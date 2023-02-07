MINNEAPOLIS -- Once-popular home goods retailer chain Bed Bath & Beyond is closing another 87 stores -- including four in Minnesota.Last year, the company announced it would close 150 locations that were underperforming across the U.S. in a bid to cut costs amid declining sales.A list of closings reveals that stores in Bloomington, Rochester, Minnetonka, and Roseville will shutter their doors in the coming weeks.According to the Bed Bath & Beyond website, there are seven stores in the whole state of Minnesota. Soon, the only remaining stores will be in Apple Valley, Maple Grove and Woodbury, leaving no stores outside of the Twin Cities...

