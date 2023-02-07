Read full article on original website
Thomas “Tommy” P. Heimberger
Thomas “Tommy” P. Heimberger of Malone, FL died February 5, 2023, at Jackson County Hospital. He was born August 29, 1963, in Cordele, GA. He was a jack-of-all-trades from construction to mechanics and welding to hvac and pool maintenance. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, James...
Mr. Jessie Lee Wilson
Mr. Jessie Lee Wilson age 63 of Campbellton, FL passed away, Sunday February 5th at Elba Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Elba, AL. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday February 11th at the Shira Sr. and Chelcie Memorial Chapel located 5304 Bowden Hill Road Campbellton, FL with Rev. Henry E. Olds officiating . Memorialization will be by cremation with Mckinnie Funeral Home of Campbellton, FL directing.
JAIL Report for February 7, 2023
Katie Tipton, 42, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Benjamin Stuart, 51, Greenwood, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Tony Peterson, 19, Greenwood, Florida: No driver’s license: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 189 inmates lodged in...
Marianna Basketball Schedule for February 9 – February 10
Kings vs. Knicks, 5:15 p.m. at the Marianna Middle School Gym. Bulls vs. Spurs, 6:15 at the Marianna Middle School Gym. Thunder vs. Nets, 7:15 p.m. at the Marianna Middle School Gym. Midget. Magic vs. Pistons, 6:15 p.m. at the Marianna K-8 Gym. Juniors. Heat vs. Pelicans, 5:15 p.m. at...
