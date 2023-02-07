ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Comeback

Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Tom Brady

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, like former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, may be done with the NFL. While Brady has already retired, Rodgers went on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday to discuss a myriad of topics, including the controversy around his golf handicap and future in the NFL. Rodgers also took Read more... The post Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Tom Brady appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

NFL Exec Makes Final Aaron Rodgers Trade Prediction

The season ended for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers more than four weeks ago, yet they are being talked about as much as anyone heading into Super Bowl 57. Unlike the quarterback situations for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, who have Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, the one in Green Bay is unsettled.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Examining Raiders' best option at QB if Aaron Rodgers retires

If Aaron Rodgers retires, the Raiders should select a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft, not overpay a free agent. Rodgers has not officially announced if he's playing in 2023. "I'm still in the art of contemplation about my future...after my four-day isolation retreat, I'll be ready to make my decision," he said Tuesday on the "Pat McAfee Show."
OHIO STATE
VikingsTerritory

Aaron Rodgers Is Doing Aaron Rodgers Things Again

For the third consecutive offseason, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will decide “what he’s going to do” about his playing future in suspenseful fashion. It started in 2021 when Rodgers reportedly wanted a trade out of Wisconsin but later changed his mind — and won an MVP award later that year.
GREEN BAY, WI

