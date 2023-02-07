Read full article on original website
Gorgeous Delaware Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza Day
Day 1 of Special Counsel Investigation and DOJ Appears to be Bungling the Investigation Already
FBI Raids President Biden's Delaware Residence in Search of Classified Documents
The FBI is searching Biden's Delaware vacation home
Cape Gazette
Mispillion Performance presents Palisades Virtuosi March 18
Mispillion Performance Series will present Palisades Virtuosi in concert at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 18, at First Presbyterian Church, 101 S. Walnut St., Milford. The Palisades Virtuosi, consisting of flutist Margaret Swinchoski, clarinetist Donald Mokrynski and pianist Ron Levy, was established to promote and enrich the repertoire for flute, clarinet and piano. It presents concerts that include existing and newly commissioned repertoire for this type of trio.
Cape Gazette
Watercolor show at Nassau Valley Vineyards continues thru Feb. 28
A Nassau Valley Vineyards exhibit showcasing works by award-winning watercolor artists Ruth Ann Kaufman and Joan Fabbri continues through Tuesday, Feb. 28. Visitors can stop by and enjoy a glass of wine while perusing the artwork at 32165 Winery Way, Lewes.
Cape Gazette
UNICO Rehoboth enjoys Italian movie night
Members of UNICO Rehoboth Area and guests enjoyed the annual Italian movie night Jan. 19 with pizza, salad and popcorn. A segment of “Don Matteo,” regularly featured on RAI Italia TV, with English subtitles, brought laughter and delight to attendees. New District Gov. Sal Ingallina was introduced to...
Cape Gazette
Delaware artist Jack Lewis was a master of his craft and a lot of fun
Addressing a standing-room-only crowd at Rehoboth Art League, artist Rebecca Raubacher said fellow artist Jack Lewis loved to paint the working man. His paintings gave a level of importance and sensitivity to people who might not otherwise have been seen, she said. “Every piece he did had a piece of...
Cape Gazette
Outdoorsman expo and dinner set March 25 in Milton
An outdoorsman expo and dinner will be held from 4 to 8:45 p.m., Saturday, March 25, at Eagles Nest Church, 23366 Zion Church Road, Milton. Outdoor rod and gun enthusiasts, as well as campers and boaters, are invited to attend this family-oriented event to meet exhibitors and enjoy a chicken and dumpling dinner, a noted outdoorsman speaker, door prizes and a silent auction.
Cape Gazette
Valentine’s Day is Taco Tuesday at Bethany Blues
If 2022 was the year of the breakup, then Bethany Blues is declaring 2023 the year of the secure relationship that will never let folks down. Blues been in a loyal relationship with its customers for 20 years at the Bethany Beach location and 14 years at the Lewes location.
Cape Gazette
Irish Eyes gets approval for St. Patrick’s Day parade
Milton Town Council unanimously approved street closures related to the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade and Lucky Leprechaun 5K run. The town approvals are conditional upon Irish Eyes receiving approval from Delaware Department of Transportation, which maintains Union Street. Events will kick off with the Lucky Leprechaun 5K, hosted...
Ocean City Today
Hot air balloon fest, other events floated for Ocean City
With help from city government tourism grants, the next year could welcome glow balloons over the beach, some of the strongest people in the world testing their skills at the convention center and a flag football tournament just outside city limits. Members of the city’s Tourism Commission gave favorable recommendations...
Gorgeous Delaware Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America
From scenic beaches to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, Delaware is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. And it appears that Delaware's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Condé Nast Traveler article, Lewes is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
Cape Gazette
Public leaves feedback on Lewes tree regulations
If those who attended Lewes’ tree workshop Jan. 19 accurately represent Lewes residents, new regulations regarding trees, if adopted, will be welcomed. Most participants were in favor of implementing programs to protect qualifying trees and grow the city’s tree canopy. Tree Ordinance Subcommittee Chair Debra Evalds kicked off...
Cape Gazette
Thanksgiving in the Caribbean with good friends and the Gazette
A local group of neighbors from Lewes showed their Cape Gazette pride as they traveled together on a 12-day Royal Caribbean cruise that was arranged by their travel agents, Chuck and Cathy Foy, from Dream Vacations. They set sail from Baltimore over the Thanksgiving holiday and enjoyed visiting five southern Caribbean islands. Here they are pictured just before heading out for their Barbados excursion of snorkeling, visiting an undersea wreck, and beach time at Carlisle Bay. Shown in the front row from (l-r) are Chuck Foy, Dr. Carolyn Trasko and Cathy Foy. In the back row are Tom Trasko and John and Nancy Umberger.
WBOC
A Berlin Business is in Hot Water For Unapproved Changes
BERLIN, Md. -- Tiki Tim's, an outdoor bar behind The Globe, recently added a small roof and barrier between themselves and the Atlantic Hotel. The Historic District Commission is calling for those additions to removed immediately. A ten foot by four foot roof and a wooden barrier have caught the...
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza Day
DELAWARE - Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
Cape Gazette
Blue Heron Agility Dogs donates to local police
Blue Heron Agility Dogs of Delaware recently donated $2,000 for the police department in Berlin, Md., to purchase protective equipment for Cpl. Jessica Collins’ canine partner Dock. “BHAD has provided funding for protective dog vests for several local police departments and the Delaware State Police. The club’s goal is...
WBOC
Milford Mayor Considers Pallet Shelter Village for Homeless Community
MILFORD, Del. -- After recently visiting the up and functioning pallet shelter village or "tiny homes" in Georgetown, Del., Milford Mayor Archie Campbell has considered making the idea a reality in Milford, where many in the homeless community are displaced and on the streets. People living in an encampment known...
ALDI’s opens in Milford
Friday morning, ALDI’s opened their new location in Milford in the former Sav-A-Lot building. The line to enter the store stretched from the doors to Dollar General at the other end of Milford Plaza, indicating how excited people were for the new store to open. “In line for ALDI’s opening!” Councilman Todd Culotta posted on social media with a photo ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Milton council clucking about backyard chickens
Milton Town Council is considering allowing backyard chickens within the residential district. The measure has been sent to the planning and zoning commission for a formal proposal. Currently, chickens are not allowed within town limits except for farms that have a special permit for animal grazing. According to a memo...
Cape Gazette
Suzy Hutchison from Sharp Energy named a KSI Champion
As someone who fully believes in KSI’s mission and the abilities of people with disabilities, Suzy Hutchison, a Sharp Energy sales representative, was recently named a KSI Champion. A champion willingly shares experiences with others, and conducts business with a spirit of partnership, always seeking the win-win outcome. Hutchison...
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Pick up slams into house on Duncan Road
The driver of a pick up truck suffered minor injuries after his vehicle ran off the roadway and hit a house. The incident happened on Thursday afternoon, February 9, 2023, on Duncan Road at Wordsworth Drive in the Hyde Park community. The driver was checked at the scene by New...
Cape Gazette
Residents question Sussex cluster ordinance
Two residents appeared before Sussex County Council Feb. 7 with one message – rework the cluster subdivision ordinance. Jill Hicks, who lives in Chapel Green near Lewes, showed council members a short video of equipment ripping out trees along her backyard property line to make way for the Brentwood (formerly known as Coral Lakes) cluster subdivision along Robinsonville Road.
