Nashville, TN

The Spun

Report: NFL Players 'Applauded' When Coach Was Fired

Towards the end of the 2022 regular season, the Broncos fired offensive line coach Butch Barry. Apparently, the locker room in Denver approved of that move.  According to a report from Orlando Alzugaray, players on the Broncos legitimately applauded when they found out that Barry was ...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Terry Bradshaw: Sean Payton didn’t want to work with Kyler Murray — or Russell Wilson

For most people, there’s a sharp difference between things they’ll say publicly, and the things they’ll say privately. Terry Bradshaw is not most people. During Fox’s pre-Super Bowl media availability, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports Radio in Denver asked Bradshaw a series of questions about his soon-to-be-former Fox colleague, who is now the head coach of the Broncos.
DENVER, CO
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season

It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Gronk would like Patriots to make this change on offense in 2023

The New England Patriots changed up their offense a bit in 2022 and the results were not very good, to say the least. The passing attack was particularly inconsistent and ineffective. That unit ranked 20th in passing yards per game, 20th in touchdown passes and 18th in QB rating. Second-year quarterback Mac Jones took a step back in his development under play-caller Matt Patricia and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge.
Yardbarker

Titans hire Falcons QB coach Charles London to be coordinator in Tennessee

The Falcons already had to replace Dean Pees as coordinator, which resulted in wholesale changes to the supporting staff on that side of the ball, with Ryan Nielsen and Jerry Gray spearheading the defense. Now, Arthur Smith will have to find a new quarterbacks coach as Charles London heads to Tennessee to be the Titans’ pass game coordinator.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

J.J. Watt Announces Decision On His Coaching Future

The recently retired J.J. Watt will embark on the next chapter of his life. Those plans don't include coaching. Watt gave his seal of approval to the Houston Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans as their head coach. However, he doesn't want to follow his former teammate's path. In this week's episode of ...
HOUSTON, TX

