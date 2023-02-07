Read full article on original website
Report: Notre Dame In Contact With Prominent NFL Coach For Offensive Coordinator Job
Despite leading the Tampa Bay offense to three top-four scoring finishes in his four seasons as offensive coordinator, Byron Leftwich was fired by the Buccaneers on January 19th. The move was part of sweeping changes to the Tampa Bay coaching staff following a disappointing 8-9 regular season ...
Report: NFL Players 'Applauded' When Coach Was Fired
Towards the end of the 2022 regular season, the Broncos fired offensive line coach Butch Barry. Apparently, the locker room in Denver approved of that move. According to a report from Orlando Alzugaray, players on the Broncos legitimately applauded when they found out that Barry was ...
NBC Sports
Terry Bradshaw: Sean Payton didn’t want to work with Kyler Murray — or Russell Wilson
For most people, there’s a sharp difference between things they’ll say publicly, and the things they’ll say privately. Terry Bradshaw is not most people. During Fox’s pre-Super Bowl media availability, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports Radio in Denver asked Bradshaw a series of questions about his soon-to-be-former Fox colleague, who is now the head coach of the Broncos.
WKRC
Bengals coordinators reportedly finalists to land NFL head coaching jobs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Five NFL teams were looking for a head coach this offseason and three vacancies have been filled. A pair of Bengals coordinators are considered finalists for the two open positions. The Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich, the Denver Broncos traded for and signed former New Orleans Saints...
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: We lost an all-time great receiver in Tyreek Hill, but our coaches adapted
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes credited head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the way Kansas City’s offense evolved this season. Some thought the Chiefs’ offense would decline after trading Tyreek Hill, but Mahomes said on Monday that he thinks the coaching staff had a good plan all along for keeping the offense humming.
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season
It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
NBC Sports
Chiefs’ Melvin Gordon: This situation is not what I wanted, being on a practice squad
Melvin Gordon is at the Super Bowl with the Chiefs, but he’s the first to admit he doesn’t deserve any of the credit for the Chiefs’ success. Gordon is on the practice squad and has yet to play in a game for the Chiefs. He almost certainly won’t play in the Super Bowl, either.
Chiefs Coordinator News: Spagnuolo Wants to Be a HC, Bieniemy Could Be OC Elsewhere
Super Bowl LVII week has seen both of KC's coordinators comment on coaching jobs.
NBC Sports
Gronk would like Patriots to make this change on offense in 2023
The New England Patriots changed up their offense a bit in 2022 and the results were not very good, to say the least. The passing attack was particularly inconsistent and ineffective. That unit ranked 20th in passing yards per game, 20th in touchdown passes and 18th in QB rating. Second-year quarterback Mac Jones took a step back in his development under play-caller Matt Patricia and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge.
BREAKING: Steve Wilks Lands Defensive Coordinator Job
The former Panthers interim head coach has a new home.
Yardbarker
Titans hire Falcons QB coach Charles London to be coordinator in Tennessee
The Falcons already had to replace Dean Pees as coordinator, which resulted in wholesale changes to the supporting staff on that side of the ball, with Ryan Nielsen and Jerry Gray spearheading the defense. Now, Arthur Smith will have to find a new quarterbacks coach as Charles London heads to Tennessee to be the Titans’ pass game coordinator.
EXCLUSIVE: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts Injury Update from 'Best Friend' Jacob Copeland
In an exclusive interview with Falcon Report, Maryland receiver Jacob Copeland took a deep dive on his future and the past that shaped it, including rooming with Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.
NFL
49ers hire former Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks as new defensive coordinator
The San Francisco 49ers have landed their next defensive coordinator. The 49ers are hiring Steve Wilks as the team's DC, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday. Wilks replaces DeMeco Ryans, whom the Texans hired as their next head coach on Jan. 31. Wilks started last...
Mike Florio Thinks Longtime NFL Coach Will Be On Hot Seat With Losing Season In 2023
Social media's preeminent NFL hot take machine has a new one fresh out of the oven. Appearing on NBC Sports, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio made a bold prediction for the 2023 NFL. He said that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could be on the hot seat if the team doesn't turn ...
Tennessee Titans Make History With Latest Coaching Hire
The Tennessee Titans revealed who will lead the team's offense next season, as head coach Mike Vrabel promoted passing game coordinator Tim Kelly to the offensive coordinator role vacated by the fired Todd Downing. But that isn't the Titans coaching hire that most around the NFL have taken notice ...
Titans Offensive Coordinator Candidate Hasn’t “Taken Any Interview”
The Tennessee Titans still have a massive vacancy at offensive coordinator and one of their rumored targets, Eric Bieniemy from Kansas City, has yet to take an interview for the position.
Texans Target Chris Harris for Defensive Coordinator
The highly-sought after assistant, Chris Harris, has been getting calls about becoming a defensive coordinator, most recently from DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans.
Report: Broncos to interview Saints quarterbacks coach for OC
The Broncos have set up an interview with Saints quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry, Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com notes. Curry, who coached with Payton from 2016-21, is also in consideration for the Buccaneers’ OC job. Payton deciding on Denver could make a difference for the former NFL wide receiver. Entering...
J.J. Watt Announces Decision On His Coaching Future
The recently retired J.J. Watt will embark on the next chapter of his life. Those plans don't include coaching. Watt gave his seal of approval to the Houston Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans as their head coach. However, he doesn't want to follow his former teammate's path. In this week's episode of ...
Texans Look to Steal a Titans Coach … Sort Of
The Tennessee Titans reportedly have hired Chris Harris as a defensive coach, but now the Houston Texans are requesting to hire him as defensive coordinator before his job with the Titans ever becomes official.
