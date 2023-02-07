AEW announcer Jim Ross has given the latest insight into the health of his longtime broadcast partner Jerry Lawler, who suffered a stroke. It was reported that Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler had been hospitalized following a medical episode on 6th February 2023. At the time the report from Pro Wrestling Insider didn’t give details of what took place at the time but confirmed that he had been to lunch with friends before the incident and that he had been rushed to hospital for treatment.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO