Wreck sends one to the hospital, both drivers claim to have green lights

SAN ANGELO, Texas ( Concho Valley Homepage ) — Two vehicles collided on College Hills and Sunset today resulting in one hospitalization and both drivers have claimed to have had green lights.

A white Chevy was traveling east on Sunset and the grey Ram pickup was traveling west on Sunset. The white Chevy attempted to make a left-hand turn on College Hills to head north. Both drivers have claimed that they had a green light. Specifically, the driver of the white Chevy claimed to have had a protected arrow and the pickup claimed to have a green light.

There were no witnesses to the accident so no citations have been issued. The driver of the white Chevy is being transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

















