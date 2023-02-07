ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PWMania

Photos and Official Update on Jerry Lawler’s Condition Following Stroke

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jerry “The King” Lawler was hospitalized following a “serious medical episode,” which was later determined to be a stroke. Lawler’s official Instagram account issued the following statement, along with photos, on Wednesday afternoon. “Update on Jerry: Jerry had a massive Stroke...
tjrwrestling.net

Update On Jerry Lawler’s Condition Following “Very Serious” Medical Episode

An update has been provided on the condition of Jerry Lawler after he was hospitalized yesterday. It was reported earlier today that Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler had been hospitalized following a medical episode on 6th February 2023. At the time the report from Pro Wrestling Insider didn’t give details of what took place, but confirmed that he had been to lunch with friends before the incident and that he had been rushed to hospital for treatment.
The Comeback

Wrestling world reacts to scary Jerry Lawler news

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler, a longtime announcer for the professional wrestling company, is currently recovering after suffering a stroke at his home. The 73-year-old is currently recovering at a Florida hospital following emergency surgery. Action News 5 first reported the story while PWInsider added that the incident occurred on Monday at Read more... The post Wrestling world reacts to scary Jerry Lawler news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
wrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross Shares Update After Speaking With Jerry Lawler

Monday afternoon, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler was hospitalized after suffering a stroke outside of his Florida condo. He underwent surgery, and since, many of his friends across the wrestling industry, such as Dutch Mantell, have been providing updates on Lawler's condition. Late last night, Lawler's former WWE broadcast colleague Jim Ross had news on the status of "The King" after having talked with him directly.
tjrwrestling.net

Jim Ross Provides Update On Jerry Lawler’s Health

AEW announcer Jim Ross has given the latest insight into the health of his longtime broadcast partner Jerry Lawler, who suffered a stroke. It was reported that Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler had been hospitalized following a medical episode on 6th February 2023. At the time the report from Pro Wrestling Insider didn’t give details of what took place at the time but confirmed that he had been to lunch with friends before the incident and that he had been rushed to hospital for treatment.
wrestleview.com

WWE Hall of Famer suffers a stroke, undergoes surgery

According to a report from Action News 5 out of Memphis, Tennessee, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler is recovering after having a stroke at his home in Fort Myers, Florida. The report also notes Lawler, 73, has underwent surgery and is recovering at a Florida...
