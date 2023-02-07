Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Residents hope Westerville stays 'a city in a park' even with $8.4M development investment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It’s really envisioned as part of our community plan for jobs and economic development," Westerville's Economic Development Director Rachel Ray said about the city's $8.4 million investment in 88 acres of land. City council members voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of the land...
WSYX ABC6
Nonprofit helping Central Ohio kids through hard times with 'Battle Pups'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A nonprofit started by a family whose young son was diagnosed with leukemia is giving back with stuffed dogs to help children know they are not alone. They call them "Battle Pups" and the group Way to Battle hands these stuffed dogs out all over...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus, Franklin County spent $15 million last year on homelessness, need is increasing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The desperate need for housing in central Ohio can be felt by the young, old, disabled, and families. Advocates say the number of parents and their kids suffering from homelessness has jumped by 19 percent in the last few years, and they now need more resources to help battle the growing trends.
WSYX ABC6
Black Girl Dad Week comes to Central Ohio with conversations supporting black girls
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Starting on Feb. 13, Central Ohio will kick off "Black Girl Dad Week" and the schedule includes free virtual and in-person panels and conversations about supporting Black women and girls throughout Central Ohio. Participants get a chance to learn more about education, career paths, and...
Yahoo Sports
Residents worried about OSU Wexner's planned demolition of historic house for rehab center
Near East Side leaders and residents are pushing to preserve a historic house on property where Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center plans to build an adult inpatient rehabilitation center. The Henderson House, which sits on a hill at 1544 Atcheson St., was built on property once owned by Rutherford...
WSYX ABC6
High winds cause Galloway church steeple to fall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — High wind speeds throughout Ohio on Thursday had the potential to cause damage. A church in Galloway suffered the loss of its steeple during the winds. WSYX viewers sent in photos of Columbia Heights United Methodist Church, located along Galloway Road, showing its white steeple...
WSYX ABC6
Mayor Ginther teaming with UNCF to change futures
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Making a difference in the lives of young students. For kids across the country and right here in Central Ohio, the United Negro College Fund has helped to do just that. ABC 6 is a proud sponsor of their efforts, and once again we're taking...
columbusunderground.com
Updated Projection Sets Expectation for 3.15 Million Central Ohio Residents in 2050
Columbus is growing, and according to the latest data from the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC), it’s actually expected to grow a bit faster than previously thought. The latest population modeling now indicates that the Central Ohio region will surpass the 3 million mark before the year 2050, likely hitting a population total of 3.15 million that year.
WSYX ABC6
Westerville prepares for Intel, plans to purchase 88 acres near Polaris Parkway
WESTERVILLE, Ohio — The City of Westerville is investing $8.4 million in a new development project as the area prepares for demands related to Intel's record investment less than 10 miles away from the city's center of commerce. City council members voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of 88...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus officer charged by City Attorney with dereliction of duty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An officer with over 20 years with Columbus police has been charged by the City Attorney's Office, the division of police said. Columbus police said Officer Connie Brant, who was assigned to the Accident Investigation Unit for the past nine years, was charged with nine counts of dereliction of duty.
WSYX ABC6
1 injured in northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a northeast Columbus shooting Wednesday night. Police were called to the area of 1784 Pauline Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. According to officers, witnesses said it was a drive-by shooting. The victim was taken to...
WSYX ABC6
Popular downtown Columbus florist preparing for Valentine's Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For some florists, this weekend is their "Super Bowl" weekend as well!. Valentine's Day is right around the corner and several Central Ohio florists are preparing for the holiday. Market Blooms at the North Market in downtown Columbus is one of those shops. Despite its...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: New daily record max temperature amid high winds and sun
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Strong winds will continue across the region Thursday afternoon and evening, and we have a slight chance of a passing shower or two, but most of the area is dry. Temperatures remain above average through the weekend. We hit a new daily record max temperature...
WSYX ABC6
3 people, including child, hospitalized after car crashes into southwest Columbus house
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three people, including a child, were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a Southwest Columbus home on Thursday. Two adults and three children were inside a residence along Brown Road when a car crashed into the house just before 8 a.m., Columbus Fire Battalion Chief said.
WSYX ABC6
3 Reynoldsburg City Schools canceled following water outage
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Three Reynoldsburg City Schools has canceled classes Tuesday following a water outage. The outage affects Summit Road Elementary School, Reynoldsburg High School-Summit Campus and Taylor Road Elementary School. Parents are asked to pick their children up who attend those three schools by 11 a.m.
WSYX ABC6
Parents speak out after seeing undercover video of Upper Arlington educator
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — A video captured by an undercover camera sparked controversy in Upper Arlington. The footage shows Matthew Boaz, the district's Executive Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, talking about critical race theory. The group, Accuracy in Media, is behind the video. Two people disguised as...
WSYX ABC6
Chief: Parent suicide in Pickerington school "Very hard to prevent"
PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney, whose detective witnessed a parent die by suicide in a school office last week, said the death would have been very hard to prevent if not impossible. The chief answered questions about what’s next in the school district, school safety,...
WSYX ABC6
Wrongfully imprisoned man released after 21 years for crime lawyer says didn't happen
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After 21 years behind bars, Blaine Smith was released from prison and received a $1.3 million settlement from the state of Ohio. According to Smith's attorney, Joseph Landusky, the alleged crime happened in 2000 at a house in Pickerington. It was reportedly an armed home invasion and robbery.
WSYX ABC6
'On the right track' - City leaders respond to DOJ review of Columbus police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After nearly two years, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and other local leaders received a report from the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday, following a 2021 request by the city for the agency to perform a top-to-bottom review of the Columbus Police Department. The city...
WSYX ABC6
Person grazed by bullet during robbery in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot during a robbery in east Columbus early Tuesday morning. The incident happened along Seabrook Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. According to police, the victim was grazed in the head by a bullet. The victim was treated at the scene and is...
