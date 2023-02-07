ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

How Massachusetts’s Homelessness Problem Compares to the Nation

An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
IRS mulls taxing Massachusetts tax rebates

Taxpayers who file their taxes early may want to hold off this year as the IRS considers taxing state rebates that went out to Massachusetts taxpayers last year. Eighteen states including Massachusetts handed out money in some sort of rebate last year. Now, the federal government may take some of that money back.
Massachusetts policy group renews calls to governor to divulge tax cut plans

(The Center Square) – One nonpartisan public policy group in Massachusetts is calling for the governor to articulate tax plans that were promised last year on the campaign trail. Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance is renewing its calls to freshman Democratic Gov. Maura Healey to follow through on campaign promises pertaining to tax cuts and to divulge the entirety of that plan that formed the foundation of her campaign. The policy group...
Is it Legal to Throw Trash in Someone Else’s Dumpster in Massachusetts?

I have been working in radio in Western Massachusetts for almost 20 years. I have been with WSBS Radio in Great Barrington since late December, 2005. In addition to on-air, programming, and digital duties one of my other tasks at the station is disposing of trash. Like many businesses we have a dumpster located in our parking lot which is where I dispose of all of the station's garbage.
Mass. poll indicates popularity of Democratic leaders sagging

POLL NUMBERS for key Democratic leaders are sagging between apathy and anonymity, according to a new poll of Massachusetts voters by the MassINC Polling Group. Favorability and reelection numbers are tepid at best. Just 43 percent of registered voters hold favorable views of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (38 percent unfavorable). For newly elected Gov. Maura Healey, the figure is just 46 percent (22 percent unfavorable). Just 26 percent hold either a positive or negative view of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark. And for President Biden, despite shellacking Donald Trump by 34 points in 2020, just 23 percent of the state’s voters want to see him run again. (topline, crosstabs links)
Mass. Bill Would Reimburse Subscribers to Local Newspapers With Tax Credit

A bill being considered by Massachusetts lawmakers would provide a tax credit to reimburse the cost of local newspaper subscriptions. If passed, the proposed law would reimburse any Massachusetts resident up to $250 a year. Qualifying newspapers would have to publish original local content about stories in their area, and at least one person in the newsroom would have to live in the area being covered.
Recent Survey Says This is the Food Massachusetts is Most Famous For

One of the things that makes our country pretty cool is the fact that each individual state has its' own identity and takes pride in that. Massachusetts, like others, has things we're famous for, bragging rights if you will. What's the most popular topic that comes to mind when people talk about their favorite things about their home state? Famous foods of course!
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
Sportsbooks Took Forbidden Bets On Mass. College Teams

Two of the three sportsbooks that started taking bets last week came under Mass. Gaming Commission scrutiny within a matter of days for having accepted illegal bets — wagers on college basketball games that involved Massachusetts schools — and regulators are now trying to figure out what, if any, action they will take as a result.
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Transport Kids in the Bed of a Pickup Truck?

Many people at some point in their lives have probably ridden in the bed of a pickup truck. Back when I was a kid living in northern Berkshire County, I remember there were times that one of my family members would transport some of my friends and me in the back of his pickup truck. For me, it was always fun to ride in a vehicle in this way as I didn't get to do it often (my parents didn't own pickup trucks) Plus, there was the feeling of freedom when riding in the bed of a pickup truck.
