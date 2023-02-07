ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Biden calls out abortion by name and skewers ‘extreme’ bans in State of the Union address

We’re answering the “how” and “why” of abortion news. Subscribe to our daily newsletter. President Joe Biden used the word “abortion” — one he has rarely uttered in speeches —in his brief remarks on the issue in his State of the Union address on Tuesday. He again called on federal lawmakers to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade and slammed “extreme” abortion bans.
TEXAS STATE
Wyoming News

Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate

CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
WYOMING STATE
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Republicans coming again for healthcare worker vaccine mandate

The Republican-controlled US House of Representatives is expected to vote on two bills today that would have significant effects for long-term care providers. Although sounding potentially impactful, neither is expected to move out of the Democrat-controlled US Senate and make it to President Joe Biden’s desk. Rep. Jeff Duncan...
The Center Square

Bill seeks to cap pay for diversity employees at Department of Defense

(The Center Square) – Two Republican Congressmen have filed legislation that would limit the pay of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion employees at the Department of Defense to that of front-line soldiers. U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, introduced legislation Wednesday that would cap the amount of compensation for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion employees at the Department of Defense to the rank of E-5, which is $31,000 a year. U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Indiana, introduced companion legislation in the House. ...
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

House passes bill calling for end of health care worker vaccine rule

Washington — The House has passed legislation that would eliminate a rule requiring health care industry employers who participate in Medicare and Medicaid to ensure their workers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Freedom for Health Care Workers Act (H.R. 497) – approved by a mostly partisan 227-203 vote...
WASHINGTON STATE
KQED

Farmworkers, Immigrants Could Be Provided Protections Under New Federal Policy

Immigrants Who Speak Out Against Workplace Violations Could See Added Protections. Half Moon Bay farmworkers – and other vulnerable immigrants who speak up about workplace abuses – could get some protection under a new Biden administration policy. It would shield undocumented immigrants from deportation if they cooperate with labor investigations.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
The Hill

Senators reintroduce bipartisan bill to codify Roe

A bipartisan group of senators reintroduced a bill to codify abortion protections on Thursday following President Biden’s call on Congress to pass legislation ensuring abortion access in his State of the Union address. Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) reintroduced the Reproductive Freedom for All Act, which…
Big Country News

Rep. Jamila Taylor touts, defends her bill to remedy housing discrimination in Washington state

Olympia– At a Monday afternoon press conference from the state capital, Rep. Jamila Taylor, D-Federal Way, explained the need for first-in-the-nation legislation she introduced in the House of Representatives that addresses the history of housing discrimination in Washington state. Funded by a $100 document recording assessment, House Bill 1474...
WASHINGTON STATE
Live Action News

Lawmakers don Planned Parenthood ‘abortion’ heart pins at State of the Union

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) flaunted his pro-abortion advocacy on Tuesday, announcing that he would wear an “abortion” pin to the State of the Union address. “I’m wearing my abortion pin from @PPFA to tonight’s State of the Union address,” he tweeted. “Abortion is essential healthcare and we need to codify this right.” Another tweet showed him apparently on the House floor with the pin attached to his jacket.
CBS Boston

Warren introduces '$10 a day' child care legislation

BOSTON - Sen. Elizabeth Warren is pushing a plan that she says would cap child care costs at $10 a day for about half of American families.Under her proposal, a Massachusetts family with an infant and 2-year-old making about $130,000 a year wouldn't pay more than $10 per day or $200 a month. That would be a big drop-off from the current average cost of $3,128 a month.Massachusetts has some of the highest child care costs in the country, according to the latest Labor Department data. Parents spend between $16,000 and $26,000 dollars a year for child care -- that's...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana bill that would deny teens gender-affirming care passes Senate hurdle in fiery hearing

Montana’s Democratic legislative leaders said Tuesday morning they would fight a bill that seeks to deny gender-affirming care to transgender children and punish medical professionals who perform it – and while the measure did pass a key hurdle in the Senate, the fight occurred, too. Following an hour of discussion, multiple calls from Democrats for […] The post Montana bill that would deny teens gender-affirming care passes Senate hurdle in fiery hearing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Lootpress

House rejects amendments to Family Support Bill

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The House of Delegates convened Wednesday to discuss several proposed bills, including House Bill 2002, which was presented in its second reading during the session. The bill, which boasts over half a dozen sponsors, pertains to providing support for West Virginia families. Actions included in...

