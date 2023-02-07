Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEYC
Healthcare career scholarships available from New Ulm Med Center
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Applications are now being accepted for the New Ulm Medical Center scholarships for the 2023-24 academic year. The scholarships are for students who are currently pursuing their nursing degree, a physician assistant degree or a degree in a health care related field. Scholarships include the...
KEYC
A non-profit organization that helps adults with disabilities celebrates its 50th year in the community
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Harry Meyering Center opened its doors in 1973. “We’ve been in business now for 50 years. We’re celebrating 50 years this year,” said Linda Leiding, Executive Director of Harry Meyering Center. It all began when parents wanted a residential location where their children...
KEYC
A Mankato woman is home after nearly a year-long hospital stay
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After living in a hospital for almost a year, on Wednesday, 50-year-old Tracy Stengel gave her husband, David Stengel, a special birthday gift: her return home. “Driving here and looking out the window, I think it was about when we hit the Belle Plaine area that...
One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy
Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
fox9.com
Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 87 more stores, including 4 in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- Once-popular home goods retailer chain Bed Bath & Beyond is closing another 87 stores -- including four in Minnesota.Last year, the company announced it would close 150 locations that were underperforming across the U.S. in a bid to cut costs amid declining sales.A list of closings reveals that stores in Bloomington, Rochester, Minnetonka, and Roseville will shutter their doors in the coming weeks.According to the Bed Bath & Beyond website, there are seven stores in the whole state of Minnesota. Soon, the only remaining stores will be in Apple Valley, Maple Grove and Woodbury, leaving no stores outside of the Twin Cities...
KIMT
Possible threat sends law enforcement to Albert Lea schools
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Law enforcement responded Wednesday to a possible threat to Albert Lea Area Schools. After a call that referred to a possible threat, law enforcement was sent to district buildings as a precaution. The school district says after it was determined there was no threat to student safety, classes resumed with minimal disruption.
KEYC
East wins over Rochester Mayo
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East Cougars boys basketball team defeated Rochester Mayo 76-65 at home Wednesday night. The Cougars are back in action tomorrow at Faribault.
KEYC
Trees being removed for hazard prevention at Minneopa State Park
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - At Minneopa State Park, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff will remove 20 trees to prevent future hazards. Seventeen ash trees have been marked for removal as part of this effort. The DNR said it’s a preventative measure against Emerald Ash Borer. The agency says...
KEYC
This week’s Golden Apple Award recipient is a kindergarten teacher from Washington Elementary
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Golden Apple Award recipient is Abby Visker. She’s a kindergarten teacher, and for many kids her classroom, this is their first experience in education. “I take that very seriously. I want them to have a wonderful year and hopefully that momentum continues...
KEYC
A six-year-old girl receives the gift of an insulin pump at the Mankato Clinic
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Aurora Drummer, who goes by Rory, was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes last fall, and was unable to get an insulin pump due to financial complications, even sending back an insulin pump that the family had ordered. Today the Mankato Clinic partnered with Camp Sweet Life...
KEYC
Warmer weather allows city of Mankato to do needed road maintenance
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato is taking advantage of the warm weather to do some much needed maintenance, and the melting-freezing cycle is keeping them busy. The city plans to have plows and road crews out all week to clear roads and prevent ice spots as they form. They are also sending out crews to repair pot holes on streets around Mankato.
Minnesota Company Has The Best Way To Prevent Theft
Here's one new way to prevent theft! We all know by now that crime - whether a scam or a physical crime - isn't going anywhere. It looks like one Minnesota company knows that and found quite the way to adapt. I follow a bunch of different crime accounts on...
KEYC
One-day yoga retreat
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Looking for something this Sunday that can get you on your feet and uplift your spirit? The Mankato Family YMCA might have the right activity for you. On February 12, the Mankato YMCA will host a one-day yoga retreat from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Activities include 30-minute yoga and Pilates classes, 10-minute massages, a motivational talk, and more.
Minnesota Man Drove Over 100 Miles To Turn Himself In For DWI
Drinking and driving is a big problem in the United States and if you get caught it could mean big fines, loss of your license, and even possible jail time, on top of the danger of getting in an accident and hurting or killing someone else. But despite that on top of reinforced law enforcement people do it all the time.
Southern Minnesota News
Madison Lake lawmaker’s bill would punish robocallers
Woman looking up social medial at late night lying in bed, Internet addicted. A Madison Lake lawmaker’s bill would punish pesky robocallers that disregard state laws. The Minnesota Senate Commerce Committee approved the bill from Senator Rich Draheim (R) Tuesday. Draheim’s bill would allow the AG to sue and...
Minnesota Woman Just Competed on National Game Show
Dang! I hate being late to the party on things like this! I missed my chance to live vicariously through a fellow Minnesotan who was participating on the popular TV show Wheel of Fortune last night! Kelsey Mead of Mankato didn't win the whole thing, but she made some cash and fulfilled a lifelong dream in the process of playing.
lptv.org
Former Pierz Resident and Son Victims of Murder-Suicide in Bloomington
A former Pierz resident and his son have been identified as victims of a murder-suicide that happened in Bloomington, MN last week. 55-year-old Dale Dahmen and his son Dominick were found dead inside a pickup truck in a parking lot near France Place on the night of Feb. 1. A third person, a business associate who has not been identified, was also found dead inside the vehicle.
Man Killed in Snowmobile Crash in Northern Minnesota
PEQUOT LAKES (WJON News) -- A man died in a snowmobile crash. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says Tuesday just after 9:30 a.m. they received a 911 call about a crash on a trail in rural Pequot Lakes. A 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie was driving a 2009 Ski-Doo and...
valleynewslive.com
Man dies after snowmobile crash, hitting power pole in MN
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to the crash on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:30 a.m. near Pequot Lakes. The crash report says a 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie,...
Comments / 0