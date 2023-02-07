ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice County, MN

Rice County pushes to protect its 'last affordable housing'

By By COLTON KEMP
Northfield News
Northfield News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27FRnc_0kfY9Pft00

Rice County commissioners warily took the first steps toward what they say will be a long process to protect the residents in its "last affordable housing" against "bad corporate players."

Commissioners are mulling an ordinance that would require mobile-home communities to give notice if the property is going up for sale and give resident associations the first opportunity to buy the community. Rice County would be the first to enact such requirements, prompting concern from some commissioners over whether it would be legal.

"I kept reading these articles about other states and these hedge funds and giant corporations buying up these community parks, and you never thought it's gonna happen in your own community," said Commissioner Galen Malecha during a Tuesday work session. "And then, it happened in Northfield."

Malecha was referring to the acquisition of Viking Terrace trailer park, which was bought by Lakeshore Management in April. The company then began doing what has become a nationwide trend for mobile-home communities.

"It's really an investment opportunity for corporations to snap up these mobile-home communities, wherein the individuals really cannot leave after the corporation has purchased them and imposed new leases and regulations," said Gina Washburn, chair of the Immigrant Welcoming Ministry at First United Church of Christ in Northfield.

Among rent increases, other rules imposed included a 10 p.m. curfew, which proved impossible for many of the second-shift workers who lived in the park. Items "not in active use" were not allowed to be kept outside the home, including the wheelchair of one mother's son that couldn't fit through the door.

"So that just gives you a little bit of a brushstroke of the kind of wildfire that we were trying to put out on a daily basis when this corporation came into our community," Washburn said.

Residents organized and pushed back, quickly garnering the attention of the media, from the local paper to the Star Tribune , and elected officials, from the municipality level to the Attorney General's Office.

“When the residents of this close-knit community were pushed to the margins by the management company, they organized, and my office stepped in to protect them," Attorney General Keith Ellison said in August . "I am pleased that Lakeshore Management has agreed to do the right thing.”

Lakeshore was threatened with legal repercussion for violating Minnesota law , which Washburn said got the company's attention.

"The community manager they hired to run the park was fired," she said. "They brought in another individual to run the park, and so far that person seems to be OK."

Beginning debate

Now, in the wake of the Lakeshore situation, Malecha and other county officials are hoping to craft an ordinance that will protect the families living in Rice County's 729 mobile homes from similar situations in the future.

The proposed ordinance would require that communities give notice to its residents, should a buyout be on the table. It would give the resident associations the first right to buy the community.

The ordinance generated debate among the commissioners, especially due to the fact that Rice County would be the first in the state to enact something like this.

Commissioner Jeff Docken asked why the state wouldn't have done this already. Malecha said it is because of "partisan politics."

"There was a long period of time where, when parks closed …, people in the manufactured-home communities lost their homes and they weren't provided any kind of relocation compensation whatsoever," Housing Justice Center President Margaret Kaplan told the commissioners.

"(18 communities passed) local ordinances that said, when parks closed, the park owner or the redeveloper had to provide relocation compensation to current residents. … It was only after the local communities passed these ordinances that the state of Minnesota passed what's now called the Relocation Trust Fund."

Still, Commissioner Steve Underdahl expressed his concern about the legality of the proposed ordinance.

"Certainly, I understand the situation that people in these communities have and I think it's probably worth the effort on out part to just look at it a little bit deeper," Underdahl said. "Being theoretically the first (county) to enact something like this, at least initially, I would need to know: where is our legal right to do this?"

Rice County Director of Housing Joy Watson assured that any ordinance proposal would be subject to legal review prior to any submission to the board.

Malecha said the ordinance would protect some of "the last affordable housing."

"I think we have a duty to create an opportunity to purchase for these people that live in the parks, because they don't have anybody else looking out for them," Malecha said. "It's our job, as commissioners, to protect our citizens and their health, safety and welfare from bad corporate players."

Underdahl assured Malecha that he was not trying to block the idea.

"I was not saying things to prevent this moving forward," Underdahl said. "Quite the opposite. I just was identifying some things that, obviously as we go through this, are concerns to me. Before I could vote in the affirmative for this, there's lots of questions that are out there that I think we all share. We wouldn't be doing our job if we didn't ask those questions and bat it out, as we move forward."

Watson clarified for Underdahl.

"Absolutely," she said. "That's why we're here today, to see what our starting point is and then go from there."

The commissioners were in favor of directing staff to look into the new ordinance further, but shared that they expected multiple additional work sessions would be needed before they are ready to take a vote.

Comments / 0

Related
kymnradio.net

Restoring felon voting rights, City Council supports Drivers License for All, United Way accepting grant applications

The MN House last week passed a bill, “Restore the Vote”, that would restore the. voting rights of convicted felons once they are released from custody. “Once people are out of prison, then they have their right to vote restored,” says District 58A Representative Kristi Pursell. Currently, those convicted of a felony will only have their voting rights restored after they finish their probation or parole. Since the state currently favors shorter prison sentences with longer probation periods, the time that passes before they have their voting rights restored can be considerable. “There was a woman in the gallery last night who won’t be able to vote with our current laws until she’s 73 years old. She has a two-year old daughter; she must be in her twenties or thirties right now. She struggled with addiction and made some bad choices.”
Southern Minnesota News

Madison Lake lawmaker’s bill would punish robocallers

Woman looking up social medial at late night lying in bed, Internet addicted. A Madison Lake lawmaker’s bill would punish pesky robocallers that disregard state laws. The Minnesota Senate Commerce Committee approved the bill from Senator Rich Draheim (R) Tuesday. Draheim’s bill would allow the AG to sue and...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

