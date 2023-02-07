Mr. Jessie Lee Wilson age 63 of Campbellton, FL passed away, Sunday February 5th at Elba Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Elba, AL. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday February 11th at the Shira Sr. and Chelcie Memorial Chapel located 5304 Bowden Hill Road Campbellton, FL with Rev. Henry E. Olds officiating . Memorialization will be by cremation with Mckinnie Funeral Home of Campbellton, FL directing.

CAMPBELLTON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO