Carolina Complete Health Hosts Groundbreaking Community Baby Shower for Expecting Mothers and FamiliesJot BeatCharlotte, NC
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
WCNC
Big Game Spotlight SB 57 features - Donnie Shell
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In today’s Big Game Spotlight for SB 57 we are talking to Hall of Famer, 4 time Super Bowl winner and 14 year veteran from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Donnie Shell. Donnie Shares his thoughts on his own Super Bowl experiences and the upcoming SB 57.
WCNC
Why Super Bowls are always played on Sundays
WASHINGTON — Aside from being a marker of American culture, Super Bowl Sundays are one of the most-watched sporting events in the world. Even non-football fans can enjoy the extravagant halftime shows and the highly-anticipated commercials that air during the big game. Not only is it a big day...
WCNC
"Barbequeterie" for the Big Game
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — ErniesBBQ.com. This Sunday is Super Bowl Sunday, the most exciting game in the NFL. It’s also the day to crown a football game day food champion so you need to up your football food menu and presentation at your party. You will definitely not win any prizes by putting out subs or fried chicken for your game day spread. Today we will focus on traditional bbq and some great sides. We’ll be presenting a “barbequeterie” with meats, sides, and a spin on a few appetizers.
WCNC
Panthers' Fan of the Year honored with trip to Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the third year in a row, the NFL is naming a Fan of the Year. All 32 teams selected their nominee for the award earlier this season and now they’ll meet in Phoenix, Arizona for the ultimate fan experience, from attending the NFL Honors to Super Bowl LVII and one lucky fan will earn all the bragging rights for their franchise as the league’s FOTY.
Hornets trade Plumlee, McDaniels; hold on to Rozier, Hayward
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With minutes to spare before the NBA trade deadline, the Charlotte Hornets made some moves as they plan for the future. The Hornets traded away center Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers about 20 minutes before the deadline on Thursday. In exchange, the Hornets will receive a 2028 2nd-round pick and point guard Reggie Jackson.
