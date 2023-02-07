ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Wreck sends one to the hospital, both drivers claim to have green lights

By Dusty Ellis
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas ( Concho Valley Homepage ) — Two vehicles collided on College Hills and Sunset today resulting in one hospitalization and both drivers have claimed to have had green lights.

A white Chevy was traveling east on Sunset and the grey Ram pickup was traveling west on Sunset. The white Chevy attempted to make a left-hand turn on College Hills to head north. Both drivers have claimed that they had a green light. Specifically, the driver of the white Chevy claimed to have had a protected arrow and the pickup claimed to have a green light.

There were no witnesses to the accident so no citations have been issued. The driver of the white Chevy is being transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

KLST/KSAN

