 1968, the year in which he co-wrote hits “Do You Know the Way to San Jose” by Dionne Warwick and “This Guy's in Love with You” by Herb Alpert.
