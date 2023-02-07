Read full article on original website
Police: Medford man arrested on I-5 after leaving Roseburg motel in stolen car
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities responded to an incident at a local motel, a Roseburg Police Department report said. Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 on NW Aviation regarding an individual caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle, RPD's report stated.
Ore. man allegedly breaks into car dealership, steals Jeep, drives through door before police chase
COOS BAY, Ore. (TCD) -- Police arrested at 45-year-old man after he allegedly broke into a car dealership, stole a car, and sped off before engaging in a brief chase with police before they ended it. According to the Coos Bay Police Department, on Monday, Feb. 6, at 6:31 a.m.,...
WOMAN CITED FOR LITTERING IN OR NEAR WATERS
A Roseburg woman was cited for littering in or near waters by Roseburg Police on Tuesday night. An RPD report said at 11:00 p.m. the 53-year old suspect was contacted in a tent under the Washington Street Bridge, in the 400 block of Southeast Spruce Street. Officers said she had trash scattered around her tent and into the South Umpqua River, twenty feet away. She was released after being given the citation.
Police: Man arrested after breaking and entering residence, victim beaten with metal pipe
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Early Wednesday, at 12:37 a.m., the Coos County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) received a report of an assault in progress at a residence on Two Mile Lane, just south of Bandon. Sgt. S Moore with CCSO responded to the scene, where they learned that the suspect,...
Fatal crash on Hwy 101 near Douglas County leaves 1 dead and another injured
One person is dead and another injured after a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 213. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the scene Thursday morning, around 10:15 a.m. Officials say that a preliminary investigation revealed that a red Ford Mustang was traveling northbound on...
PASSENGER HURT AFTER DRIVER APPARENTLY FELL ASLEEP
A passenger was hurt after a driver apparently fell asleep early Thursday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said shortly after 2:00 a.m. a deputy responded an accident to the 12000 block of Old Highway 99 South near Myrtle Creek. The driver, a Tenmile resident, said he was heading north when the wreck happened after his pickup left the road.
Great Flood of '96 for Southern Oregon Coast Hit Coos Bay, Bandon in Nov
(Coos Bay, Oregon) - A mere 10 months after Oregon was ravaged by the February 1996 flood, the infamous storm that sunk entire areas of Portland and Salem, the south Oregon coast got hit with its own mega-event. The November '96 flood wasn't quite as massive, but it affected a large chunk of coast, from Florence through a bit south of Bandon, not to mention all the way over to Roseburg and other southern Oregon areas. (Above: No '96 images were available at post time, but there is this photo of the Christmas Day Flood in 1964 from near Bandon. Courtesy Bandon Historical Museum )
VIDEO: Man arrested after bursting through dealership door in stolen Jeep
A wanted Oregon man has been taken into custody after he allegedly broke into a Coos Bay car dealership, stole an SUV, drove it through the business’s garage door and sped away on Highway 101 as police officers looked on.
MYRTLE CREEK POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED STRANGULATION
Myrtle Creek Police jailed a man following a man following an alleged strangulation incident early Thursday. An MCPD report said just after 12:00 a.m. a disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Northeast Broadway Street. Following an investigation, the 28-year old was taken into custody and charged with a felony count of strangulation. He was detained without bail.
MAN CHARGED WITH MISUSE OF 911 TUESDAY NIGHT
A Green area man was charged with misuse of 911 by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday night. A DCSO report said the 38-year old had called 911 dispatchers throughout the day, making various non-emergency claims. A deputy spoke with the suspect, who acknowledged the reasons he could call 911 for. Minutes later he called 911 again, asking for a courtesy ride to his house, which was only about a half-mile away.
MAN CITED FOR DUII AFTER REPORTEDLY FALLING OUT OF VEHICLE
A Winchester man was cited for DUII after a parking lot incident Tuesday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:30 p.m. officers contacted the 74-year old after witnesses said he had driven into the parking lot of a business in the 3100 block of Northeast Stephens Street and then fell out of the driver seat of the vehicle.
MAN CITED FOR SECOND-DEGREE CHILD NEGLECT
A Roseburg man was cited for second-degree child neglect by Roseburg Police Wednesday night. An RPD report said just before 8:15 p.m. his five-year old juvenile was found wandering around the area of Northwest Edenbower Boulevard and Northwest Boulder Drive wearing only a diaper. The child was taken into protective custody and a safety plan was created with the father.
Police: Roseburg man tipped man's wheelchair into street, then punched the man
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Police arrested a Roseburg man on a warrant following a pair of incidents Sunday morning, one of which resulted in a harassment investigation. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, a 60-year-old Roseburg man was sitting inside a bus stop at W. Harvard and W. Madrone when a man, identified as 37-year-old Thomas Christopher Vincent, walked over to him "and first tipped his wheelchair into the street and then punched him in the face."
Agness Road in Curry County to have delays up to an hour next week to late March
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The U.S. Forest Service says today traffic delays could be as long as an hour for Agness Road starting next week. It says that's when rock fall mitigation work starts on Forest Service Road 33, or Agness Road. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) says the work project...
TWO JAILED FOLLOWING ELKTON INCIDENT
Two people were jailed following a disturbance in Elkton Tuesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 9:00 p.m. a deputy responded to the 800 block of Azalea Drive. An investigation determined that a woman had pepper sprayed and punched a man in the face, leaving injuries. The woman claimed that the man elbowed her in the face. Both people wanted to press charges against the other. The man had allegedly threated another person at the address, with whom he had a no contact release agreement with.
Volunteers needed to clean up after homeless camps in Bay Area park
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon Bay Area Beautification, a Coos County non-profit group, is looking for volunteers for its next project this weekend. The group is returning to Ferry Road Park on Saturday, cleaning up trash and abandoned homeless camps throughout the park. "It was quite a big success,...
WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING TRAFFIC STOP
A Roseburg woman was jailed following a traffic stop Tuesday night. A Roseburg Police report said shortly before 10:30 p.m. a sedan was stopped for a violation near the corner of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and Northwest Eden Street. The 22-year old driver was found to be suspended misdemeanor. She was taken into custody and held on $6,250 bail.
Sheriff: Roseburg driver dies after crashing into tree, then being run over by his vehicle
UMPQUA, Ore. — A 60-year-old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after he had crashed and then was run over by his vehicle, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. Around 5:40 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 5), 9-1-1 dispatchers received information of an injury crash in the 12000-block of Hubbard...
SUSPECTED DUII CRASH RESULTS IN FATALITY
A 60-year old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after he crashed his vehicle and then was apparently run over. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 5:40 p.m. dispatchers received information regarding an injury crash in the 12000 block of Hubbard Creek Road. Deputies arrived on the scene and determined that Russ Vanderhoof had been traveling down the road in his pickup when he failed to negotiate a corner. The vehicle had been stopped from going down an embankment when it struck a tree just off the roadway. Upon further investigation, deputies believe Vanderhoof exited his vehicle following the crash when the pickup shifted. This resulted in Vanderhoof being struck and run over. He was declared deceased at the scene by fire and EMS personnel.
POLICE CONTACT TWO MEN WITH WARRANTS
Roseburg Police contacted two men with warrants Tuesday morning. An RPD report said at 1:40 a.m. officers talked to a 35-year old in the 3100 block of Northwest Aviation Drive, knowing that probable cause existed to detain him. He was held for warrants for first-degree theft, two counts of second-degree...
