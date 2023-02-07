Read full article on original website
Related
captimes.com
What’s Josh Kaul’s next move?
As Josh Kaul emerged from the conference room in his Capitol office the morning of Jan. 3, an aide revealed he had been revising a few lines of his inaugural address — even though a “finalized” version of the speech was set to be shared with reporters.
wtaq.com
Wisconsin DHS to Implement Next Phase of 988 Lifeline Plan
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — Implementation of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in Wisconsin is moving to its next phase. Department of Health Services Crisis Services Coordinator, Caroline Crehan Neumann, says the message is simple. “If you are in a mental health or substance use crisis, you can call or...
wtaq.com
Gov. Evers Announces Budget Initiatives to Bolster Forestry Industry, Clean Energy Jobs, and Conservation
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today announced his 2023-25 biennial budget proposal will include efforts to strengthen Wisconsin’s forestry industry, bolster the state’s clean energy and conservation workforce, and improve transparency and accountability in the state’s allocation of stewardship funds. The governor’s announcement today covers a wide range of investments aimed at promoting sustainability and combatting climate change while providing the training and support to ensure Wisconsinites can meet the state’s clean energy and conservation workforce needs.
wpr.org
Evers' budget will call for spending millions on Wisconsin's clean energy workforce
Gov. Tony Evers will call for spending millions on developing Wisconsin's clean energy workforce during his budget address next week. It's part of a long list of environmental spending initiatives from the governor, who will also call for new spending to help the state plant millions of trees. In a...
Democrats balk as committee assigns audit of state licensing department
Republican lawmakers on the state Legislature’s audit committee commissioned audits Tuesday of the state’s professional and business licensing agency and of an Evers administration initiative relating to work-at-home arrangements for state employees. Both audit projects were approved without the votes of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee’s four Democrats, who accused the GOP majority of politicizing […] The post Democrats balk as committee assigns audit of state licensing department appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
wtaq.com
Wisconsin Lawmaker Wants to Create Lifetime Fishing Licenses
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — A central Wisconsin lawmaker wants to create lifetime fishing licenses in Wisconsin. Republican State Senator, Pat Testin, says many other states already give residents the option to purchase lifetime fishing licenses. He hopes that giving people that option would help bring them out to the state’s...
Wisconsin at the tipping point between ‘normal’ and ‘crazy’
The first thing President Joe Biden did the morning after he delivered his State of the Union address was to board a plane for Wisconsin, taking his message directly to the blue-collar, swing state voters he hopes will propel his reelection in 2024. It’s not a bad calculation. Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders […] The post Wisconsin at the tipping point between ‘normal’ and ‘crazy’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
wtaq.com
Gov. Evers Budget to Include Shared Revenue Increase
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — Governor Tony Evers reveals what he’ll propose to help local governments with their budget challenges. Evers’ budget will call for dedicating 20% of future state tax collections to increase shared revenue by more than $576 million, and allow local governments to levy higher sales taxes.
Evers unveils plan to fund local governments with sales tax
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday proposed that counties and more than two dozen large cities in Wisconsin be allowed to ask voters to raise the sales tax to pay for local services such as police and fire protection and road repairs. He first unveiled a...
seehafernews.com
Former Western Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind Lands Lobby Job
Former western Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind’s new job will keep him in Washington, D.C. Kind yesterday said he’s been hired as a senior policy advisor at the firm Arnold & Porter. Kind just ended a 26-year career in Congress, he chose not to run for re-election last fall.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Republicans push back on Biden’s speech in the Badger State
On Wednesday, the Madison Metropolitan School District announced superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins would retire at the end of July. President Joe Biden rallied supporters in Wisconsin on Wednesday, trying to shore up the backing of working-class voters. A dozen rally outside Biden’s visit in DeForest. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Evers to propose local sales tax hikes to fund government
Gov. Tony Evers says he will ask the Legislature to approve allowing counties and most large cities be able to ask voters to raise the sales tax to pay for local services.
WJFW-TV
Two Wisconsin legislators propose a lifetime fishing license
MADISON (WJFW) - Two Wisconsin legislators are proposing a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal this week. “Many people take up fishing in childhood and continue to fish for decades,” said Sen. Testin. “This bill would let anglers make...
upnorthnewswi.com
Where is Scott Walker?
Ever since losing his bid for a third term in 2018, former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker has all but disappeared from the state’s forward-facing political scene. But many people don’t realize he still carries a tremendous amount of weight behind the scenes. What He’s Doing Now. In...
cwbradio.com
State of Wisconsin Not Allowed to do Business with Uber Due to Tax Issues
(WMTV) The State of Wisconsin is not allowed to do business with Uber because of an issue over its taxes. The ride-sharing company’s presence on the list of companies not in compliance with a Wisconsin tax law also has ramifications for UW System schools. While the list affects approved vendors for official state and university system business, it does not mean people who work for either entity are barred from using the app for personal travel.
cwbradio.com
Bill Would Require Insurers and PBMS to Put Co-Pay Assistance Towards Patients Annual Co-Pay Amounts
(Bob Hague, WRN) Proposed legislation would require Wisconsin insurance plans and pharmacy benefits managers to accept co-pay assistance towards annual drug co-pays. Insurance companies are telling Wisconsin patients like J.P. Summers that financial assistance from some sources doesn’t count towards their drug deductibles. “It's not fair for the insurance companies to accept these funds, use them up and then still expect the patient like myself to keep paying their deductible.”
wtaq.com
Audit Ordered for Department of Safety and Professional Services
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — Lawmakers want to know why it takes so long to issue professional licenses in Wisconsin. Republicans on the Legislative Audit Committee ordered an audit of the state Department of Safety and Professional Services. “We can’t have people that are looking for licenses to become social workers...
Badger Herald
Universal basic income presents viable alternative to welfare
The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program (WERA) is no longer taking new applications for the program after Jan. 31, due to low remaining funds. WERA launched in February 2021 to help Wisconsin residents avoid eviction and catch up on overdue utility bills. The Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program in the Department of the Treasury has been funding WERA.
WSAW
New specialty license plate for Wisconsin received by DMV
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DMV received an application Wednesday requesting a new specialty license plate from the organization, The Fix Is In, Inc. The Fix Is In, Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides financial and logistical support for the spay and neutering of cats and dogs in Wisconsin. Proceeds from the $25 donation, in addition to the regular registration fee for the specialty license plate, will be used to support the organization. Their goal is to reduce the number of cats and dogs taken in by Wisconsin shelters and to reduce the number of animals that do not make it to safe shelters and suffer needlessly due to overpopulation.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: The cost of ice rescues
The president's first trip after his State of the Union speech was to Wisconsin, to tout economic successes and plans for the next 2 years. Students have been in virtual learning all year after heavy rains caused the roof to collapse and flooded the second floor over the summer. FIRST...
