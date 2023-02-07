Read full article on original website
Related
WBAL Radio
David Linthicum, who led police on a multiday manhunt, expected to appear in court Monday
The man who shot two officers and led police on a manhunt out of Cockeysville is expected to be in a Baltimore County courtroom on Monday for a bail review hearing. David Linthicum, 24, whose father called law enforcement to report him suicidal, was taken into custody early Friday, ending a 39-hour manhunt during which he wounded two Baltimore County police officers in separate shootings and holed up in a wooded area behind a suburban shopping center, authorities said.
WBAL Radio
Police: Group of juveniles shoot man in attempted robbery in Northeast Baltimore
Baltimore police detectives are investigating after officers found a shooting victim in Northeast Baltimore. Early Sunday morning, patrol officers responded to the 1000 block of Quantril Way, for a report of a shooting, police say. Once there, officers found the 24-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim...
WBAL Radio
Police: Man shot in Towson taken to hospital
Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting Sunday night in Towson. County police said officers were called around 7:20 p.m. to West Towsontown Boulevard and Washington Avenue for a shots fired call. Police said officers found a man who was shot. He was taken to a hospital. His condition was...
WBAL Radio
14-year-old girl injured in accidental shooting in Northeast Baltimore
A 14-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in the leg early Sunday morning. Police say that the victim was in a home in the 3800 block of Belair Road with two unidentified juveniles. The three were playing with the gun when the victim was accidentally shot. The two unidentified...
WBAL Radio
MSP: 2 men shot in Taneytown flown to Shock Trauma
Maryland State Police are investigating after two men were shot Friday afternoon in Carroll County. Troopers said they were called around 3:14 p.m. to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Taneytown. Upon arrival, police said they found two men, ages 36 and 38, who were shot. Both men...
Comments / 0