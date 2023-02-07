ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

High winds cause Galloway church steeple to fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — High wind speeds throughout Ohio on Thursday had the potential to cause damage. A church in Galloway suffered the loss of its steeple during the winds. WSYX viewers sent in photos of Columbia Heights United Methodist Church, located along Galloway Road, showing its white steeple...
GALLOWAY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Mayor Ginther teaming with UNCF to change futures

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Making a difference in the lives of young students. For kids across the country and right here in Central Ohio, the United Negro College Fund has helped to do just that. ABC 6 is a proud sponsor of their efforts, and once again we're taking...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Updated Projection Sets Expectation for 3.15 Million Central Ohio Residents in 2050

Columbus is growing, and according to the latest data from the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC), it’s actually expected to grow a bit faster than previously thought. The latest population modeling now indicates that the Central Ohio region will surpass the 3 million mark before the year 2050, likely hitting a population total of 3.15 million that year.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus officer charged by City Attorney with dereliction of duty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An officer with over 20 years with Columbus police has been charged by the City Attorney's Office, the division of police said. Columbus police said Officer Connie Brant, who was assigned to the Accident Investigation Unit for the past nine years, was charged with nine counts of dereliction of duty.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 injured in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a northeast Columbus shooting Wednesday night. Police were called to the area of 1784 Pauline Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. According to officers, witnesses said it was a drive-by shooting. The victim was taken to...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Popular downtown Columbus florist preparing for Valentine's Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For some florists, this weekend is their "Super Bowl" weekend as well!. Valentine's Day is right around the corner and several Central Ohio florists are preparing for the holiday. Market Blooms at the North Market in downtown Columbus is one of those shops. Despite its...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

3 Reynoldsburg City Schools canceled following water outage

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Three Reynoldsburg City Schools has canceled classes Tuesday following a water outage. The outage affects Summit Road Elementary School, Reynoldsburg High School-Summit Campus and Taylor Road Elementary School. Parents are asked to pick their children up who attend those three schools by 11 a.m.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
WSYX ABC6

Chief: Parent suicide in Pickerington school "Very hard to prevent"

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney, whose detective witnessed a parent die by suicide in a school office last week, said the death would have been very hard to prevent if not impossible. The chief answered questions about what’s next in the school district, school safety,...
PICKERINGTON, OH
WSYX ABC6

Person grazed by bullet during robbery in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot during a robbery in east Columbus early Tuesday morning. The incident happened along Seabrook Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. According to police, the victim was grazed in the head by a bullet. The victim was treated at the scene and is...
COLUMBUS, OH

