Baltimore County, MD

WBAL Radio

David Linthicum, who led police on a multiday manhunt, expected to appear in court Monday

The man who shot two officers and led police on a manhunt out of Cockeysville is expected to be in a Baltimore County courtroom on Monday for a bail review hearing. David Linthicum, 24, whose father called law enforcement to report him suicidal, was taken into custody early Friday, ending a 39-hour manhunt during which he wounded two Baltimore County police officers in separate shootings and holed up in a wooded area behind a suburban shopping center, authorities said.
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
WBAL Radio

Police: Man shot in Towson taken to hospital

Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting Sunday night in Towson. County police said officers were called around 7:20 p.m. to West Towsontown Boulevard and Washington Avenue for a shots fired call. Police said officers found a man who was shot. He was taken to a hospital. His condition was...
TOWSON, MD
WBAL Radio

MSP: 2 men shot in Taneytown flown to Shock Trauma

Maryland State Police are investigating after two men were shot Friday afternoon in Carroll County. Troopers said they were called around 3:14 p.m. to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Taneytown. Upon arrival, police said they found two men, ages 36 and 38, who were shot. Both men...
TANEYTOWN, MD

