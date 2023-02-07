(CBS DETROIT) - Federal officials say the owner of three Metro Detroit nursing homes owes $69,000 after she changed 45 managers' status from hourly to salary to avoid paying overtime obligations.According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Amee Patel allegedly paid the managers hourly when they worked less than 40 hours and changed their status to salary when they worked over 40 hours. This voided the claim that the managers were overtime exempt. Investigators uncovered $69,022 in back wages and damages.Patel owned and operated Beaconshire Nursing Center and Westwood Nursing Center in Detroit and Chesaning Nursing Center in Chesaning, Saginaw County.The...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO