Democrats Trying To Add New State

D.C. statehood has been a topic of controversy for several years in American politics, as Democrats have continued to try and put forward the measure, arguing that the nearly 700,000 people that life there are entitled to a voice in Congress, whereas Republicans argue that the move to add the District of Columbia as a state is only to add another blue vote to the table.
WASHINGTON, DC
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy’s newly appointed sergeant at arms opposed installing security fencing around the Capitol for Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

The fencing went up over the weekend. Security split: The Capitol Police Board, a three-member body that makes security decisions for the Capitol complex, split 2-1 last week in favor of erecting a temporary security fence ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, according to two people familiar with the decision.
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

State of the Union shouting: What lawmakers yelled out

As President Biden delivered his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night, a number of lawmakers made their thoughts known with shouts and heckles.  Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), after warning his members to not interrupt the president, visibly tried to quiet Republicans who yelled out in the middle of the address. ‘Close the…
The Hill

Dems press GOP on whether anti-socialist bill could hit Medicare, Social Security

House Democrats pushed Republicans to clarify the implications of a new bill that would denounce the “horrors of socialism” and socialist policies, expressing concern that it may include Medicare and Social Security benefits.  The House Rules Committee met Tuesday to discuss the resolution, proposed on Jan. 25 by Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.).  Democrats, including…
NBC Philadelphia

Jill Biden, Doug Emhoff Share Unexpected Kiss Before State of the Union Address

First lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff shared an unexpected greeting Tuesday night, moments before President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address. As Jill entered the chambers to a standing ovation, the first lady greeted vice president Kamala Harris’ husband with a kiss on...
KOIN 6 News

Democrats launch effort to expel Santos from Congress

A group of House Democrats unveiled a resolution on Thursday to expel Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) from Congress, citing the long and growing list of résumé fabrications that have defined his first weeks on Capitol Hill. “This is not just a simple liar,” Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-N.Y.) told reporters on the steps of the Capitol. […]
FraminghamSOURCE

Senators Warren, Sanders, & Markey Push National Restaurant Association for Answers Following Report of Misuse of Food Safety Training Funds

WASHINGTON DC – United States Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), and Peter Welch (D-Vt.), pressed for answers in a letter to National Restaurant Association President and CEO Michelle Korsmo. The letter follows a New York Times report that...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

