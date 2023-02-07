Read full article on original website
Sorry, Kids: Grownup Movie Stars Are Literally Ruling TV Right Now
Everyone knows that viewers over 50 are flexing new muscle at the movie house: They made huge hits of 80 for Brady, Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis, Sandra Bullock’s The Lost City, and Julia Roberts’ and George Clooney’s Ticket to Paradise, and they’ll stampede to see the May 2023 sequel to the $104 million hit Book Club, with Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen and Don Johnson. The numbers don’t lie: Top blockbusters Jurassic World: Dominion and Avatar: The Way of Water both had stars whose average age was 52.5.
Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson
It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
Jennifer Grey Completely Transformed For Her New Role And It Turns Out Jamie Lee Curtis Had A Lot To Do With That
Jamie Lee Curtis' advice for Jennifer Grey helped her completely transform for Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation.
Why Stars Like Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Charlize Theron Are Backing Andrea Riseborough in ‘To Leslie’
The stars are coming out for Andrea Riseborough’s turn in Michael Morris’ indie drama To Leslie. Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson and Edward Norton have hosted screenings, with more recent showings booked by Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox. After Paltrow’s screening, attended by the likes of Demi Moore along with Morris and Riseborough in attendance, the Goop founder called it a “masterpiece of a film” and went so far as to say that the title star should win “every award there is and all the ones that haven’t been invented yet.” More from The Hollywood ReporterNAACP Image Awards 2023:...
After Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman Is Returning To HBO For New Series
Nearly four years after Big Little Lies ended, Nicole Kidman is returning to HBO for a new limited series.
Fans fear for Jamie Lee Curtis as she confirms COVID-19 diagnosis
After what may be one of her peak years ever, Everything Everywhere All at Once star Jamie Lee Curtis has suffered an awful way to head into 2023. She has reported through Instagram that she has contracted COVID-19. And the timing couldn’t be worse, forcing her to stay at home and get well in the middle of a busy awards season that has garnered multiple nominations for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Colin Farrell ‘beyond honoured’ to receive first best actor Oscar nomination
Colin Farrell says he is “beyond honoured” after scooping his first Oscar nomination for best actor, and sent his “heartfelt congratulations to the lads”.The Irish actor received the coveted nod alongside veteran English star Bill Nighy and Normal People’s Paul Mescal – who both also claimed their first.Irish talent led the way at the 95th Oscar nominations on Tuesday, with recognition in major categories including best picture, best actor and best supporting actor and actress.Martin McDonagh’s dark Irish comedy The Banshees Of Inisherin was one of the top films to be recognised, with nine nominations, beaten only by Everything Everywhere...
Will Brendan Fraser be one of the rare Best Actor Oscar winners from a non-Best Picture nominee?
Brendan Fraser has been the Best Actor Oscar frontrunner the entire season for his performance in “The Whale” and remains the odds-on favorite to win. On the surface, this doesn’t seem surprising — it’s a baity, transformative turn — but anyone following this closely knows that his chances took a hit when “The Whale” was snubbed in Best Picture. If Fraser does take home the gold, he’ll be one of the few and far between Best Actor champs for a non-Best Picture nominee and the first in 13 years. The most recent one was Jeff Bridges, who prevailed for “Crazy Heart”...
This New Eddie Murphy Flick Has Surpassed a Best Picture Nom to Become the #1 Movie on Netflix
Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill's new comedy, 'You People,' has quickly become the top movie on Netflix, even surpassing a film that got a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards.
Nicole Kidman teams up with Jamie Lee Curtis to bring Patricia Cornwell's Kay Scarpetta to life
The screen icons are slated to executive produce the show, titled Kay Scarpetta, with Nicole starring in the title role and Jamie Lee, 64, starring as her sister Dorothy
‘Yellowstone’ to End as Kevin Costner Seeks Less Shooting Time, Matthew McConaughey Tapped for Spinoff — Report
Very rarely does a show end prematurely when it’s one of the highest-rated series on television. But that fate may soon befall “Yellowstone,” the Paramount Network hit from Taylor Sheridan. Deadline is reporting that the series, which is expected to premiere the second part of its fifth season later this year, will soon end in its current form. However, Sheridan and Paramount Global will continue the franchise — which has already launched prequel series “1883” and “1923” — via a new show about the central Dutton family, with Matthew McConaughey in talks to star. “We have no news to report. Kevin Costner...
