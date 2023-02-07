Read full article on original website
PWMania
Photos and Official Update on Jerry Lawler’s Condition Following Stroke
As PWMania.com previously reported, Jerry “The King” Lawler was hospitalized following a “serious medical episode,” which was later determined to be a stroke. Lawler’s official Instagram account issued the following statement, along with photos, on Wednesday afternoon. “Update on Jerry: Jerry had a massive Stroke...
tjrwrestling.net
Update On Jerry Lawler’s Condition Following “Very Serious” Medical Episode
An update has been provided on the condition of Jerry Lawler after he was hospitalized yesterday. It was reported earlier today that Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler had been hospitalized following a medical episode on 6th February 2023. At the time the report from Pro Wrestling Insider didn’t give details of what took place, but confirmed that he had been to lunch with friends before the incident and that he had been rushed to hospital for treatment.
Wrestling world reacts to scary Jerry Lawler news
WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler, a longtime announcer for the professional wrestling company, is currently recovering after suffering a stroke at his home. The 73-year-old is currently recovering at a Florida hospital following emergency surgery. Action News 5 first reported the story while PWInsider added that the incident occurred on Monday at Read more... The post Wrestling world reacts to scary Jerry Lawler news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler Expected to Fully Recover From Stroke
The 73-year-old underwent surgery on Monday, but now is in stable condition and is recovering.
Jerry Lawler on the mind of pro wrestling world as he reportedly suffered stroke
WWE legend Jerry Lawler was reportedly hospitalized in Florida after suffering a stroke. Fans of the pro wrestler sent their prayers and well wishes on social media.
Jerry Lawler suffered medical emergency on Monday, underwent surgery
The 73-year-old suffered a blood blockage at his Florida home.
wrestlinginc.com
Jim Ross Shares Update After Speaking With Jerry Lawler
Monday afternoon, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler was hospitalized after suffering a stroke outside of his Florida condo. He underwent surgery, and since, many of his friends across the wrestling industry, such as Dutch Mantell, have been providing updates on Lawler's condition. Late last night, Lawler's former WWE broadcast colleague Jim Ross had news on the status of "The King" after having talked with him directly.
WWE legend Jerry Lawler 'recovering' in hospital after 'massive' stroke
Jerry "The King" Lawler has improved since suffering what was called a "massive" stroke earlier this year. He continues to recover in a Fort. Myers hospital.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Provides Update On Jerry Lawler’s Health
AEW announcer Jim Ross has given the latest insight into the health of his longtime broadcast partner Jerry Lawler, who suffered a stroke. It was reported that Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler had been hospitalized following a medical episode on 6th February 2023. At the time the report from Pro Wrestling Insider didn’t give details of what took place at the time but confirmed that he had been to lunch with friends before the incident and that he had been rushed to hospital for treatment.
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer suffers a stroke, undergoes surgery
According to a report from Action News 5 out of Memphis, Tennessee, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler is recovering after having a stroke at his home in Fort Myers, Florida. The report also notes Lawler, 73, has underwent surgery and is recovering at a Florida...
wrestleview.com
Health Update on WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler (2/8/23)
Below is a health update posted to the Twitter account on Wednesday of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler. Lawler suffered a stroke this past Monday, that also required emergency surgery.
