‘Physical 100’ Cast Member Claims an Ambulance Came Every 20 to 30 Minutes for Those Fights

By Nicole Weaver
 2 days ago

The reality TV show competitors give their all to advance in the game. Physical 100 had multiple fights happening at the same time. And although fans didn’t see many injuries, a cast member claims an ambulance was called repeatedly on those days.

‘Physical 100’ cut its cast in half with one-on-one matches

The competition started with 100 people who had different physical abilities. They were first ranked by arm strength with a pre-mission. After that, the top 50 ranked could pick who they wanted to face in a one-on-one match.

They were also to pick one arena that was styled like a playground. The other arena was covered in sand with a water pit in the middle.

The stars tried to use any advantage possible to make it to the end. They might’ve picked a weaker competitor or an arena that forced a bulkier competitor to be agile.

Choo Sung-hoon even agreed to fight by MMA rules, so there were blows. If someone was hurt or broke the rules of putting the ball out of bounds, the referee would call it and give it to the other fighter. Fans didn’t get to see some of the alleged missteps that happened during those fights.

Elaine Wong says an ambulance came every 20 to 30 minutes for those ‘Physical 100’ fights

Kim Kyung-jin and Cha Hyun-seung on ‘Physical 100’ | Netflix

Fans only got to watch a small portion of the one-on-one matches. But something we didn’t see was any major injuries.

Actor Elaine Wong, who was matched with Shim Eu-ddeum , talked about filming with AsiaOne . “I said, ‘Hi, I know you’re very strong, can you just be gentle with me? Thank you,’” Elaine claimed.

She revealed some contestants almost drowned in the muddy water during their match. There were smaller injuries, like someone chafed their leg on the sand, to bigger ones that included broken ribs, torn ligaments, or fractured shoulders.

“Behind the scenes, there’s an ambulance every 20 to 30 minutes, picking up [contestants] and going off,” she said. Elaine still seems to look back on her experience fondly and would try again if she’s invited back.

Kim Kyeong-baek revealed his arm was paralyzed after ‘Physical 100’

‘Physical 100’ Fans Call Kim Da-young the MVP of the Sand Quest

‘Physical 100’: Cha Hyun-seung Danced with Shim Eu-ddeum Before the Show’s Release

‘Single’s Inferno’ Star Cha Hyun-seung Impresses ‘Physical 100’ Cast in Wrestling Match

The fights weren’t the only dangerous part of filming. Everyone found their rank with a pre-mission of holding onto bars the longest, only using their arms.

One wave came down to former UDT instructor Kim Kyeong-baek and Olympic gymnast Yang Hak-seon. Kyeong-baek was still while Hak-seon adjusted on the bars.

“I didn’t want to lose, so there was a battle of wills,” he said. Kyeong-baek said his arms were numb, but he couldn’t quit. It paid off with him winning, but it affected his body.

“I knew my arm would come back one day,” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram post . “Didn’t know I would be paralyzed for 2 months. Since I couldn’t decide which to choose Headed to the point! Nippert! Happy to be friends of the same age. Never intended to lose. However, I lost. Nothing but a loser.”

