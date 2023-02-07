Read full article on original website
Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to some GOP members heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, calling it "showbiz" to cover putting Medicare and Social Security "on the table."
List of Republicans Who Have Suggested Cutting Medicare, Social Security
Biden claimed "some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset" during his State of the Union address.
Biden administration braces for ruling that could ban abortion pills
District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk could strike down the FDA’s decades-old decision to approve mifepristone.
19thnews.org
Biden calls out abortion by name and skewers ‘extreme’ bans in State of the Union address
We’re answering the “how” and “why” of abortion news. Subscribe to our daily newsletter. President Joe Biden used the word “abortion” — one he has rarely uttered in speeches —in his brief remarks on the issue in his State of the Union address on Tuesday. He again called on federal lawmakers to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade and slammed “extreme” abortion bans.
Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate
CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Republicans coming again for healthcare worker vaccine mandate
The Republican-controlled US House of Representatives is expected to vote on two bills today that would have significant effects for long-term care providers. Although sounding potentially impactful, neither is expected to move out of the Democrat-controlled US Senate and make it to President Joe Biden’s desk. Rep. Jeff Duncan...
'Barbaric' Minnesota abortion bill lambasted by state senator: 'Future generations will look back in horror'
Republican State Sen. Julia Coleman called the new abortion legislation "dangerous" and criticized Democrats for denying Republicans' efforts to make the bill more moderate.
Bill seeks to cap pay for diversity employees at Department of Defense
(The Center Square) – Two Republican Congressmen have filed legislation that would limit the pay of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion employees at the Department of Defense to that of front-line soldiers. U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, introduced legislation Wednesday that would cap the amount of compensation for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion employees at the Department of Defense to the rank of E-5, which is $31,000 a year. U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Indiana, introduced companion legislation in the House. ...
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
House passes bill calling for end of health care worker vaccine rule
Washington — The House has passed legislation that would eliminate a rule requiring health care industry employers who participate in Medicare and Medicaid to ensure their workers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Freedom for Health Care Workers Act (H.R. 497) – approved by a mostly partisan 227-203 vote...
The 420 caucus: Lawmakers seek to change drug laws, build support for legalization
NC’s 420 caucus met Tuesday for the first time this legislative session. Discussions centered on ways to improve Senate’s medical marijuana bill so it gets bipartisan support.
KQED
Farmworkers, Immigrants Could Be Provided Protections Under New Federal Policy
Immigrants Who Speak Out Against Workplace Violations Could See Added Protections. Half Moon Bay farmworkers – and other vulnerable immigrants who speak up about workplace abuses – could get some protection under a new Biden administration policy. It would shield undocumented immigrants from deportation if they cooperate with labor investigations.
Senators reintroduce bipartisan bill to codify Roe
A bipartisan group of senators reintroduced a bill to codify abortion protections on Thursday following President Biden’s call on Congress to pass legislation ensuring abortion access in his State of the Union address. Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) reintroduced the Reproductive Freedom for All Act, which…
Rep. Jamila Taylor touts, defends her bill to remedy housing discrimination in Washington state
Olympia– At a Monday afternoon press conference from the state capital, Rep. Jamila Taylor, D-Federal Way, explained the need for first-in-the-nation legislation she introduced in the House of Representatives that addresses the history of housing discrimination in Washington state. Funded by a $100 document recording assessment, House Bill 1474...
Lawmakers don Planned Parenthood ‘abortion’ heart pins at State of the Union
Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) flaunted his pro-abortion advocacy on Tuesday, announcing that he would wear an “abortion” pin to the State of the Union address. “I’m wearing my abortion pin from @PPFA to tonight’s State of the Union address,” he tweeted. “Abortion is essential healthcare and we need to codify this right.” Another tweet showed him apparently on the House floor with the pin attached to his jacket.
Democrats Introduce Legislation Reversing State's Abortion Ban
Proposed law would place reproductive decisions in the hands of women and their doctors. Democratic lawmakers in Tennessee's House and Senate this week announced the introduction of the "Fundamental Right to Reproductive Health Care Act," a bill that would reverse the state's ban on all abortions.
Warren introduces '$10 a day' child care legislation
BOSTON - Sen. Elizabeth Warren is pushing a plan that she says would cap child care costs at $10 a day for about half of American families.Under her proposal, a Massachusetts family with an infant and 2-year-old making about $130,000 a year wouldn't pay more than $10 per day or $200 a month. That would be a big drop-off from the current average cost of $3,128 a month.Massachusetts has some of the highest child care costs in the country, according to the latest Labor Department data. Parents spend between $16,000 and $26,000 dollars a year for child care -- that's...
Lawmakers: Senators debate COVID-19 vaccines and pimping on Day 14
Georgia senators engaged in contentious debates over two bills on Day 14. First, senators debated Senate Bill 1, which would permanently ban state agencies from requiring people show proof of COVID-19 vaccination as a condition to receive government services. The ban is currently in effect, but the law will end...
Montana bill that would deny teens gender-affirming care passes Senate hurdle in fiery hearing
Montana’s Democratic legislative leaders said Tuesday morning they would fight a bill that seeks to deny gender-affirming care to transgender children and punish medical professionals who perform it – and while the measure did pass a key hurdle in the Senate, the fight occurred, too. Following an hour of discussion, multiple calls from Democrats for […] The post Montana bill that would deny teens gender-affirming care passes Senate hurdle in fiery hearing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
House rejects amendments to Family Support Bill
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The House of Delegates convened Wednesday to discuss several proposed bills, including House Bill 2002, which was presented in its second reading during the session. The bill, which boasts over half a dozen sponsors, pertains to providing support for West Virginia families. Actions included in...
