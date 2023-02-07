ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

KCBY

Police: Medford man arrested on I-5 after leaving Roseburg motel in stolen car

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities responded to an incident at a local motel, a Roseburg Police Department report said. Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 on NW Aviation regarding an individual caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle, RPD's report stated.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN CITED FOR LITTERING IN OR NEAR WATERS

A Roseburg woman was cited for littering in or near waters by Roseburg Police on Tuesday night. An RPD report said at 11:00 p.m. the 53-year old suspect was contacted in a tent under the Washington Street Bridge, in the 400 block of Southeast Spruce Street. Officers said she had trash scattered around her tent and into the South Umpqua River, twenty feet away. She was released after being given the citation.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

PASSENGER HURT AFTER DRIVER APPARENTLY FELL ASLEEP

A passenger was hurt after a driver apparently fell asleep early Thursday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said shortly after 2:00 a.m. a deputy responded an accident to the 12000 block of Old Highway 99 South near Myrtle Creek. The driver, a Tenmile resident, said he was heading north when the wreck happened after his pickup left the road.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
beachconnection.net

Great Flood of '96 for Southern Oregon Coast Hit Coos Bay, Bandon in Nov

(Coos Bay, Oregon) - A mere 10 months after Oregon was ravaged by the February 1996 flood, the infamous storm that sunk entire areas of Portland and Salem, the south Oregon coast got hit with its own mega-event. The November '96 flood wasn't quite as massive, but it affected a large chunk of coast, from Florence through a bit south of Bandon, not to mention all the way over to Roseburg and other southern Oregon areas. (Above: No '96 images were available at post time, but there is this photo of the Christmas Day Flood in 1964 from near Bandon. Courtesy Bandon Historical Museum )
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MYRTLE CREEK POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED STRANGULATION

Myrtle Creek Police jailed a man following a man following an alleged strangulation incident early Thursday. An MCPD report said just after 12:00 a.m. a disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Northeast Broadway Street. Following an investigation, the 28-year old was taken into custody and charged with a felony count of strangulation. He was detained without bail.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CHARGED WITH MISUSE OF 911 TUESDAY NIGHT

A Green area man was charged with misuse of 911 by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday night. A DCSO report said the 38-year old had called 911 dispatchers throughout the day, making various non-emergency claims. A deputy spoke with the suspect, who acknowledged the reasons he could call 911 for. Minutes later he called 911 again, asking for a courtesy ride to his house, which was only about a half-mile away.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED FOR DUII AFTER REPORTEDLY FALLING OUT OF VEHICLE

A Winchester man was cited for DUII after a parking lot incident Tuesday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:30 p.m. officers contacted the 74-year old after witnesses said he had driven into the parking lot of a business in the 3100 block of Northeast Stephens Street and then fell out of the driver seat of the vehicle.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED FOR SECOND-DEGREE CHILD NEGLECT

A Roseburg man was cited for second-degree child neglect by Roseburg Police Wednesday night. An RPD report said just before 8:15 p.m. his five-year old juvenile was found wandering around the area of Northwest Edenbower Boulevard and Northwest Boulder Drive wearing only a diaper. The child was taken into protective custody and a safety plan was created with the father.
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Police: Roseburg man tipped man's wheelchair into street, then punched the man

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Police arrested a Roseburg man on a warrant following a pair of incidents Sunday morning, one of which resulted in a harassment investigation. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, a 60-year-old Roseburg man was sitting inside a bus stop at W. Harvard and W. Madrone when a man, identified as 37-year-old Thomas Christopher Vincent, walked over to him "and first tipped his wheelchair into the street and then punched him in the face."
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO JAILED FOLLOWING ELKTON INCIDENT

Two people were jailed following a disturbance in Elkton Tuesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 9:00 p.m. a deputy responded to the 800 block of Azalea Drive. An investigation determined that a woman had pepper sprayed and punched a man in the face, leaving injuries. The woman claimed that the man elbowed her in the face. Both people wanted to press charges against the other. The man had allegedly threated another person at the address, with whom he had a no contact release agreement with.
ELKTON, OR
KVAL

Volunteers needed to clean up after homeless camps in Bay Area park

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon Bay Area Beautification, a Coos County non-profit group, is looking for volunteers for its next project this weekend. The group is returning to Ferry Road Park on Saturday, cleaning up trash and abandoned homeless camps throughout the park. "It was quite a big success,...
COOS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING TRAFFIC STOP

A Roseburg woman was jailed following a traffic stop Tuesday night. A Roseburg Police report said shortly before 10:30 p.m. a sedan was stopped for a violation near the corner of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and Northwest Eden Street. The 22-year old driver was found to be suspended misdemeanor. She was taken into custody and held on $6,250 bail.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SUSPECTED DUII CRASH RESULTS IN FATALITY

A 60-year old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after he crashed his vehicle and then was apparently run over. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 5:40 p.m. dispatchers received information regarding an injury crash in the 12000 block of Hubbard Creek Road. Deputies arrived on the scene and determined that Russ Vanderhoof had been traveling down the road in his pickup when he failed to negotiate a corner. The vehicle had been stopped from going down an embankment when it struck a tree just off the roadway. Upon further investigation, deputies believe Vanderhoof exited his vehicle following the crash when the pickup shifted. This resulted in Vanderhoof being struck and run over. He was declared deceased at the scene by fire and EMS personnel.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

POLICE CONTACT TWO MEN WITH WARRANTS

Roseburg Police contacted two men with warrants Tuesday morning. An RPD report said at 1:40 a.m. officers talked to a 35-year old in the 3100 block of Northwest Aviation Drive, knowing that probable cause existed to detain him. He was held for warrants for first-degree theft, two counts of second-degree...
ROSEBURG, OR

