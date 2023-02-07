BOSTON - Sen. Elizabeth Warren is pushing a plan that she says would cap child care costs at $10 a day for about half of American families.Under her proposal, a Massachusetts family with an infant and 2-year-old making about $130,000 a year wouldn't pay more than $10 per day or $200 a month. That would be a big drop-off from the current average cost of $3,128 a month.Massachusetts has some of the highest child care costs in the country, according to the latest Labor Department data. Parents spend between $16,000 and $26,000 dollars a year for child care -- that's...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO