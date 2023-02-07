Rice County pushes to protect its 'last affordable housing'

Rice County commissioners warily took the first steps toward what they say will be a long process to protect the residents in its "last affordable housing" against "bad corporate players."

Commissioners are mulling an ordinance that would require mobile-home communities to give notice if the property is going up for sale and give resident associations the first opportunity to buy the community. Rice County would be the first to enact such requirements, prompting concern from some commissioners over whether it would be legal.

"I kept reading these articles about other states and these hedge funds and giant corporations buying up these community parks, and you never thought it's gonna happen in your own community," said Commissioner Galen Malecha during a Tuesday work session. "And then, it happened in Northfield."

Malecha was referring to the acquisition of Viking Terrace trailer park, which was bought by Lakeshore Management in April. The company then began doing what has become a nationwide trend for mobile-home communities.

"It's really an investment opportunity for corporations to snap up these mobile-home communities, wherein the individuals really cannot leave after the corporation has purchased them and imposed new leases and regulations," said Gina Washburn, chair of the Immigrant Welcoming Ministry at First United Church of Christ in Northfield.

Among rent increases, other rules imposed included a 10 p.m. curfew, which proved impossible for many of the second-shift workers who lived in the park. Items "not in active use" were not allowed to be kept outside the home, including the wheelchair of one mother's son that couldn't fit through the door.

"So that just gives you a little bit of a brushstroke of the kind of wildfire that we were trying to put out on a daily basis when this corporation came into our community," Washburn said.

Residents organized and pushed back, quickly garnering the attention of the media, from the local paper to the Star Tribune , and elected officials, from the municipality level to the Attorney General's Office.

“When the residents of this close-knit community were pushed to the margins by the management company, they organized, and my office stepped in to protect them," Attorney General Keith Ellison said in August . "I am pleased that Lakeshore Management has agreed to do the right thing.”

Lakeshore was threatened with legal repercussion for violating Minnesota law , which Washburn said got the company's attention.

"The community manager they hired to run the park was fired," she said. "They brought in another individual to run the park, and so far that person seems to be OK."

Beginning debate

Now, in the wake of the Lakeshore situation, Malecha and other county officials are hoping to craft an ordinance that will protect the families living in Rice County's 729 mobile homes from similar situations in the future.

The proposed ordinance would require that communities give notice to its residents, should a buyout be on the table. It would give the resident associations the first right to buy the community.

The ordinance generated debate among the commissioners, especially due to the fact that Rice County would be the first in the state to enact something like this.

Commissioner Jeff Docken asked why the state wouldn't have done this already. Malecha said it is because of "partisan politics."

"There was a long period of time where, when parks closed …, people in the manufactured-home communities lost their homes and they weren't provided any kind of relocation compensation whatsoever," Housing Justice Center President Margaret Kaplan told the commissioners.

"(18 communities passed) local ordinances that said, when parks closed, the park owner or the redeveloper had to provide relocation compensation to current residents. … It was only after the local communities passed these ordinances that the state of Minnesota passed what's now called the Relocation Trust Fund."

Still, Commissioner Steve Underdahl expressed his concern about the legality of the proposed ordinance.

"Certainly, I understand the situation that people in these communities have and I think it's probably worth the effort on out part to just look at it a little bit deeper," Underdahl said. "Being theoretically the first (county) to enact something like this, at least initially, I would need to know: where is our legal right to do this?"

Rice County Director of Housing Joy Watson assured that any ordinance proposal would be subject to legal review prior to any submission to the board.

Malecha said the ordinance would protect some of "the last affordable housing."

"I think we have a duty to create an opportunity to purchase for these people that live in the parks, because they don't have anybody else looking out for them," Malecha said. "It's our job, as commissioners, to protect our citizens and their health, safety and welfare from bad corporate players."

Underdahl assured Malecha that he was not trying to block the idea.

"I was not saying things to prevent this moving forward," Underdahl said. "Quite the opposite. I just was identifying some things that, obviously as we go through this, are concerns to me. Before I could vote in the affirmative for this, there's lots of questions that are out there that I think we all share. We wouldn't be doing our job if we didn't ask those questions and bat it out, as we move forward."

Watson clarified for Underdahl.

"Absolutely," she said. "That's why we're here today, to see what our starting point is and then go from there."

The commissioners were in favor of directing staff to look into the new ordinance further, but shared that they expected multiple additional work sessions would be needed before they are ready to take a vote.