therealdeal.com
Publicis adds to Chicago’s record sublease market with largest listing
Another large block of office space is being offered for sublease, adding to the record amount already available in the Chicago area. Publicis Groupe, a Paris-based owner of marketing and media companies that include brands such as Leo Burnett Worldwide and Digitas, listed 350,000 square feet of the office space it leases across 14 floors in the 50-story building at 35 West Wacker Drive for sublease, Crain’s reported. The listing, which is being marketed by Cushman & Wakefield, is the largest contiguous block of available office space on Chicago’s secondary market.
therealdeal.com
South Shore tenants press landlord for solution after weeks of no heat
A group of 15 South Side residents are calling on their landlord to return heat to their apartments or help them find a place to live. Residents of the Catalyst Realty buildings at 6725 and 6733 South Paxton Avenue said they lost heat and hot water in their units on New Year’s Eve last year, leading to many of them having to stay in hotels or with friends, Block Club Chicago reported. Now, still without a full repair completed or access to some units, they are demanding the landlord find a permanent solution.
therealdeal.com
Gold Coast hotel strikes out in foreclosure auction
No thanks. This was the message LNR Partners received after a failed attempt to auction off the Hilton Chicago Magnificent Mile Suites. No bidders answered the lender’s $51 million opening bid, meaning it will retain ownership of the property. The 345-key Gold Coast hotel hit the block Thursday in...
therealdeal.com
How one one of Chicago’s top agents is selling her own Gold Coast condo
One of Chicago’s top residential real estate brokers is selling her own condo at one of the Gold Coast’s premier buildings. Susan Miner, broker and owner at Premier Relocation and Real Estate Services, listed her Gold Coast condo in the Waldorf Astoria at 11 East Walton Street last week, asking $5.3 million.
therealdeal.com
Low floor, highest price: Private equity vet asks $17M for Gold Coast condo
A condo on a low floor carries the highest asking price in Chicago. Antonio Gracias, founder and CEO of Valor Equity Partners, has listed the seven-bedroom, 12,435-square-foot full-floor condo in the building at 65 East Goethe Street for $16.8 million, the Chicago Tribune reported. Julie Harron with Jameson Sotheby’s is...
therealdeal.com
Trio of brokers leave Baum Realty to form own firm
Three veteran Chicago retail dealmakers have a new brokerage home after leaving Baum Realty Group to start their own firm. Leasing brokers Allen Joffe, Adam Secher and Julie Williams opened First Street Retail Partners and will bring clients such Starbucks and Chipotle Mexican Grill with them, Crain’s reported. Other clients the new firm will serve include Blaze Pizza, Five Guys, Kay Jewelers and Jimmy John’s.
therealdeal.com
Walmart shuttering three Chicagoland locations
Walmart at 6840 N McCormick Blvd. in Lincolnwood with Felicia McCranie with Walmart (Google Maps, LinkedIn) No more doorbusters in three suburban Chicago Walmart stores, instead just locked doors for good. The retail giant recently announced plans to close a pick-up-only store prototype in Lincolnwood and two conventional stores in...
therealdeal.com
American Landmark snags logistics tenant in Schaumburg
American Landmark juiced the rent roll of a suburban Chicago office with a supply chain management firm’s new lease, right in time to sell the property with a fuller tenant roster. Logistics business Network Services Company agreed to lease about 40,000 square feet in Skokie-based landlord American Landmark Properties’...
therealdeal.com
Brokerage D’Aprile suing former employee, alleging agent poaching
When Peter Moulton joined Fulton Grace Realty in August to help develop its agent talent after nearly four years working for competing Chicago brokerage D’Aprile Properties, he said he wanted to “continue great energy that I’ve already felt within this company.”. D’Aprile, however, claims in a newly...
