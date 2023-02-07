Read full article on original website
Massachusetts’ Minimum Wage Could Spike to $20 Per Hour
Low-wage earners in Massachusetts got a bump in their paychecks on January 1, 2023, thanks to legislation raising the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour. But wait, there is an effort to raise the minimum wage again – to $20 an hour. Members of the Raise Up Coalition...
nhbr.com
Is New Hampshire starting to cash in on the Massachusetts ‘Millionaire’s Tax’?
A new so-called “Millionaire’s Tax” enacted in Massachusetts has some Bay Staters looking to New Hampshire to relocate both their homes and their companies, with Gov. Chris Sununu saying his administration has fielded “countless” inquiries from “interested businesses and individuals.”. Commercial and residential real...
Poll shows many undecided about Healey, or don’t know her
As Gov. Maura Healey's term in office gets underway, 42 percent of Bay Staters have a favorable opinion of her but almost as many people either have not made up their mind about the new governor or have never heard of her, a new MassINC Polling Group survey found.
Access to affordable housing becomes growing issue in Massachusetts
Access to affordable housing has become a growing issue in the nation and right here in Massachusetts.
homenewshere.com
How Massachusetts’s Homelessness Problem Compares to the Nation
An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
whdh.com
IRS mulls taxing Massachusetts tax rebates
Taxpayers who file their taxes early may want to hold off this year as the IRS considers taxing state rebates that went out to Massachusetts taxpayers last year. Eighteen states including Massachusetts handed out money in some sort of rebate last year. Now, the federal government may take some of that money back.
Massachusetts policy group renews calls to governor to divulge tax cut plans
(The Center Square) – One nonpartisan public policy group in Massachusetts is calling for the governor to articulate tax plans that were promised last year on the campaign trail. Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance is renewing its calls to freshman Democratic Gov. Maura Healey to follow through on campaign promises pertaining to tax cuts and to divulge the entirety of that plan that formed the foundation of her campaign. The policy group...
Is it Legal to Throw Trash in Someone Else’s Dumpster in Massachusetts?
I have been working in radio in Western Massachusetts for almost 20 years. I have been with WSBS Radio in Great Barrington since late December, 2005. In addition to on-air, programming, and digital duties one of my other tasks at the station is disposing of trash. Like many businesses we have a dumpster located in our parking lot which is where I dispose of all of the station's garbage.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Mass. poll indicates popularity of Democratic leaders sagging
POLL NUMBERS for key Democratic leaders are sagging between apathy and anonymity, according to a new poll of Massachusetts voters by the MassINC Polling Group. Favorability and reelection numbers are tepid at best. Just 43 percent of registered voters hold favorable views of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (38 percent unfavorable). For newly elected Gov. Maura Healey, the figure is just 46 percent (22 percent unfavorable). Just 26 percent hold either a positive or negative view of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark. And for President Biden, despite shellacking Donald Trump by 34 points in 2020, just 23 percent of the state’s voters want to see him run again. (topline, crosstabs links)
This Restaurant Serves Massachusetts' Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Massachusetts.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Bill Would Reimburse Subscribers to Local Newspapers With Tax Credit
A bill being considered by Massachusetts lawmakers would provide a tax credit to reimburse the cost of local newspaper subscriptions. If passed, the proposed law would reimburse any Massachusetts resident up to $250 a year. Qualifying newspapers would have to publish original local content about stories in their area, and at least one person in the newsroom would have to live in the area being covered.
Recent Survey Says This is the Food Massachusetts is Most Famous For
One of the things that makes our country pretty cool is the fact that each individual state has its' own identity and takes pride in that. Massachusetts, like others, has things we're famous for, bragging rights if you will. What's the most popular topic that comes to mind when people talk about their favorite things about their home state? Famous foods of course!
Coalition puts tax breaks for low-income workers on table
Increasing a tax credit that aids low-income workers and establishing a near-universal child and family tax credit are among the priorities for a coalition that includes community action agencies around Massachusetts, who see the changes as geared toward reducing poverty.
2 Massachusetts Schools Top The List For “Best In The World”!
How's this for impressive, Berkshire County? Out of over 2,000 schools from 95 countries, the state of Massachusetts captured the TOP TWO SPOTS for the best universities IN THE WORLD!. And even more impressive is this statistic: 13 Massachusetts schools in total made the list. What list am I referring...
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
Encore, Plainridge casinos accepted illegal bets on college basketball
Encore Boston Harbor took bets on a Boston College women’s basketball game and Plainridge Park Casino accepted wagers on a Merrimack College men’s basketball game during the first week of legal sports betting, both in violation of the Massachusetts betting law that prohibits betting on in-state collegiate events in nearly all circumstances.
Bill would expand language services across Massachusetts
Navigating state agencies is not always an easy thing, and it can be more difficult if English is not your first language. A new bill on Beacon Hill is taking on language barriers in public facing state agencies.
whdh.com
Sportsbooks Took Forbidden Bets On Mass. College Teams
Two of the three sportsbooks that started taking bets last week came under Mass. Gaming Commission scrutiny within a matter of days for having accepted illegal bets — wagers on college basketball games that involved Massachusetts schools — and regulators are now trying to figure out what, if any, action they will take as a result.
I-Team: Flood cars sales on the increase in Massachusetts
If you're shopping for a used motor vehicle it's important to find out if that vehicle may have been in an accident, or a flood.
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Transport Kids in the Bed of a Pickup Truck?
Many people at some point in their lives have probably ridden in the bed of a pickup truck. Back when I was a kid living in northern Berkshire County, I remember there were times that one of my family members would transport some of my friends and me in the back of his pickup truck. For me, it was always fun to ride in a vehicle in this way as I didn't get to do it often (my parents didn't own pickup trucks) Plus, there was the feeling of freedom when riding in the bed of a pickup truck.
