Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to some GOP members heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, calling it "showbiz" to cover putting Medicare and Social Security "on the table."
Mitt Romney Calls Republican "An Embarrassment" Over State of the Union Performance
Utah Senator Mitt Romney, speaking after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, called one U.S. Congressman's actions during the event "an embarrassment" and stated that he should not have even been in attendance for the annual speech from the president.
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
Democrats Trying To Add New State
D.C. statehood has been a topic of controversy for several years in American politics, as Democrats have continued to try and put forward the measure, arguing that the nearly 700,000 people that life there are entitled to a voice in Congress, whereas Republicans argue that the move to add the District of Columbia as a state is only to add another blue vote to the table.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy’s newly appointed sergeant at arms opposed installing security fencing around the Capitol for Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.
The fencing went up over the weekend. Security split: The Capitol Police Board, a three-member body that makes security decisions for the Capitol complex, split 2-1 last week in favor of erecting a temporary security fence ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, according to two people familiar with the decision.
State of the Union shouting: What lawmakers yelled out
As President Biden delivered his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night, a number of lawmakers made their thoughts known with shouts and heckles. Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), after warning his members to not interrupt the president, visibly tried to quiet Republicans who yelled out in the middle of the address. ‘Close the…
Dems press GOP on whether anti-socialist bill could hit Medicare, Social Security
House Democrats pushed Republicans to clarify the implications of a new bill that would denounce the “horrors of socialism” and socialist policies, expressing concern that it may include Medicare and Social Security benefits. The House Rules Committee met Tuesday to discuss the resolution, proposed on Jan. 25 by Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.). Democrats, including…
Social Security and Medicare cuts on the chopping block with Republican House majority
The growing national debt is a focus of conservative-led spending proposals. House Republicans, with a GOP majority, have their eyes on targeting entitlement programs such as Social Security and Medicare to make cuts, according to a news report.
Fence built around Capitol ahead of State of Union to protect Congress, despite Dem claim walls ineffective
A fence is being built around the Capitol ahead of President Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday, despite Democratic claims that walls are wrong.
Meet the Illinoisans Attending President's State of the Union Address
As President Joe Biden delivers his second State of the Union Address Tuesday night, nearly a dozen honored guests from Illinois will be in the gallery watching. All 535 United States Congressional members are allowed to bring a guest. Often, those guests are selected because they personify issues important to elected officials.
NBC Philadelphia
Jill Biden, Doug Emhoff Share Unexpected Kiss Before State of the Union Address
First lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff shared an unexpected greeting Tuesday night, moments before President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address. As Jill entered the chambers to a standing ovation, the first lady greeted vice president Kamala Harris’ husband with a kiss on...
Democrats launch effort to expel Santos from Congress
A group of House Democrats unveiled a resolution on Thursday to expel Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) from Congress, citing the long and growing list of résumé fabrications that have defined his first weeks on Capitol Hill. “This is not just a simple liar,” Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-N.Y.) told reporters on the steps of the Capitol. […]
Border hawks say failure to pass border security bill would betray GOP 'Commitment to America'
Conservative groups who oppose illegal immigration are demanding that the Republican House majority take immediate action to secure the border.
Senators Warren, Sanders, & Markey Push National Restaurant Association for Answers Following Report of Misuse of Food Safety Training Funds
WASHINGTON DC – United States Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), and Peter Welch (D-Vt.), pressed for answers in a letter to National Restaurant Association President and CEO Michelle Korsmo. The letter follows a New York Times report that...
Republican State of the Union rebuttals differed in more than just language
Republican rebuttals to President Biden's speech were not only given in different languages but touched on different GOP priorities and addressed varied concerns to each separate audience.
msn.com
White House Calls Proposed GOP Commission a ‘Death Panel’ for Medicare, Social Security
(Bloomberg Government) -- The White House slammed a proposal by House Republican committee and caucus chairs to set up a panel examining Social Security and Medicare solvency as part of debt-limit negotiations, likely shutting the door on the approach. Most Read from Bloomberg. Key House Republicans — as well as...
WCAX
Vermont congressional delegation talks important issues in light of State of the Union address
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - President Biden delivered his second State of the Union address Tuesday night. Members of the Vermont congressional delegation were asked about what was expected in his address and how it applied to their focuses moving forward. On Twitter, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, said the president gave...