South St. Paul students re-design the MN state flag as the debate moves through the legislature

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The design of the Minnesota state flag is once again up for debate this session, and the DFL-controlled Congress is hoping this is the year they get it passed.Some argue the state seal on the flag highlights the troubling past of the pioneers pushing the Dakota and Ojibwe tribes out of Minnesota."When that state seal was made in 1858, Henry Sibley who designed it, wanted the Indian traveling west and leaving Minnesota," said Scott Wilkie, a descendant of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.Others argue the flag breaks the rules of vexillology and isn't memorable.A 7th-grade...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Minnesota Reformer

FirstService drops noncompete agreement for workers as Legislature considers ban

FirstService Residential, the largest property management company in North America, told its employees in Minnesota on Monday it would not enforce the noncompete agreements in its contracts with caretakers, desk attendants and other hourly workers. The announcement came days after a caretaker at a Minneapolis condo building managed by FirstService went public with his story […] The post FirstService drops noncompete agreement for workers as Legislature considers ban appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

MnDOT clears homeless encampment at Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue

Minnesota Department of Transportation officials closed an encampment of homeless people living near the intersection of Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue Tuesday morning. Crews arrived at 9 a.m. to clear out an estimated 35 to 40 people. Notice of the closure was posted Monday at 9 a.m., Jake Loesch, MnDOT spokesman, said in an email.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hot967.fm

Three More Bed, Bath, And Beyond Stores Closing In Minnesota

Three more Bed, Bath, and Beyond stores are closing in Minnesota. The company announced this week that it is closing its stores in Minnetonka, Roseville, and Rochester. The retailer had previously announced plans to close its Bloomington store. The move is part of a reorganization effort that will shutter 150 stores nationwide this year.
ROSEVILLE, MN
MIX 108

Minnesota Man Drove Over 100 Miles To Turn Himself In For DWI

Drinking and driving is a big problem in the United States and if you get caught it could mean big fines, loss of your license, and even possible jail time, on top of the danger of getting in an accident and hurting or killing someone else. But despite that on top of reinforced law enforcement people do it all the time.
NEW ULM, MN
MinnPost

Is Minneapolis fed up enough with snowy sidewalks to pay for a citywide path-plowing program?

There was little chance Shakita Kpetay could’ve seen the slippery object that caused her fall. Two layers of snow completely covered the sidewalk in her neighborhood in North Minneapolis. The bottom layer was a packed-down marble of snow and ice. The top layer was a fresh coating of powder. In between the two was an apartment management sign, bent over and hidden in the wintry mixture.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man found dead at transit center in Washington County

NEWPORT, Minn. -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a transit center in Newport.The man's body was found at about 11 a.m. Monday. Deputies found a dead man slumped over the driver's seat of an SUV.Police are investigating the death as a homicide, and said it does not appear to have been a random incident.The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy. Police ask anyone with information to call 651-430-7884.The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is also involved in the investigation.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Chuck and Don's to shut down multiple stores

Pet food and supplies chain Chuck and Don's will be shutting down multiple stores across the country. The news comes as the Woodbury-based chain's parent company, Independent Pet Partner Holdings, reportedly files for bankruptcy. Around 66 stores across five states under the Chuck and Don's and Kriser's Natural Pet banners...
WOODBURY, MN
106.9 KROC

Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America

Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
MINNESOTA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Burnsville Center | Shopping mall in Burnsville, Minnesota

Burnsville Center is located in Burnsville, Minnesota. It is one of the larger enclosed malls in Minnesota with 100 stores on 3 floors and approximately 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2). The mall opened in 1977 with three anchor stores, Sears (closed in 2017), Dayton's (became Marshall Fields in 2001, now Macy's since 2006), and Powers Dry Goods (became Donaldson's in 1985, Carson Pirie Scott in 1987, Mervyn's in 1995, Steve & Barry's in 2004, and now split between a former Gordman's on the first level and Dick's Sporting Goods on the second level since 2009) as anchors.
BURNSVILLE, MN
ktoe.com

Teenager Admits To Luring Man To Minneapolis Apartment And Recorded His Death

(Minneapolis, MN) — A teen is confessing to luring a man to a downtown Minneapolis apartment, where she recorded the victim being beaten to death by her boyfriend. Seventeen-year-old Qurionna Young says she also posted the killing, which happened in March of last year, on social media. The defendant pleaded guilty yesterday to aiding and abetting first-degree manslaughter. Her alleged accomplice Emmanuel Davis was sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty. Young is scheduled to be sentenced on April 14.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Streets of St. Paul

The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)

Still image of a Hamm's TV commercial showing the Hamm's bear playing baseball, early 1950s.Photo byKirk Schnitker. The iconic Hamm's Bear was first sketched on a restaurant napkin by ad executive Cleo Hovel during a 'three-martini' lunch meeting at Freddie's restaurant in Minneapolis. Among those in attendance were Hovel and 'Betty' Burmeister of the Campbell-Mithun ad agency, Howard Swift, a TV animator from Swift-Chaplin in California, and representatives from Hamm's Brewery.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man dies after snowmobile crash, hitting power pole in MN

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to the crash on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:30 a.m. near Pequot Lakes. The crash report says a 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie,...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Northfield News

Northfield News

Northfield, MN
181
Followers
640
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Northfield News has been serving Rice County, MN since 1876 and publishes Wednesdays and online at www.NorthfieldNews.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/northfield_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy