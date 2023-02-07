Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: Supporting those experiencing suicide loss
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week’s Someone You Should Know shared her personal story through a TEDx talk in Sioux Falls and is helping others with suicide loss. Wendy Mamer is a suicide loss and support coordinator at the Helpline Center in Sioux Falls. “I was...
dakotanewsnow.com
Downtown Burger Battle makes $1.7 million impact
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over 57,000 burgers were sold last month in the 10th annual Downtown Burger Battle in Sioux Falls. This resulted in an estimated $1,747,340 economic impact for the Sioux Falls community, according to Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. “Burger Battle is a cultural phenomenon, and...
KELOLAND TV
DNA results in 1981 murder; Ice rescue; Ranchers reflect on harsh winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, February 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. For decades, the man convicted of murdering Duane McCormick has claimed he was innocent. Over the years, people have come forward saying another man admitted to killing McCormick. Now, long-awaited DNA results are in.
dakotanewsnow.com
Washington Pavilion announces Kirby Science Discovery Center changes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Extensive changes are coming to the Kirby Science Discovery Center thanks to the estate of Patricia Knutson. In July 2022, the Washington Pavilion announced a more than $1.2 million gift from the estate of Patricia Knutson to the Kirby Science Discovery Center. A...
dakotanewsnow.com
Avera Medical Minute: Watching for the triple threat of COVID, flu and RSV
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The tripledemic, COVID, flu and RSV, are all making the rounds this year. Brian Allen spoke with Liz Healy, an infection control specialist at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton about what to be careful for. “For me, there’s general concern about all...
gowatertown.net
Watertown PD given an award from South Dakota National Guard
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota National Guard (SDNG) presented several awards during its annual Dining Out at the Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center in Pierre on February 2nd. One of them went to the Watertown Police Department. The annual event brings together National Guard members from across the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Galentine’s Day party at Buffalo Ridge Brewing Project
Hartford, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Buffalo Ridge Brewing Project in Hartford is hosting a Galentine’s Day Party this Saturday. The event is an afternoon for the ladies and features vendors with a flower bar, permanent link jewelry, pet portraits & photo keepsakes, and of course craft brews. The...
dakotanewsnow.com
Burnout impacting pharmacists across a number of industries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Nationwide pharmacist burnout and potential shortages in some regions could be attributed to an increased workload. In Sioux Falls pharmacists say while they aren’t experiencing a direct shortage, there could be a decline in pharmacy school rates that could be a cause for concern.
KELOLAND TV
Washington Pavilion receives $1.2 million donation to expand
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Washington Pavilion will be seeing some new changes thanks to a generous donation. A new exhibit will be coming soon to The Kirby Science Discovery Center. “Anytime we bring in a new exhibit, we always look for ways to make it fun and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Mentoring Moment: Building relationships through the Sioux 52 Mentoring Initiative
Since 2017 Midwest Honor Flight has been taking veterans on one final tour with honor. More than one thousand veterans have made the trip to Washington D.C. to view the memorials from the wars they served. A high schooler from Iowa is helping to fundraise so even more veterans can make the trip.
dakotanewsnow.com
Local businesses teaming up to fight school lunch debt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even before the pandemic and certainly during it, school lunch debt has been an issue for many in South Dakota. Two months ago, the Sioux Falls School District said it had over $100,000 in school lunch debt by families. To answer that, local businesses in Sioux Falls this week are giving to help offset some of that debt.
dakotanewsnow.com
Importance of learning CPR
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - February is Heart Month. Lori Visker, from Sanford Health, joined Dakota News Now on Tuesday morning to talk about the importance of knowing CPR.
KELOLAND TV
Understanding Batten Disease after rare & fatal diagnosis of Brookings toddler
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We recently brought you a story on a 2-year-old Brookings girl battling a rare and fatal genetic disease. Sloan Murfield was diagnosed with Batten Disease on January 20. According to Sanford Research, there are up to 15 different types of Batten. And in Sloan’s case, she has the most severe strain.
kfgo.com
Concordia grad. named CEO of South Dakota health group
WATERTOWN, S.D. (KFGO KWAT) – The long search for a new president and CEO of Watertown-based Prairie Lakes Healthcare System has finally come to an end. Prairie Lakes has announced John Allen will assume those duties on February 27. Allen comes to Prairie Lakes with 30 years of experience...
dakotanewsnow.com
House Bill 1080: Transgender resident voices her views
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Many people have voiced their opinion about House Bill 1080, the bill addressing transgender transitioning for minors. However, few have shared their opinion on the matter from the perspective of a person who has gone through the transition. In an exclusive interview, reporter...
wnax.com
SD Housing Program Funded, Waiting on Rules
While the South Dakota legislature has approved two hundred million dollars for housing infrastructure development, the rules on how to use it are still being written. Dave Mingo, Community and Economic Development Director for the City of Yankton says they do know that thirty percent of the money is set aside for Sioux Falls and Rapid City…..
KELOLAND TV
Tj’s Flight to the Finish underway in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Members of one Brookings gym are getting fit while raising money for a good cause. 14 years ago, Angela Thompson lost her son Tristan in an airplane accident. Now, she is keeping his memory alive while helping other kids be able to afford to participate in extracurricular activities, all while helping community members achieve their fitness goals.
dakotanewsnow.com
Webster fourth grader meets the DOT snowplow he named ‘Luke Ice Walker’
WEBSTER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Transportation paid a visit to Webster Elementary School on Wednesday to introduce a fourth grade student to the snow plow that he named. Nancy Block, a fourth grade teacher in Webster, saw the DOT’s snowplow naming contest when applications opened last...
KELOLAND TV
Laundry detergent donation gives guests loads of hope
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Having clean clothes to wear is something a lot of us might take for granted, but for some people, that’s not always an option. The St. Francis House was one of three non-profit agencies that received pallets and pallets of laundry detergent. Clean...
mykxlg.com
Big Stone City Cheese Plant to Close
The Saputo Cheese plant in Big Stone City, S.D., which employs about 160 people, will close late next year. According to a press release from the Montreal, Canada-based dairy giant, Saputo plans to close three U.S. manufacturing plants. Plants in Green Bay, Wis., and South Gate, Calif., will close in 2025 while the Big Stone City plant will close in the third quarter of 2024.
