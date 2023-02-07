The man who shot two officers and led police on a manhunt out of Cockeysville is expected to be in a Baltimore County courtroom on Monday for a bail review hearing. David Linthicum, 24, whose father called law enforcement to report him suicidal, was taken into custody early Friday, ending a 39-hour manhunt during which he wounded two Baltimore County police officers in separate shootings and holed up in a wooded area behind a suburban shopping center, authorities said.

COCKEYSVILLE, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO