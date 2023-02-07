New development could be making its way to Santa Monica, following the recent acquisition of a 1.36-acre site in Santa Monica. According to public records, an entity linked to WSC, a local multifamily investment and development firm, paid $40 million for the site, with records also indicating the company took out a $35 million loan on the property. The property was sold on Jan. 31 by 1723 Cloverfield Partners LLC, an entity that shares an address with the property.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO