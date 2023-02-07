ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Council and Committee Meetings to be Held on February 9

Per Montgomery County: The Council will hold a public hearing on the capital budget at 7 p.m.; Committees will receive updates on workforce development, workplace learning in Montgomery County Public Schools and shelter services for individuals experiencing homelessness, and will review spending affordability guidelines for the FY24 Operating Budget. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Hagerstown council picks city’s first Black mayor

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Hagerstown is making history tonight. Takesha Martinez, a member of the city council, is the city’s first Black mayor. Martinez has been program manager at the Robert W. Johnson Community Center in Hagerstown, has been involved in public schools here and was elected to council two years ago. “I […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

City of Gaithersburg Launches “Retool Gaithersburg” Initiative to Modernize Zoning Code

The City has launched Retool Gaithersburg, a comprehensive initiative to update the City’s Zoning Code. The update aims to modernize the zoning ordinance to better reflect the needs of the community today & ensure that zoning regulations accommodate & implement the City’s vision & goals of a vibrant & innovative Gaithersburg. A new website dedicated to the project can be found at www.RetoolGaithersburg.com. The first stage of the zoning update process consists of two virtual kick-off meetings on February 23, 2023, at Noon & 7 p.m. to introduce the project. All members of the public are invited to attend. The presentation will outline the scope of the project & timeline, and will give participants the ability to ask questions about the initiative. Sign up to participate here.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
popville.com

Mayor Bowser Officially Opens New Brookland Grove Townhome Community

The first residents accepted their key from the Mayor. Get yours soon!. Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon to open Tri Pointe Homes’ Brookland Grove community earlier this month before an audience of city council members, Tri Pointe officials, and the first two residents of the 60-dwelling development who were pleased to receive the ceremonial house key from the mayor.
WASHINGTON, DC
baltimorefishbowl.com

Interim President named for Columbia Association

The board of directors of the Columbia Association has named an interim president to fill the position vacated after the resignation of Lakey Boyd as the organization embarks on a search for a permanent head. Dennis Mattey, who currently serves as the vice president of community operations for the Columbia...
COLUMBIA, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County House Delegation, Montgomery County Executive, Montgomery Planning Form Development Review Process Workgroup

Interagency workgroup to examine the county’s process for reviewing development projects to ensure economic competitiveness and to recommend possible improvements; findings will be delivered by October 15, 2023 to the Montgomery County Delegation. The Montgomery County House Delegation, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, and the Montgomery County Planning Department,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Development Plan That Includes 72 Stacked Townhouses Approved in Gaithersburg

A development plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space at the intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg was approved by the Gaithersburg City Council on Monday. Additional information below from our previous report:. One Central LLC has submitted a schematic...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Lawyer or Retired Judge Needed for Role with County’s Police Accountability Board and Administrative Charging Committee

Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Office of the County Attorney seeks expressions of interest from lawyers interested in being appointed, pursuant to Montgomery County Charter Section 213, as special counsel to provide legal services to the newly formed Police Accountability Board (PAB) and Administrative Charging Committee (ACC) sitting in Montgomery County, Maryland. Additional information on the PAB/ACC can be found here.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Poolesville Adopts Backyard Chicken Ordinance

At the February 6th Town Commissioners meeting, the Commissioners formally adopted Ordinance 224, which allows for keeping backyard chickens. To comply with the ordinance, residents who have chickens or would like to purchase them must apply for a permit and submit a site plan and a Chicken Keeper Certificate. The site plan and applications must abide by the following regulations:
POOLESVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Traffic Data to be Presented During Virtual Public Meeting About Little Falls Parkway Pilot Project

Montgomery Parks will host a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 7 p.m. to present data from traffic studies conducted on Little Falls Parkway between Arlington Road and Dorset Avenue during May, July, September, and December of 2022. The traffic studies were conducted as part of the Little Falls Parkway Pilot Project,(opens in a new tab) which was initiated to address concerns with cut-through traffic in adjacent neighborhoods associated with the weekend closures of Little Falls Parkway while retaining space for recreation on the parkway.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery Parks awarded $7.5 million federal grant to fund “Safe Streets and Roads for All”

Funding will create safer access to Montgomery Parks trails and parks. Montgomery Parks, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC), has received $7.5 million from the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant program. The money will be used to facilitate safe access to parks, trails, and recreation facilities in the county through 2026. The SS4A program funds regional, local, and Tribal initiatives to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Blazing the Trail: Remembering Maryland's first Black lawyers

Continuing our observance of Black History Month, we begin today with a conversation about an important aspect of Black history here in Maryland concerning breaking the color barrier in the legal profession. Next Thursday night (February 16), the University of Baltimore School of Law will host a symposium with two...
BALTIMORE, MD
newsnationnow.com

Former Washington police union leader charged with fraud

(NewsNation) — A Washington, D.C., police officer has been charged with fraud after he worked a second job while still on duty. Medgar Webster is also the former vice chair of the police union. He’s been charged with felony fraud because he was working on the clock as an officer, even getting paid overtime, while holding a second, secret job.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Free Construction Camp by National Association of Women in Construction is Open to Rising 7th–12th Grade Girls

The Greater Washington, D.C. chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction is hosting a free summer camp for rising 7th through 12th grade girls. The camp will be held from 8:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. from July 31–Aug. 3 (no camp on Friday, Aug. 4) at Thomas Edison High School of Technology, 12501 Dalewood Drive in Silver Spring. Campers will participate in fun, hands-on activities, while learning about construction career opportunities, obtaining valuable skills and networking for internship opportunities. Participants will learn basic carpentry, electrical, plumbing, automotive and concrete skills, as well as other trade skills from men and women working in the industry. Register here.
SILVER SPRING, MD
DC News Now

Public on the fence about increase in concealed carry gun permits

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Just last year, Maryland State Police reported over 85,000 applications for a concealed carry gun permit. With this many applications being submitted, some had concerns for people’s safety. Several Maryland residents say they are on the fence about if this is positive or negative. “It makes me a little […]
MARYLAND STATE

