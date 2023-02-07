Bread Zeppelin to Open Second Dallas Spot

Summer 2023 could be when Bread Zeppelin ’s new Dallas location opens to the public. Bread Zeppelin offers chopped salads, plus its signature item—the Zeppelin. The Zeppelin is a chopped salad served in a hollowed baguette. “Each of our signature salads is available in a bowl or as a zeppelin,” said Vincent Ginatta , Vice President of Franchise Development for Bread Zeppelin.

The menu features a variety of signature salads such as the Metro Cobb, Southwest, Tejano Caesar, and the Kale-ifornia. You can also build your own bowl or Zeppelin, choosing from dozens of ingredients. You pick a lettuce, four ingredients for a Zeppelin and six ingredients for a bowl, add a protein for an extra charge, and then pick a dressing.

The new location at 3001 Knox St., Ste. 108 in Dallas is a corporate-owned location. Ginatta is in charge of the brand’s growth for corporate-owned and franchise locations. Ginatta told What Now Dallas that they plan to keep corporate-owned storefronts in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and will franchise outside of DFW.

The new Dallas spot is expected to open in July. Ginatta said the space is a fairly small footprint for the brand at around 1,500 square feet. “We’ve really got to start from scratch. And as we would love to reuse what’s there, we just cannot in order to get the ideal layout and make it operationally efficient,” Ginatta said.

Bread Zeppelin hopes to open two to three locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in 2023. “We’d like to maintain a rhythm of maybe three or four restaurants per year.” Bread Zeppelin locations could pop up in North Dallas, the Mid-Cities, and Fort Worth. A franchise location will open off of Southwest Freeway in Houston next month to become the second Bread Zeppelin in the Houston area.

High school friends, Troy Charhon and Andrew Schoellkopf, began discussing the idea of Bread Zeppelin back in 2010. The first Bread Zeppelin opened in Las Colinas, and six locations are now open across DFW including in Frisco, Downtown Dallas, and Southlake. The Dallas location on Knox St. will be Bread Zeppelin’s seventh in DFW.

