Missing 47-year-old man found safe

UPDATE: Lansing Police tell 6 News that Stanback has been found and is safe.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is searching for a missing 47-year-old man.

Gregory Stanback is 5-foot-11 and weighs 200 pounds.

Police said he was last seen wearing a blue coat with a pair of work boots.

Anybody with any information about Stanback’s whereabouts may call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.