Here's Proof Brad Pitt Was the Life of the Party at the 2023 Golden Globes
The party doesn't start until Brad Pitt walks in. While the Babylon star didn't score a Golden Globe nomination for his role as Jack Conrad in the period epic, it didn't stop the 59-year-old from being the life of the party at the 2023 ceremony. (For a complete list of Golden Globe winners, click here.)
Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick
The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michelle Pfeiffer, & More Stars Who Wowed at the Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania Premiere
Calling all Marvel fans: another movie is coming; thus, another premiere event is here!. For those catching up: the third installment of the Ant-Man series, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania follows Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lily), Hope’s parents, and Lang’s daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton), who all go to explore the Quantum realm to defeat Kang the Conquerer (Jonathan Majors), and in true Marvel fashion, it quickly becomes a wild ride.
Brendan Fraser slams Golden Globes as ‘hood ornaments’ that ‘mean nothing to me’
Brendan Fraser sensationally branded the Golden Globes award a “hood ornament” that “means nothing to me.” The actor, 54, skipped this year’s star-studded ceremony after he received a nod for Best Actor in a motion picture drama for his performance in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” Fraser lost out on the gong to Austin Butler, who scooped up the award for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis.” But had he won the award, Fraser says he wouldn’t have cared for it. “I found myself wondering is this a cynical nomination,” Fraser said on “The Howard Stern Show.” “I couldn’t really tell because...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Scores Six Oscar Nominations, But Tom Cruise Gets Snubbed
Since landing in theaters last summer, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick has earned mass critical acclaim. More recently, the action flic has seen nominations at the prestigious Golden Globes and was voted Best Picture by the National Board of Review. On Tuesday morning, Top Gun: Maverick earned further accolades, scoring six different Oscar nominations ahead of the 2023 awards show. However, Tom Cruise, who essentially spearheaded the entire project and gave it the green light, was completely snubbed.
Viola Davis to Receive Chaplin Award From Film at Lincoln Center
Viola Davis is set to receive the 48th Chaplin Award as she is feted by Film at Lincoln Center. After securing EGOT status at the 2023 Grammys after she won the best audiobook, narration and storytelling recording award for her memoir, Finding Me, Davis will be honored at a gala evening on April 24 at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in New York City.More from The Hollywood ReporterBen Affleck, Matt Damon's First 'AIR' Trailer Drops Ahead of Super BowlEmmys Return to Monday on FoxCharlie Kaufman to Receive WGA West's 2023 Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement “Viola Davis brings her tremendous skill and...
The AARP Minute: February 9, 2023
In today's "AARP Minute," tips on what not to do if money is getting tight; plus remembering the life of composer Burt Bacharach.
Enjoy a Free Screening of Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody in Boise
AARP Movies for Grownups invites you and a guest to a FREE screening of Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody in Boise on Wednesday, February 22 at 6:00PM at the Regal Boise Stadium 22 & IMAX, 7701 W Overland Road. Register for your complimentary tickets HERE. This story is...
The Department: George Clooney-Helmed Spy Thriller Gets Series Order
George Clooney & Grant Heslov are bringing Le Bureau Des Legendes to Showtime with The Department, a take on the popular French series. Showtime has placed a straight-to-series order for The Department to be directed by George Clooney. Clooney and Grant Heslov will executive produce through their Smokehouse Pictures, with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios set to produce. This series will be based on a dramatic French series of a similar title. Le Bureau Des Legendes (The Bureau) was created by Eric Rochant and is a CANAL+ Creation Originale series produced by TOP – The Originals Productions (Berger, Rochant) and Federation Studios (Pascal Breton).
