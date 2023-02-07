ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

ALABAMA announces new concert date in Evansville

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GUNOm_0kfYCPB500

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Multi-platinum selling country rock group ALABAMA has announced it’s coming to Evansville on March 30.

The event will be at the Ford Center on March 30, and will feature special guest, Dailey & Vincent. Event organizers say this will mark the second “Roll On” Tour in the band’s over 50 year history since 1984.

EVSC New Tech hosts 6th annual STEM Fest

A press release says over 50 years ago, cousins Teddy Gentry, Randy Owen and the late Jeff Cook left the cotton farms of Fort Payne, Alabama to spend the summer playing music in a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina bar called The Bowery. Event organizers say ALABAMA went on to sell 80 million albums and change the face and sound of country music.

Mike Braun discusses I-69 bridge plans during Evansville chamber meeting

Event organizers say ALABAMA has charted 43 #1 singles, including 21 #1 singles in a row, and have won dozens of CMA, GRAMMY®, and ACM Awards. The news release says they are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame and have their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. According to the band’s website , they are known for hits such as “Mountain Music” and “Tennessee River.”

Tickets go on sale February 10 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be bought at either the Ford Center ticket office or online . The ticket pre-sale starts on February 9, with the code ROLLON.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKR

Alabama’s ‘Roll on 2 North America’ Tour Coming to Evansville, IN

The "greatest country band of all-time" is coming to the Tristate! Alabama are bringing their 2023 Roll on 2 North America Tour to the Ford Center in Evansville. It's been 43 years since Alabama scored their first #1 hit on the Billboard Country chart. It was 1980 when they landed their first chart-topper with "Tennessee River."
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

20th Annual ROMP Music Festival lineup released

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The full lineup for Bluegrass Music and Hall of Fame’s 20th Annual ROMP Music Festival has been released, and it features some big headliners! Old Crow Medicine Show, Greensky Bluegrass, Ricky Skaggs, Sam Bush, and many more musicians will be featured during this year’s event. Take a look at this year’s […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Winter Jam is tonight: Here’s what you need to know

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Several of Christian music’s biggest bands and musicians are hitting the stage tonight in Evansville. Winter Jam returns to the Ford Center with a stacked lineup featuring NewSong, We the Kingdom, Jeremy Camp, Anne Wilson, Andy Mineo, Disciple and Austin French. Concert organizers say the artists will make up nearly four […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Evansville Horror Con Announces Two More Celebrity Guests and Serial Killer Psychology Panel

The creepiest weekend in Evansville is about to get a little creepier!. From the folks that brought Raptor Con to Evansville, comes Horror Con! It's a horror convention that will have everything your spooky little heart desires! 103 GBF is proud to partner with Horror Con for the inaugural event, and they have some seriously great stuff lined up! You can expect to see celebrity guests, panels, Q&A sessions, FX workshops, filmmaker's row, and more!
EVANSVILLE, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Lincoln Amphitheater 2023 performance schedule

Lincoln Amphitheatre will head into its 36th summer with a diverse and eclectic lineup of live events and performances. Anchored by KISS’ original guitarist Ace Frehley, Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, Grammy nominee Southern Avenue, as well as Peter Beckett of the band Player, the 2023 season will also feature a number of tribute performances to some of the all-time great rock and roll bands and country artists.
LINCOLN CITY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Preparations continue as 2024 total solar eclipse approaches

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – With just over one year until the 2024 total solar eclipse, businesses and organizations are moving forward with their plans to make the most out of the experience. In 2017, Evansville experienced a partial solar eclipse. But on April 8, 2024, the city will be in darkness for 3 minutes. With […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson Dunkin’ sets grand opening for Valentine’s Day

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — An old building in Henderson is receiving new life filled with coffee and donuts. Dunkin’ is opening their new coffee shop where the former New Tokyo Japanese restaurant used to sit on the Henderson strip. Crews have been working on the building for months leading up to its soon-to-be grand opening. […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Access to Service event planned for Thursday in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another ‘Access to Service Fair’ event has been set in Evansville. That means people will be able to speak one-on-one with CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility representatives about their accounts. Officials say the event is set for Thursday from 5 p.m....
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro Girl’s Hoops looking towards the tournament

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro girl’s basketball team is having a good season at 16-8. Now they’ve put themselves as contenders come tournament time. Head Coach Jansen Locher says they need to play with their biggest strength. “Getting out in transition. Using our athleticism and defense to get some transition baskets. We like to […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Plans submitted for new Roca Bar location

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new Roca Bar location in the works in Evansville. According to the Site Review Agenda, it would be at 4600 Washington Avenue, which is the old Schnucks location. We reached out to Roca Bar, but the owner wouldn’t comment.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville family safe after tree falls on home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One Evansville family is grateful to be uninjured after strong winds sent a tree crashing right through their home. That incident happened Thursday morning in the 1700 block of Coker Avenue. Ava Jones, who was asleep at the time, says she was woken by something, but believed it was her children […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy