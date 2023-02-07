Read full article on original website
IRA Capital is expanding its footprint in Orange County, with the recent acquisition of a 450,000 square foot office campus in Irvine. According to public records, IRA Capital purchased the Von Karman Creative Campus (VKCC) for $100 million, or about $222 per square foot. The seller in the transaction was Chicago-based EQ Office.
Rexford Industrial Realty is continuing to grow its presence throughout Southern California. After numerous transactions during the fourth quarter of the year, the company recently announced in a fourth quarter earnings report that, in January, it added to its portfolio with the acquisition of a 1.1 million square foot industrial site in Fontana. According to the announcement, the firm paid $365 million, or about $331 per square foot, for the site in a sale-leaseback transaction.
New development could be making its way to Santa Monica, following the recent acquisition of a 1.36-acre site in Santa Monica. According to public records, an entity linked to WSC, a local multifamily investment and development firm, paid $40 million for the site, with records also indicating the company took out a $35 million loan on the property. The property was sold on Jan. 31 by 1723 Cloverfield Partners LLC, an entity that shares an address with the property.
