Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off
There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘A good way to ruin your life’: Series of fake threats target schools across Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan State Police said they have received a series of fake threats targeting schools across the state, including in Ann Arbor and Detroit. “While some may consider it a joke, it is a good way to ruin your life if convicted of a false threat of terrorism,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said in a release. “Making false threats is a serious crime, and those responsible will be prosecuted.”
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 7 more stores in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores across the United States, seven of which are in Michigan.According to the company, the following stores are closing:Flint (G-3605 Miller Road)Holland (3050 Beeline Road Suite 30)Okemos (1982 West Grand River Ave.)Portage (5930 S. Westnedge Ave.)Saginaw (4420 Bay Road)Troy (650 John R. Road)Westland (35615 Warren Road)MORE: 3 key mistakes that doomed Bed Bath & BeyondThe company previously closed 10 other stores in the state last month:Farmington Hills (31075 Orchard Lake Road)Northville (Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Road)Auburn Hills (4780 Baldwin Road)Ann Arbor (3645 Washtenaw Ave.)Muskegon (5540 Harvey St.)Brighton (8467 W. Grand River)Lansing (5845 W. Saginaw Highway)Walker (Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW)Chesterfield (50551 Waterside Drive)White Lake Township (9050 Highland Rd.)More than 400 stores have closed in the last year.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Former APS employee charged on five counts of CSC
James Baird, a former vision specialist in Wayne County schools and ex-employee of Allegan County schools, was charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The action was taken after suits were filed against Baird, Livonia Public Schools and Garden City Schools in 2021. Attorney...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What’s Going Around: Increases in playground injuries, contagious illnesses, colds, sinus infections
Here’s our weekly round-up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County: Viral illnesses, colds, bronchitis, influenza, viral croup, sinus infections. Dr. Ralph Scolari -- Emergency Center...
fox2detroit.com
Serial crime ring suspects worked out of Family Dollar store next to police mini-station
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police announced on Wednesday that a serial break-in ring are responsible for at least 30 to 40 crimes in Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties were arrested after a chase and standoff in Detroit. And investigators say that more arrests will be on the way -...
Warren PD arrest 6 suspects in connection with 60 break-ins
Warren Police Commissioner, Bill Dwyer told 7 Action News they've arrested six suspects who they believe are responsible for about 60 burglaries across the Metro Detroit area.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor YMCA becomes first ‘Y’ in country to use artificial intelligence to boost water safety
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor YMCA, which serves Washtenaw and southern Livingston counties, has become the first Y in the country to use artificial intelligence in the monitoring of its aquatics center. The AI technology was integrated to prevent drownings, assist in water safety and improve rescue response...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County program partners with schools to bring awareness to teen dating violence
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – From stabbings to shootings, in the last several weeks, we’ve seen how extreme, even deadly teen dating violence can get. Just like it’s important for our youth to know the signs of bullying, Sara Dobbyn, senior program and education director at Turning Point, says they also need to know the signs of a healthy dating relationship.
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 people linked to 25 break-ins around Metro Detroit arrested after police standoff
DETROIT – Five people who are believed to be linked to at least 25 break-ins around Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties were arrested Wednesday after a standoff with police, officials said. Warren police officers were monitoring a group of people around 2 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 8) as they broke...
Michigan nursing home owner owes $69K in overtime
(CBS DETROIT) - Federal officials say the owner of three Metro Detroit nursing homes owes $69,000 after she changed 45 managers' status from hourly to salary to avoid paying overtime obligations.According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Amee Patel allegedly paid the managers hourly when they worked less than 40 hours and changed their status to salary when they worked over 40 hours. This voided the claim that the managers were overtime exempt. Investigators uncovered $69,022 in back wages and damages.Patel owned and operated Beaconshire Nursing Center and Westwood Nursing Center in Detroit and Chesaning Nursing Center in Chesaning, Saginaw County.The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County woman charged with hitting, killing 22-year-old MSU student, fled US
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The FBI says the driver charged with hitting and killing a 22-year-old Michigan State student has left the country. Police say 57-year-old Tubtim Howson hit Benjamin Kable in the early hours of New Year’s Day and took off to Thailand days later. News of...
Teacher charged after bomb threat note found at Hazel Park Junior High School
A teacher is facing a serious charge after police say he sent Hazel Park Junior High School into lockdown last week.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor police still looking for runaway teenager last seen in May
ANN ARBOR – Police are still looking for 17-year-old Ja’Niah Jones, who was last seen on May 5, 2022. Officials shared that she was last seen by her family, who think she may be in the 7 Mile and Rutherford Street area of northwest Detroit. Jones is five...
Jefferson Schools: Gunfire near middle school a 'freak accident' involving goose hunters
MONROE, Michigan — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office gave an "all clear"' following reports of a stray bullet fired near Jefferson Middle School in Monroe, Michigan Tuesday morning while parents were dropping students off to school. According to Jefferson Schools superintendent Nelson Henry, an accidental shooting involving goose hunters...
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 charged in Oakland County after hundreds of thefts, 25 cars stolen across Metro Detroit
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Three men have been charged in Oakland County in connection with hundreds of thefts and 25 stolen cars across Metro Detroit over the past four months, officials said. Bloomfield Township police said Rapheal Antonio Smith, 29; Demerius Marco Hollis, 30; and Samuel Bender Jr., 32;...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man on probation uses gun to get free pop at Taco Bell drive-thru in Washtenaw County, police say
YPSILANTI, Mich. – A man who had recently been placed on probation for firearms charges used a gun in a Taco Bell drive-thru to get free pop, Washtenaw County officials said. Eddie Lee Nailor, 31, is accused of possessing a firearm in a criminal complaint that was filed Jan....
fox2detroit.com
Relative arrested after deadly fire • Teen basketball player dies after cardiac arrest • USFL Schedule
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - A family member is in police custody in connection with a deadly house fire that left a 6-year-old dead over the weekend. Detroit police arrested a relative of the deceased over alleged child abandonment following the fatal fire. The boy had been left alone in the...
'Rolling incidence of students throwing up': Norovirus outbreak forces Livonia school to cancel classes
A Metro Detroit school was forced to cancel classes for the rest of the week after numerous students and staff fell ill with a highly contagious stomach virus.
fox2detroit.com
Canton wants license plate reader at corner of busy intersection
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Canton Township law enforcement wants to stick a license plate reader at one of its busiest corners. Some 30,000 vehicles cross through the Beck-Michigan Avenue intersection every day. The Canton Township Police Department says a license plate reader at the corner of those streets would go a long way in helping officers push back on the rising crime rates in the area.
